It's been a treacherous year for the innovation economy as many start-ups saw their valuations take a shellacking. SVB Financial (NASDAQ: SIVB), the parent company to Silicon Valley Bank, saw its shares take a hit in a big way in 2022 as falling tech stock valuations and tepid venture capital markets weigh on the business. That short-term performance definitely weighed on the stock, but it's SVB's long-term success that keeps this bank an intriguing stock for investors to consider.

1 DAY AGO