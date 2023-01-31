ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Montgomery County, TX

New Danville Volunteers Honored With Governor’s Volunteer Award

WILLIS, TX – Diana and Glen Egley, long-time volunteers with New Danville and parents of New Danville resident, Robert, were recently notified of their recognition as Volunteer Family of the Year. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, announced the recipients of the 39th…
WILLIS, TX
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive

In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
HOUSTON, TX
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership

The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas

CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
CONROE, TX
Round Top's gypsy sisters of 'World's Finest Junk' share Texas-chic trends ahead of big Houston show

Texas natives Amie and Jolie Sikes, known as the Junk Gypsies, have been carving a niche in the fashion and home decor space for over two decades. The pair, who live in Round Top, are known for their Texas flair and for transforming antique pieces into treasured finds. Over the years, the Junk Gypsies have turned their love of Texas and antique finds into television and digital shows for HGTV, a line for Pottery Barn Teen, as well as a line of clothing, boots, and jewelry that is available in over 300 independent retailers across the U.S. and in their...
HOUSTON, TX
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season

“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
LIBERTY COUNTY, TX
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers

HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
HOUSTON, TX
EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future

The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
HOUSTON, TX
DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest

CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students…
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, TX
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking

Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
HOUSTON, TX
Run to E-Race the Waitlist during Annual Miles for Meals

CONROE, TX – The 7th Annual Miles for Meals 5K/10K Walk Run, “Run to E-Race the Waitlist” is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at B-52 Brewery in Conroe. The fun-raiser allows family members, friends, and community partners to better the lives of homebound seniors by supporting Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) whose mission is to deliver nutritious meals, provide transportation, and caring connections to local homebound seniors.
CONROE, TX

