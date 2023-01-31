Read full article on original website
SPOKANE - A 38-year-old Spokane man who was previously convicted of killing his ex-wife has now been convicted of a second murder. On January 30, 2023, Nathan O. Beal was convicted of pre-meditated 1st degree murder in Spokane Superior Court for the shooting death of 30-year-old Andrew M. Bull. The homicide happened nearly three years ago.
