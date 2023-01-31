Read full article on original website
Related
inkfreenews.com
Randy Lee Hurd
Randy Lee Hurd, Burket, passed away at 7:48 a.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, at Lutheran Hospital, Fort Wayne, at the age of 54. He was born on June 30, 1968, in Columbia City. Randy was one of three boys born to Anna Jean (Miller) Hurd and Lorenza Hurd. On Sept. 27, 2003, he married Tammy Lyn Robinson. They were blessed with 19 years of marriage together before Randy passed away.
inkfreenews.com
Edgar J. Pippenger — UPDATED
Mr. Edgar Pippenger, 76, Warsaw, died Friday, Jan. 27, 2023, at home in Warsaw. He was born Dec. 15, 1946. He married Jackie Line on Jan. 14, 1967. Surviving are his wife, Jackie; a daughter, Karen (Phillips) Smith, Goshen; two sons, James Pippenger, Nappanee and Codi Pippenger, Warsaw; two sisters, Terry (Tom) Richmond, Nappanee and Ginger (Stan) Price, Milford; two brothers, Gary (Jill) Pippenger, Goshen and Mark (Sheila) Pippenger, Nappanee; nine grandchildren; and 12 great-grandchildren.
inkfreenews.com
Primary Filing Ends, No Primary In Warsaw? Races In Winona Lake And Syracuse
WARSAW — The deadline for candidates to file for the May Primary ballot ended at noon today, Friday, Feb. 3. There will be no primary contested races for the city of Warsaw. This is the first in a number of years. The county election board will be determining if there is a need to conduct a primary election for the city.
inkfreenews.com
Rosemarie Campbell — UPDATED
Rosemarie Campbell (Nelson), 95, Plymouth, died at 11:30 p.m. Jan. 31, 2023, in Plymouth. Rose was born Sept. 18, 1927. Rose is survived by her sons, Craig (JoEllen), Indianapolis, Kevin, Auburn and Kent (Lisa), Plymouth; five grandchildren; 16 great-grandchildren; and sister-in-law, Darlene Brundige. Rose was preceded in death by her...
inkfreenews.com
Betty J. Shorter
Betty J. Shorter, 80, Winamac, died at 6:45 p.m. Monday, Jan. 30, 2023, at Hickory Creek of Winamac. She was born May 26, 1942. She married James “Jim” Shorter on Nov. 5, 1960. He preceded her in death. Survivors include her sons, Gregory (Tracey) Shorter, Winamac, Steven (Chris)...
inkfreenews.com
Barbara Kessie — UPDATED
Barbara Ruth Kessie, 97, Columbia City, died Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, at Mason Health Care Center, Warsaw. Born Dec. 24, 1924, to Methodist missionary parents in Kongju, Korea, she was the daughter of Charles and Edith (Anderson) Amendt. Her early schooling for six years was provided by her mother in...
inkfreenews.com
Several Contracts For Warsaw’s Summer Concert Series Approved
WARSAW — Several contracts for Warsaw’s annual Summer Concert Series were approved during a Feb. 3 Board of Public Works and Safety meeting. Parks and Recreation Director Stephanie Schaefer presented three concert contracts to the board. The contracts are with Blue Holler Band, a bluegrass group; Moonshots, a band performing songs from the 1950s to today’s hits; and Tuxedo Junction, who performs big band hits from the swing era. Contract amounts for the groups are $900; $1,800; and $1,200, respectively.
inkfreenews.com
Marianne Russell
Marianne Russell, 85, Etna Green, died peacefully Monday, Feb. 1, 2023, at home in Etna Green. She was born Feb. 9, 1937, in Chicago, Ill., the daughter of Leo Sr. and Margaret (Calva) Janek. On Nov. 3, 1956, she married Kermit Russell in North Judson. She will be missed by...
inkfreenews.com
Marjorie Ann Delli
Marjorie Delli, 76, Rochester, died Thursday, Feb. 2, 2023, in Lafayette. She was born Friday, Nov. 15, 1946. Surviving are her husband, Larry Delli, Rochester; son, Adam (Charlotte) Christian Delli, La Porte; daughters, Lori Marie Bishop, Pensacola, Fla., Marla (Douglas) Ann Siebenhaar, Rochester and Melissa (Christopher) Johnston, Pensacola, Fla.; 12 grandchildren; four great-grandchildren; brothers, Charles (Frances) Begley, Knox and Russell Begley, North Judson; and sister, Jean Allen, Knox.
