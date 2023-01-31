Read full article on original website
Flood Warning issued for Hardin, Jefferson by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-09 00:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Hardin; Jefferson The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Kinder Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY THURSDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake. * WHEN...Until early Thursday morning. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Water inundates roads in lowland areas near the river. Low spots on Old Sour Lake Road are under water. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 26.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Saturday was 26.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage early Wednesday afternoon and continue falling to 24.3 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 25.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Pine Island Bayou Sour Lake 25.0 26.9 Sat 9 am CST 26.7 26.3 25.7
Flood Warning issued for Newton, Orange by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Newton; Orange The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Kinder Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Saturday was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.9 Sat 8 am CST 25.1 25.2 25.2
Flood Warning issued for Anderson, Cherokee, Houston, Trinity by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:54:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 06:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Anderson; Cherokee; Houston; Trinity Forecast flooding changed to Minor severity and increased in duration for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Alto affecting Houston, Trinity, Anderson and Cherokee Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY MORNING * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Alto. * WHEN...Until Monday morning. * IMPACTS...At 16.0 feet, Boat ramps and picnic areas near the river will begin to flood. Ranchers should move cattle and equipment near the river to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 16.1 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Saturday was 16.1 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 16.1 feet this afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage this evening. - Flood stage is 16.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 16.0 feet on 04/05/2018. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Houston, Polk, Trinity, Tyler by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:52:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-06 16:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Houston; Polk; Trinity; Tyler The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Neches River Near Diboll affecting Tyler, Polk, Angelina, Houston and Trinity Counties. For the Neches River...including Lake Palestine, Neches, Alto, Diboll, Rockland...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL MONDAY AFTERNOON * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Neches River Near Diboll. * WHEN...Until Monday afternoon. * IMPACTS...At 14.0 feet, Minor lowland flooding of boat ramps, paths, and trails. Move livestock and equipment to higher ground. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:15 AM CST Saturday the stage was 13.2 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:15 AM CST Saturday was 13.3 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to fall below flood stage late tomorrow evening and continue falling to 10.8 feet Thursday morning. - Flood stage is 12.0 feet. - Flood History...This crest compares to a previous crest of 13.2 feet on 04/28/1964. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
Flood Warning issued for Beauregard, Calcasieu by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:17:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 10:30:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Target Area: Beauregard; Calcasieu The Flood Warning is extended for the following rivers in Louisiana Calcasieu River Near Kinder Mermentau River Near Mermentau Vermilion River At Lafayette, Surrey Street Gage ...The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Louisiana...Texas Bayou Nezpique Near Basile Bayou Anacoco Near Rosepine Calcasieu River Near Oberlin Calcasieu River Near Glenmora Calcasieu River near White Oak Park Sabine River Near Deweyville Pine Island Bayou Near Sour Lake Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Sabine River Near Deweyville. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 25.0 feet, Lowest roads beside the river flood around Deweyville and subject to being closed. In addition, low-lying roads in Southwest Beauregard Parish are flooded including Robert Clark Road. Flooding occurs on the south side of Niblett Bluff Park with access roads to camp houses cut off around the park. Access roads to the river in Northeastern Orange County become flooded. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 8:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 24.9 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 8:45 AM CST Saturday was 24.9 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 25.2 feet Monday morning. - Flood stage is 24.0 feet. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood Fld Observed Forecasts (12 pm CST) Location Stg Stg Day/Time Sun Mon Tue Sabine River Deweyville 24.0 24.9 Sat 8 am CST 25.1 25.2 25.2
Flood Warning issued for Angelina, Cherokee, Nacogdoches by NWS
Effective: 2023-02-04 10:53:00 CST Expires: 2023-02-05 11:00:00 CST Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Do not drive cars through flooded areas. Caution is urged when walking near riverbanks. Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. For more hydrologic information, copy and paste the following website address into your favorite web browser URL bar: water.weather.gov/ahps2/index.php?wfo=shv The next statement will be issued Sunday morning at 1100 AM CST. Target Area: Angelina; Cherokee; Nacogdoches The Flood Warning continues for the following rivers in Texas Angelina River Near Lufkin affecting Nacogdoches, Cherokee and Angelina Counties. For the Angelina River...including Alto, Lufkin...Minor flooding is forecast. FLOOD WARNING REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE * WHAT...Minor flooding is occurring and minor flooding is forecast. * WHERE...Angelina River Near Lufkin. * WHEN...Until further notice. * IMPACTS...At 165.0 feet, Expect flooding to continue for several days with the majority of the gravel access roadway flooded. Boaters and four wheel-operators should use caution traversing both upstream and downstream on the Angelina River as currents can become swift and turbulent. * ADDITIONAL DETAILS - At 9:45 AM CST Saturday the stage was 163.6 feet. - Recent Activity...The maximum river stage in the 24 hours ending at 9:45 AM CST Saturday was 164.0 feet. - Forecast...The river is expected to rise to a crest of 164.3 feet early Thursday morning from additional rainfall expected this week. - Flood stage is 161.0 feet. - Flood History...No available flood history. - http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood
