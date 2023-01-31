ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Rockingham, NC

Barbecue sale to benefit Rockingham employee battling cancer

By Staff Report
The Richmond Observer
The Richmond Observer
 3 days ago
RO file photo

ROCKINGHAM — Just days after Valentine’s Day, city employees are showing love for one of their own.

A barbecue plate fundraiser is scheduled for 11 a.m.-2 p.m. Friday, Feb. 17 to support Shannon Pankey.

Pankey worked for the Richmond County Tourism Development Authority for two years before being hired as the city tax collector in 2017.

She was diagnosed with colon cancer in May 2021.

Plates are $10 and include barbecue, slaw, beans, a roll and dessert and tickets can be purchased from 8 a.m.-5 p.m. at City Hall.

They will be available for drive-thru or walk-in pickup at the Rockingham Fire Department, 231 S. Lawrence St. Delivery is available for orders of 10 plates or more.

All proceeds will go toward Pankey’s ongoing cancer battle.

The Richmond Observer

The Richmond Observer