inkfreenews.com
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen — UPDATED
Wilma A. Jacobs-Jensen, 94, Lakeville, died at 8:05 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023, at Signature Healthcare, Bremen. Wilma was born June 11, 1928. Wilma and Jack Jacobs were united in marriage on May 9, 1946. Jack preceded her in death. Wilma and Robert Jensen were united in marriage on Aug. 28, 1982. Robert preceded her in death.
inkfreenews.com
Andrew Announces Candidacy For WL Council
WINONA LAKE — Barry Andrew has filed to run for Winona Lake Town Council. Andrew, who serves as Kosciusko County Community Corrections program director, has announced his candidacy for the Ward 4 council seat being vacated by Heather James. James decided to run for Winona Lake clerk-treasurer instead of...
inkfreenews.com
There’s a Reason to go to Avilla
AVILLA — A half-hour drive east of Lake Country is the village of Avilla. Tucked off any main drag, there’s a single stop light at the intersection of old SR 3 and Albion Street. Not much happens here, except there is a place that brings folks from afar.
inkfreenews.com
Oakwood Cemetery May Get Five-Year Plan
WARSAW — A five-year plan for Oakwood Cemetery may be on the horizon. Sexton Hal Heagy told the Oakwood Cemetery Board of Regents Thursday, Feb. 2, Mayor Joe Thallemer asked Heagy to meet with city engineer Aaron Ott to possibly do a five-year plan for the cemetery. If the cemetery does a five-year plan, Heagy said maybe the cemetery can update water lines in the north and south sections of the cemetery. Heagy said replacing the water lines is a huge project and the five-year plan will be the first step to see how much it would cost.
inkfreenews.com
Dwayne Terry
Dwayne Milo Terry, 79, Winamac, died at 4:55 a.m. Wednesday, Feb.1, 2023, at White Oak Health Campus, Monticello. He was born Nov. 16, 1943. Dwayne married Della Lorraine Dilts on Dec. 21, 1963. She preceded him in death. Dwayne married Beverly K. Beauchamp on June 28, 2003. She preceded him in death.
inkfreenews.com
Multiple Fire Departments Assist With Fire South Of Warsaw
WARSAW — Warsaw-Wayne Fire Territory had to call multiple departments to assist with a house fire south of Warsaw on Sunday morning, Feb. 5. WWFT Public Information Officer Max Kinsey said first responders were called out at 5:38 a.m. to the fire at 600 E. 400S, Warsaw. The blaze was contained to the attic.
inkfreenews.com
Cook Files For Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer
ETNA GREEN — Etna Green Clerk-Treasurer Patti Cook has filed for re-election. If re-elected as clerk-treasurer, this will be Cook’s second term. However, it is her fifth year in the position as Cook was appointed to fill the vacancy left by former Clerk-Treasurer Laura Baker, who resigned on Dec. 31, 2018.
inkfreenews.com
Milford Public Library — Dean Cousins Donates Train Depot Sign To Library
MILFORD — There was a time, before automobiles and planes, when the fastest mode of transportation from one location to another over a fair distance was accomplished by boarding a passenger train. As the locomotive industry expanded across the United States, small towns all over the country established designated...
inkfreenews.com
Warsaw Schools Hosts Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital Recognition Night
WARSAW — During the halftime event, Warsaw Community Schools superintendent Dr. David Hoffert gathered with WCS board members Tom Westerhof, Randy Polston and Matt Deuel, along with WCS administrators Dr. Dani Barkey, Tracy Horrell, April Fitterling, Sheila Howe and Krista Polston to recognize Lutheran Kosciusko Hospital for their ongoing support of WCS.
inkfreenews.com
Elkhart Civic Theatre Announces 2023 Scholarships
BRISTOL — Elkhart Civic Theatre at the Bristol Opera House is offering two college scholarships to students for the upcoming college term. The first of these is the Michael Cripe Theatre Scholarship, a $1,000 scholarship to be awarded to a student with plans to go into theatre, dance or technical theatre disciplines. The scholarship is given in honor of Michael Cripe, an actor and performer from Elkhart who was a well-loved Elkhart Civic Theatre participant before he embarked on a career in theatre that took him to Broadway and around the world. Before his death in 2015, Michael returned to Elkhart and shared his experience and talents with ECT once again, performing on the Bristol Opera House stage and choreographing and directing many ECT musicals. The scholarship in his name is supported by the Michael Cripe Studio, Elkhart Civic Theatre’s educational program, through the generosity of Michael’s brother, Jeff Cripe, and Label Logic Inc.
inkfreenews.com
One Transported After Wreck By Tecomet
WARSAW — One person was transported to the hospital after a wreck by Tecomet in Warsaw. First responders were called out shortly before 6 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, to the accident at SR 15 and CR 350N. According to a Warsaw Police Department officer, the vehicle was traveling northbound...
Comments / 0