SBLive's Minnesota boys' and girls' hockey top games of the week (Jan. 31-Feb. 5)

Boys' hockey

Minnetonka (17-2) at Wayzata (13-4-2), 2/2 at 7 p.m.

Minnetonka has won eight straight and its only loss in the entire month of January was against Wayzata back on January 7. The Skippers have dominated opponents in their last eight games and will look for revenge against a stumbling Wayzata team on Thursday in the SBLive boys' hockey game of the week.

Wayzata has struggled in its last four games going 0-3-1. The Trojans have scored a grand total of five goals in those games. The Trojans will likely need a much better offensive output to keep pace with a Skippers team averaging nearly five goals per game on the season.

Maple Grove (15-4-1) at Rogers (12-3-3), 2/3 at 7 p.m.

Maple Grove is coming off a tough 7-6 loss to Centennial on Saturday, and it tied Rogers 3-3 on January 14. The Crimson have struggled in January and Rogers has been extremely hot.

Rogers is coming off a brutal 4-3 loss to Buffalo Monday night and now has to face one of the top teams in the state. Rogers has the potential to put up goals as they defeated the same Centennial team that Maple Grove lost to by a score of 9-5 on January 21.

Photo by Earl Ebensteiner

Edina (13-4-1) at Hill-Murray (9-8-1), 2/3 at 7 p.m.

Edina has been on an absolute tear since it started the season 0-3. The Hornets have rattled off a fantastic 13-1-1 record in that stretch. They now travel to Hill-Murray to face a surging Pioneers squad for two games in a row.

Hill-Murray has beat Mahtomedi twice and defeated White Bear Lake on Hockey Day Minnesota on Saturday. The Pioneers have been hot the second half of January, but Edina is a step up from the teams that they have faced. The Pioneers need to stay hot down the stretch after a tough season.

Photo by Jeff Lawler

Lakeville South (11-5-1) at Cretin-Derham Hall (13-6-1), 2/2 at 7:15 p.m.

Lakeville South is coming off a tough loss to Minnetonka on Saturday after winning its five previous games. The Cougars beat some tough teams in Shakopee and Delano during that stretch. Cretin-Derham Hall is another tough challenge for the Cougars on Thursday.

Cretin-Derham Hall had a hot end to December and all of January until its last two games. The Raiders are coming off a brutal loss to Chaska on Saturday, a game they should have easily won.

Hermantown (15-2-1) at Orono (16-2), 2/1 at 7 p.m.

Hermantown and Orono could easily be the game of the week in Minnesota men’s hockey this week. Hermantown is coming off a huge victory over Mahtomedi on Hockey Day Minnesota and they have won five of their previous six games. Orono poses one of the toughest tests of the season for them.

Orono has won six games in a row and their only two losses of the season are against elite teams in Chanhassen and Warroad. Orono has won a ton of close games and will need to play near flawless hockey in order to beat Hermantown on Wednesday.

Girls' hockey

Hill-Murray (18-2-1) at Academy of Holy Angels (19-3-1), 1/31 at 7 p.m.

Hill-Murray has not lost a game since December 17 against Minnetonka. The Pioneers are led by junior forward Chloe Breen, who has 32 goals and 17 assists on the season. They travel to face Academy of Holy Angels on Tuesday in the SBLive girls' hockey game of the week.

The Stars are 9-1 in the month of January and are one of the hottest teams in the state. Hill-Murray is likely one of their toughest matchups this season, and the Stars have struggled against top level teams on their schedule this year.

Stillwater (18-4) at Gentry Academy (18-2), 1/31 at 7 p.m.

Stillwater has won seven straight games and none of those games have been particularly close. The Ponies last loss on the season came against the same Gentry Academy team at the end of December. Stillwater lost that game 5-3.

Gentry Academy has one of the most explosive offenses in the state averaging 6.60 goals per game. The Stars have two losses on the season, and Stillwater likely poses the only threat to beat them the remainder of the regular season.

Photo by Garrett Super

Orono (15-3-4) at Holy Family (17-5-1), 2/3 at 7 p.m.

Orono has not lost a game since the end of December, and they will look to continue their undefeated January against an elite Holy Family team. The Spartans are dominating opponents, scoring 4.77 goals for and only giving up 1.41 goals against per game.

Holy Family finishes its regular season against Orono and would love to be able to cap their regular season with a victory going into the playoffs. Holy Family has been on a hot streak this month as well, only losing games to Gentry Academy and Hill-Murray.

Shakopee (12-9) at Lakeville South (19-4), 2/4 at 3 p.m.

Shakopee is getting hot at the right time. The Sabers struggled early in the season, starting out an abysmal 2-5. They have since gone 10-4 and have a huge opportunity to establish themselves in the playoffs against a great Lakeville South team.

Lakeville South and Lakeville North are only separated by two points, and the Cougars have two games left on the season. This game against Shakopee will likely wrap up their conference title.

Moorhead (15-7) at Warroad (20-3-1), 2/2 at 6 p.m.

Moorhead played Warroad tough a few weeks ago in a 3-2 loss and will likely have another tough game ahead of them on Thursday. Moorhead has had a great January and has built some positive momentum.

Warroad has completely dominated opponents this year scoring 6.79 goals per game and only giving up 1.75 goals per game. Warroad has its eyes on the playoffs and should not overlook a tough Moorhead team that nearly beat them a few weeks ago.