Nowata Looks to Sweep OKU
The Nowata Ironmen and Oklahoma Union Cougars will face off for the second time this season on Friday night from Nowata. The Ironmen have been hot recently, sitting 10 games over .500 at 15-5. They recently beat Dewey on Tuesday for a season sweep of the Bulldoggers. Here is Nowata...
Huskies See Sweep; Six More Weeks of Hoops Expected
Pawhuska would host Pawnee on a regularly scheduled Thursday night game and the Huskies would get back to business on defense as the Huskies were too much for the Black Bears. Starting with the Lady Huskies, PHS would go on to win 48-31. The game was over quickly with back-to-back...
Nowata Sweep Season Series with Dewey
The Nowata Ironmen made the trip to Dewey this Tuesday night for the second edition of basketballs version of the Adam Hooper Bowl. This one was a good one, with the lead swapping throughout the entire game, before the Ironmen would take over in the 4th quarter and pull away with a 68-54 victory.
BHS Hoops Postponed on Tuesday
No Bartlesville High basketball on Tuesday night. Sand Springs, the Bruin’s opponent, is out of school and said they cannot play. This is the second game that Bartlesville has had postponed in the past week. The game against the Sandites has been moved to Monday, Feb, 6 in the...
Copan is slated to be at home against Barnsdall. As was previously reported, the Hornets are headed to Welch for their District in a little more than a week. This means that time is running out to work on some things. First year head coach Kolton Stacy talks about the...
Hornets Could Get to .500 This Week
OKWU Faces Biggest Test on Wednesday
Biggest game of the season on Wednesday for the Oklahoma Wesleyan men, as the Eagles might decide the Kansas Collegiate Athletic Conference title. OKWU will host Kansas Wesleyan for a double-header in Bartlesville. Oklahoma Wesleyan stands at 15-2 in conference action, while the Coyotes are 14-2. The Eagles own a...
Ice Storm Warnings For Southeastern Oklahoma
TULSA, Okla. - A calm morning is underway, but winter weather threats could soon return. Here are the details from News On 6 Meteorologist Alan Crone:. A winter weather (travel) advisory will be in effect for the Tulsa metro region starting at noon Wednesday and continuing until noon Thursday. Ice storm warnings will also be in effect for part of southeastern Oklahoma from noon Wednesday through noon Thursday.
Men’s Basketball falters in Tulsa, shocks Wichita State
After the 20-point loss the Green Wave suffered against the Houston Cougars on Jan. 17, the Green Wave were able to bounce back. Tulane faced the Tulsa Golden Hurricanes in an important American Athletic Conference matchup. Entering this game, Tulane was 12-6 and one of the top teams in the...
City of Bartlesville: Caney River Pump Station Update
Renovation of the Caney River Pump Station began last fall but supply chain issues have kept the station offline, pending the delivery of a part used for motor control, according to Director of Water Utilities Terry Lauritsen. The $1.2 million renovation is necessary to facilitate the City's ongoing water reuse...
Bruin Bond Issue Election: BPS Needs More Space
Bartlesville is a growing community and the public schools are feeling the crunch of overcrowding at some campuses. Appearing on COMMUNITY CONNECTION Granger Meador with Bartlesville public schools and school board members Andrea Nightingale and Kinder Shammhaet eoutlined the space needs that would be met with the passage of the February 14 School Bond Election.
Spanish Classes At Bartlesville Library
Was learning a new language on your New Year’s Resolution? According to a study done by preply.com, 70 percent of people who have not learned a new language claim that they regret not doing so. Another finding was 21 percent of people who only know one language did not get hired because of not knowing another language.
Garbage truck overturns in Sand Springs
SAND SPRINGS, Okla. — A garbage truck overturned in Sand Springs Tuesday morning. The Oklahoma Highway Patrol said initial reports indicated the truck overturned at Keystone State Park with one person trapped. The condition of that person is not yet known. This is a developing story. ©2023 Imagicomm Tulsa,...
First Wave Of Sleet Exits Tulsa, More Winter Weather On The Way
The first round of sleet in Central Oklahoma is winding down as of 2 p.m. The precipitation chances will increase later and sleet will still cover roads, but they should improve once road crews start plowing again. Meteorologist Travis Meyer has the latest on the winter weather and the road...
Lighthouse: Lunch and Tour Slated for Feb. 9
The Lighthouse Outreach Center in Bartlesville invites you to try something new this year by coming to an event familiar to the non-profit. You are welcome to join the shelter's next "I Had No Idea: Lunch & Tour," which is slated to take place on Thursday, Feb. 9 from 12:00 to 1:00 p.m. This come and go event allows you to see first-hand what life is like at the Lighthouse.
7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show
The 7th Annual Inter- State Farm and Home Show, presented by Bartlett Co-op, is Friday, March 24 & Saturday, March 25, 2023 at Nellis Hall on the Coffeyville Community College campus at 400 W. 11th St. Coffeyville, Kansas. Appearing in COMMUNITY CONNECTION, Dorea Potter and Tina Romine said of Nellis...
Multi Vehicle Crash In Bartlesville Kills One
The Broken Arrow Police Department is investigating a deadly multi-vehicle crash. Police records show the crash took place around 9:30 p.m. Tuesday evening when a pickup truck crashed into an SUV at the intersection of Lynn Lane and Albany. Police say the truck pushed the SUV about 100 yards down the street, then slid into a minivan.
"My Daddy Was The Last Sheriff of Delaware District," Recalls Cherokee Prairie Woman
In 1938, the world listened to Orson Welles' broadcast of War of the Worlds, causing mass panic in the eastern part of the U.S. Germany invaded Austria and in April, Superman made his first appearance in the very first issue of Action Comics.
Former NBA star’s restaurant moving into former WPX building
Fixins Soul Kitchen plans to move into the first floor of the building near MLK and Cameron.
Tulsa teacher leader responds to state superintendent's comments on breaking up of TPS
A local leader in education responds to the idea that Tulsa Public Schools should be carved up. Speaking in Atoka on Monday, The Tulsa World reported State Superintendent Ryan Walters floated a proposal that TPS should be broken up into smaller districts to improve performance. Tulsa Classroom Teachers Association President...
