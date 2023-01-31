ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Raskin asks Secret Service for information on visitors at Trump, Pence homes

By Rebecca Beitsch
The Hill
The Hill
 3 days ago

House Democrats are asking for the visitor logs of those who met with former President Trump and former Vice President Mike Pence after they left office, matching a GOP request as both sides race to do oversight of mishandled classified records.

The letter from Democrats on the House Oversight and Accountability Committee comes after Chairman James Comer (R-Ky.) requested visitor logs for President Biden’s Delaware home following revelations that classified documents from his tenure as vice president were found in the house and garage.

In a tit for tat, ranking member Jamie Raskin (D-Md.) said the panel should also look at the residences of Trump and Pence. While Pence had several classified documents , authorities spent months looking to recover more than 10,000 records from Trump, including an ultimate cache of more than 300 classified records found at Mar-a-Lago.

“Just last week, news reports revealed that attorneys for former Vice President Pence discovered approximately a dozen documents with classified markings at his home in Carmel, Indiana,” Raskin wrote in the letter to the U.S. Secret Service.

“Given that the U.S. Secret Service provided protection for Mr. Trump and Mr. Pence during the time they stored classified materials at their respective residences, the Committee is seeking information from your agency regarding who had access to former President Trump’s Mar-a-Lago Club and former Vice President Pence’s personal residence since leaving office,” he added.

Oversight on documents issues has ramped up in recent weeks, as both parties seek to review the discovery of classified documents in private spaces used by Trump and Biden.

Thus far, the Justice Department has largely refused to provide much information to lawmakers on the pending investigations.

That has frustrated lawmakers on both sides of the aisle, including those on the Senate Intelligence Committee, which sent a bipartisan letter asking for information.

“This is very straightforward. We are the committee charged with making sure that our intelligence agencies are doing a good job,” Sen. Marco Rubio (R-Fla.), vice chairman of the panel, said during an interview with Fox News .

“Part of their job is to protect classified information from espionage and from putting our country in danger. We know that there are letters and documents and material — the media seems to know more about it than Congress does — that are out there, that were not stored properly, in [Biden’s] garage or whatever. We want to know what those materials are,” he added.

Patricia Warren
3d ago

That's a JOKE. Biden HASN'T been Transparent since he was put in Office. How long has Biden and AG GARLAND been setting on all his hidden Documents now. How tranceparent DOCUMENTS , I think they said they were found before the Mid Term Election but they keep it SECERT as always. Why did the DOJ and AG GARLAND AND THE FBI try to keep everything away from the Public. ( THRY ARE A TOTAL JOKE )

Sherri Stone M
3d ago

let's go play golf and we can have first hand look at documents over lunch with the Saudi Prince and Chinese spy.😎🇺🇸

Jerry Cole
3d ago

Did Raskin ask for logs at Joe's China think tank?🤔 The Penn Biden 😃

