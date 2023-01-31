ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Applicants Sought for Open Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board Positions

The Tacoma City Council has announced that it is looking to fill five volunteer positions on the Tacoma Community Redevelopment Authority Board. Applications must be submitted by the end of the day on Feb. 7. The open positions are: one contractor or housing-development representative with experience in housing development or...
TACOMA, WA
Tacoma Creates Application Window Opens

Tacoma Creates, an initiative developed to broaden access to arts, culture, heritage, and science in the city, is now accepting applications for its fourth year of funding. The funding will support programs and events set between July 1 and June 30, 2024, by organizations whose primary purpose is to advance and/or preserve arts, culture, heritage, and/or science, a release said. There are two funding categories: comprehensive organizational support and impact funding.
TACOMA, WA
Scientists try to keep up with chemical blizzard entering Puget Sound

Wastewater treatment plants are sending hundreds of unregulated chemicals into Puget Sound. The plants sterilize sewage and remove solids and organic materials from it. But they were never designed to remove things like antibiotics, cosmetics, hormones, pharmaceuticals, and other consumer products that wash down household drains. “The latest estimate of...
KING COUNTY, WA
WSDOT breaks ground to fix one of worst chokepoints in WA

The state is finally breaking ground on a project addressing one of the worst chokepoints in the region, the connection between Interstate 90 and Highway 18 in Snoqualmie. Work on a new interchange is about to begin this week. The congestion at this interchange has become unbearable. On some days,...
SNOQUALMIE, WA
Hood Canal Bridge reopens after semitruck crash

POULSBO, Wash. — The Hood Canal Bridge in north Kitsap County has reopened after an hours-long closure caused by a semitruck crash. According to the Washington Department of Transportation (WSDOT) Tacoma, a semitruck crashed into a barrier on the bridge at 3:12 p.m. on Friday. The barrier was damaged, so crews had to fix it before they allowed drivers on the bridge.
POULSBO, WA
Collision on southbound I-5 causing 9-mile backup

SEATTLE — A collision on southbound Interstate 5 in Seattle is blocking all but the HOV lane. The collision occurred near South Spokane Street and is causing a nine-mile backup. Law enforcement is warning drivers to expect delays and urging them to take alternate routes if possible. Due to...
SEATTLE, WA
Homeowners checking on possible raccoon nest in front yard, locked out of home by intruder

SEATTLE — A man is in custody early Thursday morning after police said he barricaded himself inside a home in Seattle's Wallingford neighborhood. The Seattle Police Department was called just before midnight when homeowners said they were locked out of their home. The homeowners told police they were in the front yard because they thought a raccoon was nesting. The suspect found an opening, got inside the house and locked the homeowners out.
SEATTLE, WA
Thurston County Woman Dies in Collision on State Route 507

A 30-year-old woman from Yelm was pronounced dead at the scene of a fatal traffic collision on state Route 507 in Roy on Wednesday, Feb. 1. According to a Washington State Patrol memo, the woman was traveling northbound on state Route 507 when the 2005 Hyundai Sonata she was driving collided with a 2014 Ram ProMaster in the southbound lane at around 6:10 a.m.
THURSTON COUNTY, WA
Train hits, kills person in Puyallup Wednesday morning

A person was hit and killed on the train tracks in Puyallup Wednesday morning, authorities report. Sound Transit confirms that a southbound Sounder train hit a person on the tracks. The person was not at a crossing. The accident happened at Stewart Ave. and 19th Street NW in Puyallup. We...
PUYALLUP, WA
Washington resident dies from infection linked to retail eye drops

A person from Washington state has died from an infection linked to a brand of over-the-counter eye drops contaminated with bacteria. UW Associate Professor and practicing ophthalmologist Courtney Francis, M.D., told KIRO Newsradio the person who died lived in King County, according to the Washington State Department of Health. Additional details about the person have not been released.
WASHINGTON STATE
Well-known Seattle restaurant at the center of outbreak investigation

Seattle’s popular Tamarind Tree Vietnamese restaurant plans by the end of 2023 to move from its location of the past 20 years in the Little Saigon district of the International District to a more uptown building on Capitol Hill. What Tam Nguyen, owner of Tamarind Tree, did not plan...
SEATTLE, WA

