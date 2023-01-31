Read full article on original website
GLOBAL MARKETS-Stocks, bonds tumble as stellar US jobs report may force Fed rethink
LONDON Feb 3 (Reuters) - Global stocks and Treasury prices tumbled on Friday after an unexpectedly strong U.S. jobs report indicated the Federal Reserve may need to keep interest rates elevated to control inflation. This placed another roadblock in the way of a weeks-long markets rally that stumbled in U.S....
The 9 Best Utility Stocks to Buy Now
Diversified utility stock AES (AES, $26.52) is based in Virginia, but may be familiar to folks in the Midwest through its AES Ohio and AES Indiana operations. This utility stock is even more geographically diverse than that, though, with worldwide operations that span South and Central America, the Caribbean, Europe and Asia. All told, it operates a power generation portfolio of almost 32,000 megawatts – enough energy to power as many as 28 million homes.
Time to Buy These 3 Internet -Commerce Stocks?
Among the Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) list several internet commerce stocks are standing out with earnings estimate revisions on the rise. With the Internet-Commerce Industry currently in the top 11% of over 250 Zacks Industries here is a look at some of the top-rated stocks in the space to consider buying amid the strong start to 2023.
China Stock Market May Take Further Damage On Monday
(RTTNews) - The China stock market on Friday snapped the two-day winning streak in which it had collected more than 30 points or 0.9 percent. The Shanghai Composite Index now rests just above the 3,260-point plateau and the losses may accelerate on Monday. The global forecast for the Asian markets...
Can Bitcoin Reach $100,000?
Last year was characterized by tightening monetary policy as higher interest rates were put in place to fight soaring inflation. As a result, investors soured on risky assets, including growth stocks and cryptocurrencies. Even Bitcoin (CRYPTO: BTC) was crushed, dropping 65% in 2022. But things might be taking a turn...
Weis Markets (WMK) Declares $0.34 Dividend
Weis Markets said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.34 per share ($1.36 annualized). Shareholders of record as of February 10, 2023 will receive the payment on February 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $0.34 per share. At the current share...
2 Simple Stocks to Buy With $1,000 Right Now
Investing great Warren Buffett often explains that he only invests in companies he can understand -- companies inside of his "circle of competence." And that's why I want to highlight discount-retailer Dollar General (NYSE: DG) and shoe company Crocs (NASDAQ: CROX) as potential investment opportunities. Both are good buys and, more importantly, both businesses are simple to understand.
This Bank Stock is Down 56% From Its Peak; Here's How it Can Bounce Back in 2023 and Beyond
It's been a treacherous year for the innovation economy as many start-ups saw their valuations take a shellacking. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company to Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares take a hit in a big way in 2022 as falling tech stock valuations and tepid venture capital markets weigh on the business. That short-term performance definitely weighed on the stock, but it's SVB's long-term success that keeps this bank an intriguing stock for investors to consider.
BlackRock Increases Position in Corteva (CTVA)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G/A form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 60.19MM shares of Corteva Inc (CTVA). This represents 8.4% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 7, 2022 they reported 59.76MM shares and 8.20% of the company, an increase in shares of 0.71% and an increase in total ownership of 0.20% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
Equal-Weight Cloud Computing ETF WCLD Hits Buy Signal
Are markets swinging back towards tech? The latest Fed meeting and 25 basis point hike, combined with the S&P 500 up 9% over the last month, suggest that the central bank may be getting closer to pulling off a “soft landing.” Should tech continue to bounce back, recently hitting its best level since August, an equal-weight cloud computing ETF like the WisdomTree Cloud Computing Fund (WCLD) is a notable strategy to watch, having recently hit a technical buy signal.
Why Fiverr Stock Soared 20% Last Month
Shares of Fiverr International (NYSE: FVRR) rose 20.5% in January, according to data from S&P Global Market Intelligence. The operator of a leading marketplace for freelance services didn't unleash this move through some stunning product announcement or bullish analyst report. Instead, it was a welcome breather after many moons of falling stock prices. The global economy inspired both the negative trend and the sharp reversal.
Validea Daily Guru Fundamental Report for BNS - 2/3/2023
Below is Validea's daily guru fundamental report for BANK OF NOVA SCOTIA (BNS). Of the twelve guru strategies we follow, BNS rates highest using our P/E/Growth Investor model based on the published strategy of Peter Lynch. This strategy looks for stocks trading at a reasonable price relative to earnings growth that also possess strong balance sheets.
CME Group (CME) Declares $1.10 Dividend
CME Group said on February 2, 2023 that its board of directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $1.10 per share ($4.40 annualized). Shareholders of record as of March 9, 2023 will receive the payment on March 27, 2023. Previously, the company paid $1.00 per share. At the current share...
This Top Dividend Stock's High-Powered Growth Makes it a Great Buy
Brookfield Infrastructure (NYSE: BIP)(NYSE: BIPC) recently reported strong fourth-quarter and full-year results. That enabled the global infrastructure giant to increase its dividend by another 6%. It has now grown its payout for 14 straight years. Brookfield sees more growth ahead. Here's a look at last year's strong showing and what...
3 Unstoppable Dividend Stocks to Buy in February
Will the stock market rise or fall in 2023? Income investors can win either way. Any time is a good time to buy solid dividend stocks. We asked three Motley Fool contributors to identify unstoppable dividend stocks to buy in February. Here's why they chose Abbott Laboratories (NYSE: ABT), AbbVie (NYSE: ABBV), and Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ).
Are Penny Stocks Worth it? Should You Invest in Penny Stocks?
Traders and investors have made and lost massive fortunes investing in volatile stocks. Some companies like Amazon.com Inc. (NASDAQ: AMZN) and Tesla Inc. (NASDAQ: TSLA) have created and incinerated investor capital multiple times over the last decade or two. Timing is truly everything when it comes to single-stock investments. Amazon...
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) Stock Moves -0.09%: What You Should Know
Teck Resources Ltd (TECK) closed the most recent trading day at $42.72, moving -0.09% from the previous trading session. This change was narrower than the S&P 500's 1.04% loss on the day. At the same time, the Dow lost 0.38%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 5.88%. Coming into today, shares...
B of A Securities Downgrades Hexcel (HXL)
On February 3, 2023, B of A Securities downgraded their outlook for Hexcel from Buy to Neutral. As of February 5, 2023, the average one-year price target for Hexcel is $63.18. The forecasts range from a low of $45.45 to a high of $77.70. The average price target represents a decrease of 9.44% from its latest reported closing price of $69.76.
BlackRock Updates Holdings in Lordstown Motors (RIDE)
Fintel reports that BlackRock has filed a 13G form with the SEC disclosing ownership of 12.38MM shares of Lordstown Motors Corp (RIDE). This represents 5.7% of the company. In their previous filing dated February 10, 2020 they reported 3.25MM shares and 11.30% of the company, an increase in shares of 281.00% and a decrease in total ownership of 5.60% (calculated as current - previous percent ownership).
U.S. Physical Therapy (USPH) Soars 3.6%: Is Further Upside Left in the Stock?
U.S. Physical Therapy USPH shares ended the last trading session 3.6% higher at $103.58. The jump came on an impressive volume with a higher-than-average number of shares changing hands in the session. This compares to the stock's 25.1% gain over the past four weeks. U.S. Physical Therapy recorded a strong...
