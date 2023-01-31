BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term. The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theatre, dance or technical theatre disciplines. The scholarship is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theatre that took him to Broadway and around the world. Before his death in 2015, Michael returned to Elkhart and shared his experience and talents with ECT once again, performing on the Bristol Opera House stage and choreographing and directing many ECT musicals. The scholarship in his name is supported by the Michael Cripe Studio, Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational program, through the generosity of Michael’s brother, Jeff Cripe, and Label Logic Inc.

