Elvis Star Austin Butler Breaks Silence on Lisa Marie Presley's Death
The entertainment world is mourning the loss of Lisa Marie Presley, who passed away earlier this month due to an apparent cardiac arrest. The musician, who was the only child of Elvis Presley and Priscilla Presley, had just gotten back into the spotlight because of the film Elvis. The Baz Luhrmann-helmed biopic chronicled some major moments of her father's life, and Presley had appeared at the Golden Globes just days prior to her death to cheer on the film's star, Austin Butler. During an appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, Butler opened up about his personal connection to Presley, and called her passing "devastating."
DC Studios' James Gunn Addresses Gal Gadot and Ezra Miller's DCU Futures
The future of the DC Universe is headed into new territory, now that DC Studios co-CEOs James Gunn and Peter Safran have announced the plans for the first ten projects on their slate. The duo's plans for the franchise are particularly interesting, as Gunn has made it clear that some existing roles within the franchise will be recast, while others will continue to be played by the same actors. Two major stars of the current crop of films whose futures are currently unknown are are Wonder Woman star Gal Gadot and The Flash star Ezra Miller, and there's been a lot of speculation about whether they both could return in a potential sequel in this new DCU or otherwise.
DCU Theory: Superman Legacy & Brave and the Bold Are Setting Up A Super Sons Crossover
DC fans are buzzing like crazy after the DC Studios presentation this week, which revealed the first five films and five TV series that will constitute the first half of DC Universe Chapter One. Right at the top of the list are the next Superman and Batman reboot films, Superman: Legacy, and The Brave and the Bold.
Ironheart Star Dominique Thorne Shares Special Iron Man Link
Ironheart star Dominique Thorne reveals a special link between Iron Man and her character. Comicbook.com's Aaron Perine managed to speak with the Riri Williams actress about her work with Children's Healthcare of Atlanta and Puffs. During the conversation, the question of the armor for her upcoming Disney+ series came up and the star revealed that the same people that made the Mark I armor worked on her suits as well. Legacy Studios had a major part in making the practical effects back in the early days of the MCU. That first armor is absolutely iconic, so it's cool to see Marvel bring back the same people for a hero that a lot of people are going to associate with Tony Stark. So, expect to see some of the same design language whenever Ironheart takes to the skies on Disney+.
Breaking Bad: Bryan Cranston Reveals He and Aaron Paul Would Eat Show's Blue Meth
Central to the plot of Breaking Bad's second season was that the product created by Bryan Cranston's Walter White went from being traditional crystal meth to having a blue hue. Heisenberg's "blue stuff" would become key to the show as a whole, but was also apparently a major snacking source while filming. Cranston appeared once again on Hot Ones this week and was asked about what they used on set to double their blue methamphetamine rather than using the real thing. The Primetime Emmy-winning actor reiterated that the meth seen on the show was actually rock candy, but it was actually a specific flavor of rock candy, and his co-star convinced him to eat it.
The Fast And Furious Legacy Trailer Released, Fast X Trailer Date Revealed
The Fast Saga has released "The Fast and the Furious – Legacy Trailer" – the first in what looks to be a nine-day campaign of taking us back through the nine trailers for the nine films in the series. All of this will build to the grand finale of the trailer for Fast X being released – the milestone tenth film in the franchise.
The Office: NBC Exec Plays Coy About Potential Reboot
An NBC executive is playing coy about a potential reboot of The Office. As it stands right now, the beloved sitcom is one of the most popular programs on the streamer. Susan Rovner, Chairman of Entertainment Content at NBCUniversal TV and Streaming joined THR's TV's Top 5 podcast to discuss the future of The Office. She demurred, "Whatever Greg Daniels wants to do, I'm standing by with open arms." Way back in 2019, NBC Universal spent over $500 million to bring the Steve Carrell series to Peacock. That investment has paid off as lucrative deals to secure The Olympics, and NFL games helped boost the service.
James Gunn's Superman Trunks Poll Declares a Winner
Following the big reveal of Warner Bros' upcoming DC Cinematic Universe slate, titled "Gods and Monsters", one of the biggest pieces of news was the reveal of a new solo Superman film that would release in 2025. Superman: Legacy is looking to bring Clark Kent back to his roots, creating a much kinder Man of Steel than the previous iteration we had seen in the likes of Man of Steel, Batman V. Superman: Dawn of Justice, and Justice League. Recently, Gunn asked fans whether they wanted to see the new Superman wearing his traditional trunks and the filmmaker has his answer.
