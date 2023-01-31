ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Baltimore County, MD

Suspect Critically Injured In Police Involved Shooting In Baltimore County

By Airiel B. | @airiel_sharice
 3 days ago

Source: Ajax9 / Getty


A suspect has been critically injured in a police-involved shooting in Baltimore County Tuesday morning.

CBS Baltimore reports that officers were attempting to arrest two wanted suspects just before 6 a.m. at the Royal Farms located on Pulaski Highway at Ebenezer Road.

While attempting to make the arrest, the suspect’s vehicle struck the detective’s car. The suspects continued to drive until they struck a civilian car before being taken into custody.

At this time it is unclear what led to the shooting, the suspect was identified only as a man and a woman, however, it is unclear what they were wanted for, and which of the two was shot.

No officers were injured. There is currently a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway.

Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

