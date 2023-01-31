Read full article on original website
Related
mocomotive.com
Freebirds, Kyuramen: 5 businesses now open, coming soon east of I-45 in south Montgomery County
Freebirds World Burrito hosted its grand opening Jan. 17. (Courtesy Freebirds World Burrito) Freebirds World Burrito opened its newest location in Harper’s Preserve on Jan. 17 off Hwy. 242. “We are excited to bring more burritos and queso to fanatics everywhere. This is our first of many restaurant openings…
mocomotive.com
New Danville Volunteers Honored With Governor’s Volunteer Award
WILLIS, TX – Diana and Glen Egley, long-time volunteers with New Danville and parents of New Danville resident, Robert, were recently notified of their recognition as Volunteer Family of the Year. Texas First Lady Cecilia Abbott, Honorary Chair of the Governor’s Volunteer Awards, announced the recipients of the 39th…
Third location of Spanish Flowers open on Durham Drive
In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston. (Courtesy Facebook) In a location formerly held by Rosland’s Grill & Bar, Spanish Flowers Mexican Bar & Grill is now open as of Dec. 9 at 903 Durham Drive, Houston, according to an announcement from the eatery's Facebook page.
mocomotive.com
Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber, Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber collaborate to offer dual chamber membership
The Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber (MCHC) and the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce now offer a dual membership option for new and renewing chamber members. Recently the Conroe/Lake Conroe Chamber of Commerce and the Montgomery County Hispanic Chamber agreed on a pair of membership options to offer to new or renewing members.
KHOU
As Grammys approach, Lyle Lovett spoke to Ron Treviño about his nomination and the Houston music scene
HOUSTON — Lyle Lovett’s favorite guitar shop is Collings Guitars in Austin. “They are my favorite guitars to play on stage,” he said. And when Lyle sees a guitar, well, that's when the magic starts. The man from Klein said he's honored to be nominated for a...
seniorshousingbusiness.com
Grace Management Breaks Ground on 115-Unit Active Adult Complex in Conroe, Texas
CONROE, Texas — Grace Management has broken ground on The Lakes at Woodhaven Village, a 115-unit active adult complex in Conroe, located about 40 miles north of Houston. The project, which is being developed on a five-acre plot adjacent to the 2,000-acre Grand Central Park master-planned community, is slated for a spring 2024 completion.
Round Top's gypsy sisters of 'World's Finest Junk' share Texas-chic trends ahead of big Houston show
Texas natives Amie and Jolie Sikes, known as the Junk Gypsies, have been carving a niche in the fashion and home decor space for over two decades. The pair, who live in Round Top, are known for their Texas flair and for transforming antique pieces into treasured finds. Over the years, the Junk Gypsies have turned their love of Texas and antique finds into television and digital shows for HGTV, a line for Pottery Barn Teen, as well as a line of clothing, boots, and jewelry that is available in over 300 independent retailers across the U.S. and in their...
bluebonnetnews.com
Liberty County hunting show picked up for second season
“DNA Outdoors,” a hunting and outdoor adventures television show featuring Liberty County residents and country music artist Jason Allen, and produced by Allen, JD Dudley of Tarkington and Mike Melancon of Beaumont, has been renewed for a second season on the Pursuit Channel. Filming is already underway and the second season will begin airing in September 2023.
mocomotive.com
The Woodlands celebrates National Wear Red Day to raise awareness about Cardiovascular Disease
The Woodlands and Montgomery County celebrated National Wear Red Day today, February 3, 2023, and came together to raise awareness about the number one killer of both women and men – cardiovascular disease – by wearing red and spreading lifesaving information. The Howard Hughes Corporation showed their support…
Click2Houston.com
These Houston-area bakeries are the best, according to KPRC 2 viewers
HOUSTON – Houston has a sweet tooth and we found out from you where you grab the best sweets, breads and baked goods in the area. Thank you for sharing your recommendations. We’ve included links to the establishments named if we could. If you didn’t get a chance to weigh in, leave your picks in the comments. We’d love to feature your favorites in an update on this article.
fox26houston.com
EXCLUSIVE: Former Houston mayor concerned about city's financial future
The "trailblazing" former mayor Annise Parker is offering her assessment of the city's financial condition and the diagnosis is pretty "troubling" to say the least. FOX 26 Political Reporter Greg Groogan spoke exclusively and in-depth with Parker who sees big funding problems "dead-ahead" for the nation's fourth-largest city.
What's new at Market Street: 2 locations coming soon and 8 recent openings in The Woodlands
New stores at Market Street in 2023 include Kendra Scott with the accompanying Sips + Sweets Cafe. (Vanessa Holt/Community Impact) Market Street in The Woodlands has seen eight openings in its center at 9595 Six Pines Drive since late 2022, and two new businesses are slated to open in 2023, according to Market Street officials.
mocomotive.com
DRC-MC Seeks Entries for 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest
CONROE, TX – The Dispute Resolution Center of Montgomery County, Inc. (DRC-MC) is pleased to announce the schedule and guidelines for its 2023 Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest. The DRC-MC’s Conflict Resolution Bookmark Art Contest is open to Montgomery County students in kindergarten through eighth grade. To enter, students…
Massive! Have You Driven On The World’s Widest Freeway In This Texas City?
Yes, everything is bigger in Texas including the Freeways! Most big cities have freeways of some sort. The bigger the city, the bigger the freeway, right? Well, that is true to form when it comes to the WIDEST Freeway in the Lone Star State! Think an eight laner is wide? That's nothing when compared to how wide this Texas freeway is.
Houston Chronicle
Is Houston the South? This map got everyone talking
Add "imaginary geography" to the list of things we've fervently argued about on Twitter. A map that supposedly defines the South down to the county level from International Center for Law and Economics editor R.J. Lehmann made the rounds on Twitter, and some people had big feelings about it. According...
mocomotive.com
Run to E-Race the Waitlist during Annual Miles for Meals
CONROE, TX – The 7th Annual Miles for Meals 5K/10K Walk Run, “Run to E-Race the Waitlist” is scheduled for Saturday, March 4 at B-52 Brewery in Conroe. The fun-raiser allows family members, friends, and community partners to better the lives of homebound seniors by supporting Meals on Wheels Montgomery County (MOWMC) whose mission is to deliver nutritious meals, provide transportation, and caring connections to local homebound seniors.
OnlyInYourState
The Afternoon Tea At This British-Themed Brunch Spot In Texas Will Transport Your Taste Buds Across The Pond
Pinkies up for afternoon tea at Little Hen, one of the best brunch spots in Texas. This posh eatery lets you indulge in an English-inspired high tea complete with finger sandwiches, desserts, and tea sipped out of the cutest saucer cups. Please visit the Little Hen website or Facebook page...
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor warns against "demonizing" transgender Texans, drag shows
HOUSTON - Seven years have come and gone since Annise Parker led the City of Houston as mayor. Elected to back-to-back terms, the Rice University graduate and longtime energy analyst shattered a formidable glass ceiling as the first openly LGBT person chosen by voters to run a major American city.
fox26houston.com
Former Houston mayor says city facing "fiscal cliff", blames Turner administration
HOUSTON - Seven years after back-to-back terms as Houston's second woman and first openly gay Mayor, Annise Parker is offering a mixed review on the performance of her successor, Sylvester Turner. "Sylvester Turner, and we need to give him credit, was able to shore up the pension systems. Bill White...
The deadliest road in Houston is getting a $28 million makeover
Data shows this stretch of road is one of the most dangerous in the city.
Comments / 1