Rachel & Clayton Appeared In A TikTok A Year After Their Bachelor Breakup
During his time as the lead of The Bachelor, Clayton Echard broke up with Rachel Recchia and Gabby Windey to pursue Susie Evans — a relationship that ultimately ended in September. Gabby and Rachel, of course, had a dual run on The Bachelorette to see if they could find love as leads themselves. However, both of their respective relationships came to an end pretty quickly. But a new TikTok post shows that one piece of the original love quadrangle is spending time together again: Clayton and Rachel.
Vanessa Hudgens Is Reportedly Engaged To Cole Tucker
As Gabriella Montez would say, Vanessa Hudgens and Cole Tucker are in this together. The High School Musical alum is reportedly engaged to the MLB player after over two years of dating, as first reported by TMZ. Bustle has reached out to representatives of Hudgens and Tucker for comment but did not receive an immediate response.
Reese Witherspoon Says There’s No Legally Blonde 3 Without Jennifer Coolidge
The most iconic manicurist of our generation will do the bend-and-snap once again. Reese Witherspoon confirmed that Jennifer Coolidge will return for the long-awaited third Legally Blonde movie, reprising her lovable character Paulette Bonafonté. As she told Entertainment Tonight on Feb. 2, “There is no Legally Blonde 3 without Jennifer Coolidge.”
Melanie Lynskey Met Her Husband Jason Ritter While Filming The Big Ask
Melanie Lynskey has had a long career in Hollywood, from Sweet Home Alabama to an upcoming guest role in The Last of Us, which is proving to be a new mega-hit for HBO Max. The 45-year-old star is also reprising her Emmy-nominated turn as Shauna in Yellowjackets Season 2, which comes to Showtime on March 24. Among the new faces gracing the series this season, one of them has a strong personal connection to Lynskey: her husband, Jason Ritter.
