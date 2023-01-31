ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Columbus, OH

Longtime Downtown Columbus restaurant Ho-Toy closed after 64 years

By Taijuan Moorman, The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
The Columbus Dispatch
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2m4daf_0kXn71At00

Longtime Downtown Chinese restaurant Ho-Toy has closed after 64 years.

The restaurant, at 11 W. State St., has served wide-ranging classic Chinese and Thai dishes to Columbus residents for over six decades.

Another longtime restaurant, 94th Aero Squadron , will join Ho-Toy when the aviation-themed restaurant closes this summer after 43 years.

What are Columbus's oldest restaurants? Tony's Italian Ristorante celebrates 40 years with new chef at the helm

Ho-Toy has no social media presence; a sign on the restaurant's door simply reads, "Restaurant is closed. Thank you for [your] support."

A call to the restaurant noted the number had been changed.

Ho-Toy originally opened at 33 E. Town St. in 1959 as one of the city's first Chinese restaurants. In 1980, the restaurant moved to its W. State Street location, an unassuming space in a former Burger King.

More: What restaurants and bars opened in Columbus this month?

tmoorman@dispatch.com

@taijuannichole

This article originally appeared on The Columbus Dispatch: Longtime Downtown Columbus restaurant Ho-Toy closed after 64 years

