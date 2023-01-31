ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
They handled nuclear missiles. Now they're getting cancer.

This is a carousel. Use Next and Previous buttons to navigate. Mark Holmes spent his last 16 months battling Stage 4 non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, undergoing chemotherapy, committing his life story to home video for his kids to one day watch and wondering how he had gone from picture-perfect health to bedbound. When the former Air Force major died at 37 in 2020, he had no idea others from his base had developed the same cancer.
