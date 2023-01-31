Read full article on original website
oceanacountypress.com
Winter weather advisory begins at 8 p.m. Thursday
OCEANA COUNTY — The National Weather Service has issued a winter weather advisory for the lakeshore counties Oceana, Mason, Muskegon, Ottawa, Allegan and Van Buren beginning at 8 p.m. Thursday evening, Feb. 2, until 7 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3. Total snow accumulations of up to 4 inches are expected.
WWMT
No contact advisory for Kalamazoo River lifted over 3 months after spill
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo lifted its no contact advisory for the Kalamazoo River Thursday, over three months after liquid waste spilled into a nearby storm drain, according to city officials. October spill: Up to 2,000 gallons of liquid waste leaked into Kalamazoo River. The advisory was...
WWMT
Public meeting in Allegan to discuss roundabout construction plans
ALLEGAN COUNTY, Mich. — A public meeting hosted by the Michigan Department of Transportation, or MDOT, is scheduled for 5 p.m. Thursday to discuss the construction of a roundabout in Allegan County. The project is set to begin in 2024 at the M-89/M-40 intersection, and will encompass Marshall Street,...
WWMT
Public Safety continues to extinguish house fire, Westnedge Ave. remains closed
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety remains on scene of a house fire in the city's northside neighborhood Friday. The house fire was reported around 1:45 p.m. Friday on North Westnedge Avenue and Lulu Street, according to the department. Today: Marshall High School closed after reports of...
WWMT
Sewage leaking into Battle Creek homes at mobile home park
BATTLE CREEK, Mich. — Stinky sewage is leaking into homes at a Battle Creek mobile home park. About 50 residents at Evergreen Oak Forest Mobile Homes are still experiencing raw sewage leaking into their homes after a year. Smelly Situation: Raw sewage stinks up Battle Creek neighborhood due to...
10 miles of I-94 to be rebuilt during 3-year, $160 million project
CALHOUN COUNTY, MI – A three-year, $160 million project is starting Monday on I-94. The project includes 10 miles of rebuilding and repaving on I-94, nine rebuilt bridges and eight bridges receiving repairs between Helmer Road and 17 ½ Mile Road in Calhoun County, the Michigan Department of Transportation said.
abc57.com
Decatur woman injured in crash on Lawrence Road
CASS COUNTY, Mich. - A Decatur woman was injured in a crash on Lawrence Road Friday morning, according to the Cass County Sheriff's Office. At 7:42 a.m., deputies were called to the one-vehicle crash just south of 96th Avenue. According to the investigation, the driver was traveling north on Lawrence...
WWMT
'Shake off your winter blues' at the Vine Mid-Winter Festival in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Vine Mid-Winter Festival is scheduled to take place Saturday to "shake off your winter blues," according to the City of Kalamazoo. The Vine Neighborhood Association and surrounding businesses are to feature works by local artists, live music, and light refreshments, according to the City of Kalamazoo website.
wkzo.com
Cass County accident injures one
CASSOPOLIS MI (WKZO AM/FM) – A one-vehicle accident early Friday morning injured a Decatur teenager. Cass County deputies responded at around 7:42 am to a report of an accident on Lawrence Road in Volunia Township. They discovered that a vehicle driven by 18 year old Victoria Winn had left...
Longtime Kalamazoo bookstore condemned due to fire hazards
KALAMAZOO, MI -- A bookstore that has operated in Kalamazoo for decades has been condemned due to fire hazards, according to the city of Kalamazoo. The Bicentennial Bookshop at 820 S. Westnedge has been closed since mid-January, with a condemned sign on the door. On Tuesday, stacks of books were...
22 WSBT
Crash shuts down Main Street and University Drive
Update: The intersection is now open and crash cleared. A crash has shutdown the intersection of Main Street and University Drive in Mishawaka. The crash happened just north of Super Target. Dispatch tells WSBT that two cars are involved but no word on injuries. The crash happened at about 6:30...
WWMT
Kzoo Parks 'Flurry of Fun' to feature winter maze, sledding, & more winter activities
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Kzoo Parks invites the community to Spring Valley Park on Feb. 18 from 6-8 p.m. for "A Flurry of Fun," a free winter event for Kalamazoo families, according to a spokesperson. Some winter staples expected to be offered are:. sledding. building snowmen. winter maze. ice bowling.
WWMT
Four West Michigan schools awarded grants to support technology implementation
LANSING, Mich. — Four West Michigan schools between Allegan, Kent, Ottawa, and Van Buren Counties were among 13 awarded grants to support implementation of technology, the Michigan Department of Education, or MDE, announced Thursday. MI Reading Retention Law: Panel approves bill to get rid of 'misguided' third grade reading...
New Signage Goes Up As Battle Creek Horrocks Prepares For Big Move
Horrocks is my happy place. If you know, you know. than just a grocery store-- it's a destination! It's also a flower shop and garden center, gift shop, live music venue, food truck park, beer garden, bakery, butcher, etc. Whether you plan to restock your fridge or have a couple...
WWMT
EGLE & Graphic Packaging finalize consent order to resolve violations, will pay large fine
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The Michigan Department of Environment, Great Lakes, and Energy, also known as EGLE, has fined Graphic Packaging an additional $10,000 on Wednesday. The proposed consent fine of just over $99,000 was increased, after several violations and a noticeable odor was being emitted from the plant in December.
WWMT
Kalamazoo wedding venue owner loses appeal over wedding refund dispute
KALAMAZOO, MI — The Michigan Court of Appeals affirmed a Kalamazoo County judge's decision to award $78,000 to a couple for a two-year legal dispute over a wedding canceled due to COVID-19 restrictions in 2020. The decision from the three-judge panel of the Michigan Court of Appeals upheld retired...
abc57.com
Hacienda HQ responds to reports of mice in Elkhart restaurant
ELKHART, Ind.-- An unwanted sight was caught on camera at a popular Michiana restaurant. A customer posted a video of a mouse running around the dining room at the Hacienda Mexican restaurant in Elkhart. Hacienda HQ responded to reports of mice seen by customers in an Elkhart restaurant on Monday.
WWMT
No one hurt after home fire in Kalamazoo, police say
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A fire erupted at a vacant home in Kalamazoo Friday, according to the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety. No one was hurt from the fire that came from the ground floor of a home located on Fenwick Place, near Mills Street, around 1:03 a.m., police said.
WWMT
City hoops rivals collide, Martin and Vicksburg girls roll to easy wins
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Friday high school hoops:. 11-3 Lakeview rallies from early deficit to beat host Battle Creek Central 49-42 Hackett Catholic improved to 10-6 with a 65-51 win over visiting K-Christian. Girls:. Martin beat host Gobles 56-42. The Clippers improved to 12-3 on the season. Undefeated Vicksburg won...
WWMT
Bicentennial Bookshop in Kalamazoo gets condemned with 19 violations
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — The City of Kalamazoo condemned the lower level of the Bicentennial Bookshop on Jan. 18, according to an inspection report from the City Fire Marshal. Nineteen uncorrected violations were listed on the report such as missing smoke alarms, excessive use of extension cords, lack of up-to-date fire extinguishers, junction boxes needing to be covered, and an excessive amount of books, according to the report.
