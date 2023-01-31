2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule: Games, Dates, Opponents

2023 Oklahoma Football Schedule: Sooners Games, Dates, Opponents

2023 Oklahoma Sooners Football Schedule

Sept. 2 vs. Arkansas State

Sept. 9 vs. SMU

Sept. 16 at Tulsa

Sept. 23 at Cincinnati

Sept. 30 vs. Iowa State

Oct. 7 vs. Texas (Dallas)

Oct. 14 Idle

Oct. 21 vs. UCF

Oct. 28 at Kansas

Nov. 4 at Oklahoma State

Nov. 11 vs. West Virginia

Nov. 18 at BYU

Nov. 25 vs. TCU

Oklahoma football schedule overview

Arkansas State Red Wolves

2022 record: 3-9 (1-7 Sun Belt)

All time series: Oklahoma, 2-0

Last game: Oklahoma, 45-7 (2000)

SMU Mustangs

2022 record: 7-6 (5-3 AAC)

All time series: Oklahoma, 5-1-1

Last game: Oklahoma, 24-10 (1995)

Tulsa Golden Hurricane

2022 record: 5-7 (3-5 AAC)

All time series: Oklahoma, 20-7-1

Last game: Oklahoma, 52-38 (2015)

Cincinnati Bearcats

2022 record: 9-4 (6-2 AAC)

All time series: Oklahoma, 2-0

Last game: Oklahoma, 31-29 (2010)

Iowa State Cyclones

2022 record: 4-8 (1-8 Big 12)

All time series: Oklahoma, 79-7-2

Last game: Oklahoma, 27-13 (2022)

Texas Longhorns

2022 record: 8-5 (6-3 Big 12)

All time series: Texas, 63-50-5

Last game: Texas, 49-0 (2022)

UCF Knights

2022 record: 9-5 (6-2 AAC)

All time series: No previous games

Kansas Jayhawks

2022 record: 6-7 (3-6 Big 12)

All time series: Oklahoma, 80-27-6

Last game: Oklahoma, 52-42 (2022)

Oklahoma State Cowboys

2022 record: 7-6 (4-5 Big 12)

All time series: Oklahoma, 91-19-7

Last game: Oklahoma, 28-13 (2022)

West Virginia Mountaineers

2022 record: 5-7 (3-6 Big 12)

All time series: Oklahoma, 11-3

Last game: West Virginia, 23-20 (2022)

BYU Cougars

2022 record: 8-5

All time series: BYU, 2-0

Last game: BYU, 14-13 (2009)

TCU Horned Frogs

2022 record: 13-2 (9-0 Big 12)

All time series: Oklahoma, 17-6

Last game: TCU, 55-24 (2022)

College Football Playoff 2023-24 Schedule

Jan. 1, 2024 Rose Bowl

Jan. 1, 2024 Sugar Bowl

Jan. 8, 2024 National Championship

This is the 10th year that college football has a playoff system, which replaced the former Bowl Championship Series (BCS) ahead of the 2014 season, and is the last before the playoff expands to 12 teams in 2024.

Ohio State won the first championship under the current system.

Alabama (2015, ’17, ’20), Clemson (2016 and ’18), and Georgia (2021, '22) are the only programs to win multiple titles in the playoff era.

Here's a rundown of every College Football Playoff to date.

2014

Rose Bowl — No. 2 Oregon 59 , No. 3 Florida State 20

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 1 Alabama 35

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Ohio State 42 , No. 2 Oregon 20

2015

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Clemson 37 , No. 4 Oklahoma 17

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Alabama 38 , No. 3 Michigan State 0

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Alabama 45 , No. 1 Clemson 40

2016

Fiesta Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 31, No. 3 Ohio State 0

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 24, No. 4 Washington 7

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 35, No. 1 Alabama 31

2017

Rose Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 54, No. 2 Oklahoma 48 ( 2 OT)

Sugar Bowl — No. 4 Alabama 24, No. 1 Clemson 6

CFP National Championship — No. 4 Alabama 26, No. 3 Georgia (OT)

2018

Orange Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 45, No. 4 Oklahoma 34

Cotton Bowl — No. 2 Clemson 30, No. 3 Notre Dame 3

CFP National Championship — No. 2 Clemson 44, No. 1 Alabama 16

2019

Peach Bowl — No. 1 LSU 63, No. 4 Oklahoma 28

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 Clemson 29, No. 2 Ohio State 23

CFP National Championship — No. 1 LSU 42, No. 3 Clemson 25

2020

Rose Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 31, No. 4 Notre Dame 14

Sugar Bowl — No. 3 Ohio State 49, No. 2 Clemson 28

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Alabama 52, No. 3 Ohio State 24

2021

Cotton Bowl — No. 1 Alabama 27, No. 4 Cincinnati 6

Orange Bowl — No. 3 Georgia 34, No. 2 Michigan 11

CFP National Championship — No. 3 Georgia 33, No. 1 Alabama 18

2022

Fiesta Bowl — No. 3 TCU 51, No. 2 Michigan 45

Peach Bowl — No. 1 Georgia 42, No. 4 Ohio State 41

CFP National Championship — No. 1 Georgia 65, No. 3 TCU 7

