ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Sandpoint, ID

Comments / 0

Related
KREM

Woman who killed ex's mother sentenced to 14 years in prison

SPOKANE, Wash. — Ashley Horning was investigated for the first-degree murder of her ex-boyfriend's mother, 48-year-old Christina M. Powell, after shooting her on the morning on Jan. 24, 2019. Horning's daughter was present at the scene during the time of the shooting. The son of the victim, Gregory Powell,...
SPOKANE, WA
Bonner County Daily Bee

Russell sentenced to life in prison

SANDPOINT — Saying it is the only way to protect society — and James D. Russell himself, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan him to a fixed life sentence on a second-degree murder charge in the death of a caretaker of the family's property in Clark Fork. Russell was...
CLARK FORK, ID
bonnersferryherald.com

Russell sentenced to life for murder

SANDPOINT — James D. Russell was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole for the brutal slaying of the caretaker of his family's property in Clark Fork. In her ruling, First District Judge Barbara Buchanan said the sentence was the only one possible to protect society...
CLARK FORK, ID
KREM2

New details emerge in Sandpoint man charged in father's death

SANDPOINT, Idaho — A Sandpoint man charged with his father’s murder was allegedly attempting to flee the state when police arrested him Sunday in Kootenai County, as reported by KREM 2 News partner the Coeur d'Alene/Post Falls Press. More details have emerged about the case involving Evan J....
SANDPOINT, ID
Big Country News

Pair Arrested in Spokane After Allegedly Stealing More than $20,000 in Merchandise Over the Last Three Months

SPOKANE - Earlier this week, two suspects were arrested for allegedly shoplifting over $23,000 in merchandise from two different stores in the Spokane and Spokane Valley area over the past three months. The Spokane Police Department's Enforcement and Recovery Unit (SPEAR) arrested 35-year-old Brandon M. Stoddard and 22-year-old Monica M....
SPOKANE, WA
FOX 28 Spokane

Spokane couple in suspected murder-suicide identified

SPOKANE, Wash. – The couple found dead in a suspected murder-suicide near Martingale Court last month has been identified by the Spokane County medical examiner. Also released were the cause and manner of the deaths. According to the report, 85-year-old Gael Wirth died due to multiple gunshot wounds to...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

Nathan Beal found guilty in second murder case

SPOKANE, Wash. — After a week-long trial and more than four hours of deliberation, the man accused of killing a man for practice in 2020 before murdering his ex-wife was found guilty of first-degree murder. Nathan Beal is charged with murder in the death of Andrew Bull, who was...
SPOKANE, WA
KREM2

SWAT team apprehends barricaded suspect in Hayden

HAYDEN, Idaho — A Coeur d’Alene woman was arrested Wednesday in Hayden after an extended standoff in which, police say, she had a gun and barricaded herself inside a vehicle, reports the Coeur d'Alene Press. Sara E. Beebe, 41, was wanted for active warrants for possession of methamphetamine,...
HAYDEN, ID
kpq.com

Convicted Leavenworth Area Burglar Sentenced To 2.5 Years

A Leavenworth man convicted of breaking into houses and vacation homes, and then selling items he stole, will serve two-and-a-half-years in prison. A judge sentenced 34-year-old Kevin Waters Monday after he pleaded guilty to six felony charges, including four counts of burglary and one count each of firearm theft and trafficking in stolen property.
LEAVENWORTH, WA
q13fox.com

Idaho murders suspect Bryan Kohberger's lawyer also represented Maddie Mogen's parents

MOSCOW, Idaho - Bryan Kohberger's defense attorney previously represented at least two more of his alleged murder victims' parents. FOX News reports that Anne Taylor, the Kootenai County public defender, has represented the families of at least two of Kohberger's alleged victims in the Nov. 13 home invasion ambush attack that killed four University of Idaho students.
MOSCOW, ID
Big Country News

Fentanyl Overdoses in Spokane County up 1233%

Spokane County Sheriffs served a search warrant early Wednesday morning leading to the arrest of four individuals tied to the alleged sale of fentanyl in the Spokane area. Ryan Lovitt, 37, was arrested on two felony warrants. Brooke Benton, 29, and Sarah Langford, 39, were both arrested on misdemeanor warrants.
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
KREM2

KREM2

Spokane, WA
18K+
Followers
7K+
Post
5M+
Views
ABOUT

Spokane local news

 https://www.krem.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy