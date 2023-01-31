During his time as the lead of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard broke up with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to pursue Susie Evans — a relationship that ultimately ended in September. Gabby and Rachel, of course, had a dual run on The Bachelorette to see if they could find love as leads themselves. However, both of their respective relationships came to an end pretty quickly. But a new TikTok post shows that one piece of the original love quadrangle is spending time together again: Clayton and Rachel.

