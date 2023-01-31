Obituary: Leo Dennis Almond

Mr. Leo Dennis Almond, age 66, of Cullman, AL. formerly of Montgomery AL. died Saturday, January 28, 2023.

He is survived by his son, Leo Almond Jr. (Laura); daughter, Christina Almond Allen; sisters: Patricia Steele and Cathy Counts; and five grandchildren: Heather, Olivia and McKayla Almond and Jayda and Rachel Landers.

The family will receive friends on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023 from 6 p.m. until 8 p.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home. The celebration of Leo’s life will be Friday, Feb. 3, 2023 at 10 a.m. at Moss Service Funeral Home with burial to follow in Hopewell Cemetery.

