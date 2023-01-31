ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Bronson, MI

oceanacountypress.com

Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday

OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
OCEANA COUNTY, MI
WWMT

No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

Sewage leaking into Battle Creek homes at mobile home park

BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stinky sewage is leaking into homes at a Battle Creek mobile home park. About 50 residents at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Homes are still experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year. Smelly Situation: Raw sewage stinks up Battle Creek neighborhood due to...
BATTLE CREEK, MI
abc57.com

Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road

CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
DECATUR, MI
WWMT

'Shake off your winter blues' at the Vine Mid-Winter Festival in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Vine Mid-Winter Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday to "shake off your winter blues," according to the City of Kalamazoo. The Vine Neighborhood Association and surrounding businesses are to feature works by local artists, live music, and light refreshments, according to the City of Kalamazoo website.
KALAMAZOO, MI
wkzo.com

Cass County accident injures one

CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
CASS COUNTY, MI
MLive

Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards

KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
KALAMAZOO, MI
22 WSBT

Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive

Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
MISHAWAKA, IN
WWMT

Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute

KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
KALAMAZOO, MI
abc57.com

Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant

ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
ELKHART, IN
WWMT

No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMT

City hoops rivals collide, Martin and Vicksburg girls roll to easy wins

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friday high school hoops:. 11-3 Lakeview rallies from early deficit to beat host Battle Creek Central 49-42 Hackett Catholic improved to 10-6 with a 65-51 win over visiting K-Christian. Girls:. Martin beat host Gobles 56-42. The Clippers improved to 12-3 on the season. Undefeated Vicksburg won...
VICKSBURG, MI
WWMT

Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
KALAMAZOO, MI

