Texas natives Amie and Jolie Sikes, known as the Junk Gypsies, have been carving a niche in the fashion and home decor space for over two decades. The pair, who live in Round Top, are known for their Texas flair and for transforming antique pieces into treasured finds. Over the years, the Junk Gypsies have turned their love of Texas and antique finds into television and digital shows for HGTV, a line for Pottery Barn Teen, as well as a line of clothing, boots, and jewelry that is available in over 300 independent retailers across the U.S. and in their...

HOUSTON, TX ・ 2 DAYS AGO