ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ashland, OH

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
ashlandsource.com

Tygers throttle Ashland, win 1st conference crown in 20 years

MANSFIELD — It was a victory dedicated to the memory of a fallen teammate and a celebration two decades in the making. Mansfield Senior jumped to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening minute and never looked back in a resounding 68-33 win over Ashland in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Thursday at Pete Henry Gym.
MANSFIELD, OH
ashlandsource.com

Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster

WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
WOOSTER, OH
ashlandsource.com

Nominations for 2023 free high school graduation package could benefit Ashland-area senior

MANSFIELD -- Achantee King remembers wanting to attend the 2012 Mansfield Senior High School prom when she couldn’t afford to buy the dress she wanted. “I wasn’t able to go to prom, I didn’t walk at graduation and I didn’t have a graduation party,” she said. “We had to pay school fees and everything, and I just couldn’t afford my diploma or the cost of walking at commencement.”
MANSFIELD, OH
sciotopost.com

Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also

OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
OHIO STATE
ashlandsource.com

Kennedy Center arts integration professional development workshops are free for local educators

MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take...
MANSFIELD, OH
iheart.com

Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams

(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
CLEVELAND, OH
richlandsource.com

Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center

MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
MANSFIELD, OH
earnthenecklace.com

What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?

The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
CLEVELAND, OH

Comments / 0

Community Policy