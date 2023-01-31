The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville invites you to try something new this year by coming to an event familiar to the non-profit. You are welcome to join the shelter's next "I Had No Idea: Lunch & Tour," which is slated to take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. This come and go event allows you to see first-hand what life is like at the Lighthouse.

BARTLESVILLE, OK ・ 2 DAYS AGO