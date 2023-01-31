Read full article on original website
WSAW
Bill would clarify bail amendment set for Wisconsin ballot
MADISON, Wis. (AP) - As promised, Wisconsin Republicans are offering clarity on when judges might apply a proposed amendment that would make it harder for violent criminals to go free on bail. The proposed amendment that the Republican-controlled Legislature fast-tracked to the April ballot would allow courts to consider a...
WSAW
Gov. Evers, WisDOT announce millions in grants to improve state harbors
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - Gov. Tony Evers, along with the Wisconsin DOT, today announced grants totaling $5.3 million for seven harbor maintenance and improvement projects to promote waterborne freight and economic development. “From the Great Lakes to the Mississippi River, Wisconsin’s unique geography provides our state opportunities to grow our...
WSAW
HOPE Consortium installs opioid kits in central, northern Wisconsin
MARSHFIELD, Wis. (WSAW) - As the opioid epidemic evolves in Wisconsin organizations across the HOPE Consortium service area have partnered with Wisconsin Voices for Recovery to install additional Nalox-ZONE boxes in central and northern Wisconsin. HOPE Consortium is a collaborative rural model for substance use disorder treatment and recovery support...
WSAW
Nursing home CEO indicted on federal fraud charges in Wisconsin
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - A senior living facility CEO has been indicted in Wisconsin on federal charges that he committed fraud against the government and employees and his alleged crimes led to a decline in the quality of care for patients at nursing homes. A grand jury in the Western...
WSAW
Landlord and tenant issues top Wisconsin consumer complaints list
MADISON, Wis. (WBAY) - Nearly 2,000 complaints were filed with the state in 2022 when it comes to landlord and tenant issues. It topped the annual list of Top Ten Consumer Complaints released by the Department of Agriculture, Trade, and Consumer Protection. “Consumers filed 1,912 complaints when disputes between landlords...
WSAW
Inflation, war in Ukraine among factors in rising beer prices
MADISON, Wis. (WMTV) - Beer, like most consumer goods, is more expensive than it was last year. The price of beer is up 8.6%, according to the Labor Department’s Consumer Price Index. But there’s more to the brew than just inflation. The brewmaster behind Spotted Cow, one of...
WSAW
New Minnesota bill could leave THC infused beer, drink makers up in the clouds
MINNEAPOLIS, Minn. (WSAW) - THC, the chemical compound found in marijuana plants, has been used by drink makers in recent years to deliver hemp-based products to customers. Under current Minnesota law, brewers are allowed to create hemp-based drinks which qualify for federal tax benefits and do not fall under the federal anti-marijuana laws. One Minnesota lawmaker said there is no current language that separates hemp-derived and marijuana-derived THC.
WSAW
Wisconsin State Patrol reminds drivers of important rules for roundabouts
MADISON, Wis. (WSAW) - There are more than 550 roundabouts across Wisconsin that are designed to reduce crashes and help improve traffic flow, but accidents do happen. To help all users stay safe when traveling, the Wisconsin State Patrol’s February Law of the Month highlights the rules for roundabouts.
WSAW
First Alert Weather: Not as cold this weekend
WAUSAU, Wis. (WSAW) - The first weekend of February has had a history of being the time of the year for some of the coldest weather of the winter season. This go around, North Central Wisconsin is exiting the grips of the latest arctic blast and will have temperatures that are near or a few degrees above average. There is a chance of some flurries for the second half of the weekend, and perhaps some messy weather for the early work week.
WSAW
Advocates bring attention to teen dating violence
EAU CLAIRE, Wis. (WEAU) - One in five teenagers will experience dating violence in Wisconsin, according to Dare2Know, a program working to end teen dating violence. Alyssa Fahrenkamp, a family and youth advocate, with The Bridge to Hope, a domestic violence resource center in Menomonie, said that teen dating violence can look different in every situation.
