Trenton, NC

Zach Sellers named Jones Senior's new football coach

By Chris Miller, The Daily News
The Daily News
 3 days ago
TRENTON – A North Brunswick graduate, Zach Sellers’ teaching and coaching career has carried him back home to Leland, to Farmville Central, Goldsboro and East Columbus.

His latest stop has been at Jones Senior, where he’s spent the last year as the Trojans’ defensive coordinator.

On Tuesday, Jones Senior announced Sellers has been promoted to head varsity football coach, replacing longtime coach Greg Hampton, who has retired.

“We are very excited to announce Coach Sellers as our new varsity football coach,” Principal Dr. J.H. Parker IV said during a press conference inside the school’s gym. “We know all the great things he has to bring. He is a great recruiter and a great motivator and I am proud to offer him the position. I am excited to see what he will do with the kids.”

Sellers was on staff this past season as the Trojans went 1-10.

The program has been hit with some rough times as Jones Senior went 2-8 in 2021 and has not won more than three games since it went 10-5 and advanced to the NCHSAA 1-A state championship game in 2011. In that span, the Trojans have four winless seasons and two one-win seasons.

But Sellers is ready to get to work to help rebuild.

“We will get these kids in the weight room and show them how things are done, but we will work together to do this,” Sellers said. “Hopefully we see a lot of buy in from the kids and I think that we will. I think there is a lot of excitement in this building right now. I have a great administration here and I was able to get a bunch of returning players in the weight room this semester.

“Winning will keep the kids in the county and I hope that we are able to do that sooner than later. We will roll up our sleeves and work our tails off.”

However, Sellers, the school’s weightlifting teacher, quickly pointed out that while winning is important, so is preparing his players to succeed once they graduate.

“We want to make sure when they leave here that they are able to go into the workforce and be good husbands and fathers,” Sellers said. “That is main focus. If we send them to higher levels to play, that is even better.”

After he graduated from North Brunswick in 2011, Sellers went to Catawba College to play football as a center, but a knee injury ended his playing days. He then transferred to East Carolina, where he graduated in December, 2015.

After several stops, Sellers came to Jones Senior.

“Once I got here, from day one, the kids have been pretty receptive and I am excited to see where we go from here,” he said. “It was great to work under Coach Hampton. He has a lot of great knowledge and I was able to learn a lot from him.”

Sellers said he just finished creating the Trojans’ playbook. A “Wing-T guy by trade,” Sellers prefers Jones Senior to be a physical run-oriented team, but won’t shy away from airing it out.

“I do like to get downhill because being physical, mentally and physically, wins football games,” he said. “If we can get downhill, we will run the ball, but I do like to throw it around, too. If we see that the opportunity presents itself, we will throw it.”

But until the season kicks off in the fall, Sellers looks forward to continuing to work with the players on and off the field.

“I am here for them,” he said. “Every day I am excited to get up and come to work with these kids. Seeing them progress motivates me. We will take small wins at a time and hopefully eventually they lead into larger wins.”

Chris Miller can be contacted via email at cmiller@jdnews.com. Follow him on Twitter @jdnsports.

The Daily News

The Daily News

