ashlandsource.com
Tygers throttle Ashland, win 1st conference crown in 20 years
MANSFIELD — It was a victory dedicated to the memory of a fallen teammate and a celebration two decades in the making. Mansfield Senior jumped to a quick 6-0 lead in the opening minute and never looked back in a resounding 68-33 win over Ashland in Ohio Cardinal Conference action Thursday at Pete Henry Gym.
Morning Journal
Avon signing day: Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee sign to play Division I football
This Avon football senior class won’t be forgotten anytime soon. Four seniors — Austin Mitchell, Cam Santee, Sam DeTillio and Ethan Holbrook — signed national letters of intent to continue their academic and football careers in the Avon High School auditorium on Feb. 1. The 2022 Eagles...
ashlandsource.com
Charles Follis Day: Former Shelby Blues star's memory to be honored tonight in Wooster
WOOSTER -- The legend and impact of Charles Follis continues to be felt more than a century after his death. Follis, a former Wooster High School student who became the country's first Black professional football player when he signed with the Shelby Blues in 1902, will be honored Friday night at halftime of his alma mater's basketball game.
ashlandsource.com
Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center releases honor roll, perfect attendance lists
ASHLAND -- The Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center has released its list of honor roll and perfect attendance students for the latest grading period. The following Ashland County-West Holmes Career Center students achieved honor roll status with all A’s for the second nine-week grading period of the 2022-2023 school year.
St. Vincent-St. Mary girls basketball defeats Archbishop Hoban 53-36 in front of an energized crowd
“It’s what the girls deserve, really. It should be like that every night"
ashlandsource.com
Nominations for 2023 free high school graduation package could benefit Ashland-area senior
MANSFIELD -- Achantee King remembers wanting to attend the 2012 Mansfield Senior High School prom when she couldn’t afford to buy the dress she wanted. “I wasn’t able to go to prom, I didn’t walk at graduation and I didn’t have a graduation party,” she said. “We had to pay school fees and everything, and I just couldn’t afford my diploma or the cost of walking at commencement.”
ashlandsource.com
Shelby man creates cat-themed cooperative board game 🐱
SHELBY — Levi Robertson has been creating board games for nearly seven years, testing out concepts with cut up poster board and notecards. Now the Shelby native is about to see his first published game become a reality.
ashlandsource.com
WRDL podcast: More Amish court dates in Ashland, a spelling bee & the journalistic process
ASHLAND — Report for America Corps Member Nathan Hart stopped by the WRDL studios on Thursday, Feb. 2 for Ashland Source's weekly segment on The Early Bird's Word. 88.9 WRDL - Ashland · Nathan Hart reviews area news. The first story he discussed was about 21 more Amish...
sciotopost.com
Ohio’s Own Buckeye Chuck Groundhog Predicted Today Also
OHIO – Much like Pennsylvania’s Phil groundhog, the Buckeye State has its own rodent. Located in Marion Ohio Buckeye Chuck also made his prediction this morning. Buckeye Chuck started predicting weather in 1979 by an act of Ohio State Legislation. According to the Facebook site, Buckeye Chuck has a 75% accuracy since that time.
WFMJ.com
Operations ending at Alliance and Canton skilled nursing facilities, 150 jobs impacted
Citing what it calls “ongoing labor struggles and financial challenges” Aultman has announced that it will cease operations at two skilled nursing facilities, including the Transitional Care Center at Aultman Woodlawn and the Community Care Center at Aultman Alliance Community Hospital. A statement from Aultman did not say...
ashlandsource.com
At Ashland Fire Department, a delicate balance sits between fire prevention & response
ASHLAND — It's hard for Captain Mark Miller, who is in charge of fire prevention at the Ashland Fire Department, to go anywhere. When he steps into a building, he can't help but notice fire code violations that he's spent years finding as an inspector at AFD.
ashlandsource.com
Kennedy Center arts integration professional development workshops are free for local educators
MANSFIELD -- The Mansfield Partners in Education Team, comprised of the Renaissance Performing Arts Association, the Mansfield Art Center, and Mansfield City Schools, will host two professional development workshops on arts integration for educators and administrators on Thursday, Feb. 16, and on Wednesday, March 8, 2023. Each workshop will take...
Ohio police arrest middle school student after gun and ammunition found in a backpack
Ohio police in New Philadelphia, Ohio said a middle school student was arrested after a gun was found in a backpack. Police say they were contacted at 2:30 pm by Welty Middle School after the firearm was found, the gun was brought to the attention of the principal by another student. Officials say the school […]
iheart.com
Funeral Arrangements For Cleveland Baseball Drummer John Adams
(Cleveland) - The Cleveland Guardians have announced funeral and visitation arrangements for John Adams, the baseball fan who banged on his bass drum at games since 1973. E. 9th Street & Superior Ave NE. (Downtown Cleveland) Cleveland, OH 44114. In lieu of flowers, the community is invited to make a...
cleveland19.com
Tuscarawas County man arrested for 6th OVI in New Philadelphia
NEW PHILADELPHIA, Ohio (WOIO) - The Ohio State Highway Patrol arrested a Strasburg man for his sixth OVI offense, according to a new release. Troopers say, Robert Bayliss, was stopped for a moving violation on Jan. 25, around 12:20 a.m. The traffic stop took place on the US 250 westbound...
richlandsource.com
Petitions withdrawn: Davenport may still file as write-in candidate to represent Mansfield's 4th Ward
MANSFIELD -- Alomar Davenport has three more weeks to decide if he wants to seek re-election to represent Mansfield City Council's 4th Ward. The Democrat, in the final year of his first term in office, filed his petitions to seek re-election on Wednesday morning -- and then withdrew them Wednesday afternoon.
Discover Ohio's Pizza Paradise: Top 10 Mouth-Watering Pizzas You Can't-Miss
Ohio is known for its diverse and delicious cuisine, and pizza is no exception. Whether you’re in the mood for classic pepperoni or something more adventurous, there’s a pizza for everyone in the Buckeye State. Here are ten of the best pizzas you can find in Ohio:
richlandsource.com
Ohio Thrift coming to Appleseed Shopping Center
MANSFIELD – The Appleseed Shopping Center will soon welcome a new tenant in thrift store chain Ohio Thrift. Ohio Thrift senior vice president Chris Groves said he is hoping to open the newly announced Mansfield branch this spring. Chuck Hahn, Cleveland Financial Group, invests in this independent reporting through...
earnthenecklace.com
What Happened to Anchor Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland?
The residents of Cleveland love WJW-TV news anchor Natalie Herbick. Understandably, FOX 8 News viewers became concerned when she shared a personal message about her health during a recent broadcast. In response to her statement, they expressed their support via social media. So, what happened to Natalie Herbick of FOX 8 News Cleveland? Read on to find out what the anchor said in her announcement.
