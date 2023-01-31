WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of February has had a history of being the time of the year for some of the coldest weather of the winter season. This go around, North Central Wisconsin is exiting the grips of the latest arctic blast and will have temperatures that are near or a few degrees above average. There is a chance of some flurries for the second half of the weekend, and perhaps some messy weather for the early work week.

WISCONSIN STATE ・ 7 HOURS AGO