Sony Pictures TV Boss Comments on Status of Spider-Man Universe Shows
Things have been rather quiet regarding the slate of TV shows in Sony's Spider-Man Universe, but the president of Sony Pictures Television has commented on their status. While Tom Holland's Spider-Man swings on the big screen, moves are being made to continue broadening the franchise's appeal. We have the animated Spider-Man: Across the Spider-Verse releasing this summer, and other movies like Venom, Morbius, Kraven the Hunter, and Madame Web introducing new characters. As far as TV shows go, Cindy Moon will headline Silk: Spider Society for Amazon/MGM. While speaking about her new role as President of Sony Pictures Television Studios, Katherine Pope was asked by Deadline where things stand with the Spider-Man Universe of shows.
Paramount+ Now Streaming an Underseen Horror Gem
As with every new month, streamers have premiered a slew of new content for their subscribers, but Paramount+ may have just nabbed a crown jewel that no one else will have. Now available to watch on the streaming platform is 2009's The Loved Ones, an Australian horror movie that arrives with critical acclaim and is seldom is available to be seen online at all, making this a huge get for Paramount+. We've included the trailer for the movie below, but frankly it does spoil a few great moments, so watch at your own direction and maybe just see what we have to say below. You can sign up for Paramount+ by clicking here.
FOX Renews Fan-Favorite Series for Season 3
FOX has renewed a fan-favorite series for Season 3. The Cleaning Lady – the action-drama series starring Daredevil's Élodie Yung – is going to be coming back for its third season, after two successful seasons on the network (5.4 million viewers per episode, on average, in Season 2). There will be some creative changes: series co-showrunner Melissa Carter is exiting after Season 2, and will be replaced by Jeannine Renshaw (Grey's Anatomy, Angel, Manifest), who will also executive produce.
Nick Offerman Won't Play The Last of Us Because of Banjo-Kazooie
Nick Offerman's performance in The Last of Us Episode 3 has received universal praise, both from fans of the PlayStation 3 game, and those just now experiencing this world through the HBO series. In a recent appearance on Jimmy Kimmel Live, Offerman revealed that he has not played The Last of Us, and he actually hasn't played a video game in 25 years. Apparently, Offerman was a huge fan of Banjo-Kazooie on Nintendo 64, and found himself obsessed with the game. After completing Banjo-Kazooie, Offerman swore off playing other games, and hasn't gone back since!
New Netflix Documentary Premieres With Perfect Rotten Tomatoes Rating
One of Netflix latest documentaries has a perfect rating on Rotten Tomatoes. For fans of 90s pop culture, Pamela: A Love Story is batting a perfect average on the review aggregator site. Netflix made the move to announce it's own telling of the supermodel's history after so many projects have been made about her and the wild life she's witnessed. These days, Anderson is enjoying a much more quiet life. Still having the spotlight occasionally, but using her platform for causes she deems worthy. The doc presents an introdspective look at her life up until this point and focuses on her family as well. Something that doesn't often get mentioned in the other media treatments that have premiered on other streamers. Check out what the icon had to say to People when the film premiered.
DCU Fan Art Turns Wolfgang Novogratz Into James Gunn’s Superman
James Gunn and Peter Safran didn't hold back with their announcement of the first few projects on their DC Studios slate. It was officially announced that a new Batman movie that will feature Bruce and Damien Wayne as Robin called The Brave and the Bold is in development as well as Superman: Legacy and a Supergirl movie titled Supergirl: Woman of Tomorrow. Superman: Legacy will feature a new actor in the role as the film will follow a much younger Superman than Henry Cavill's. Fans have been wondering who could play the role and have even put out a bunch of names like Jacob Elordi (Euphoria), David Corenswet (Pearl) and an unknown actor named Wolfgang Novogratz (The Half of It). One artist has designed a new piece of fan art that shows Novogratz as the Man of Steel and it's something special.
The Flash Star Says It's "Been Hard Watching" Ezra Miller Controversy Unfold
Warner Bros. had been trying to figure out what to do with The Flash movie for the better part of last year due to the ongoing controversy surrounding Ezra Miller. The studio had the choice of either canceling the movie, reshooting the movie with a different actor, or releasing it as is. It was finally decided that The Flash would be released with Miller still as the lead and the actor apologized for his actions and even started getting professional help. James Gunn and Peter Safran recently took over DC Studios and revealed a slate of projects that they're developing, and even praised The Flash as one of the best superhero movies ever. Now, one of The Flash's stars is speaking out on the entire situation with Miller. During a recent appearance on a red carpet, The Hollywood Reporter got a chance to talk with Kiersey Clemons, who plays Iris West, and she revealed that it's been hard watching everything unfold with her costar.
Hit CBS Series Quickly Renewed for Season 2
One of CBS' newest series is officially a bonafide hit. On Thursday, the network announced that it will be renewing So Help Me Todd for a second season. The legal drama, which stars Marcia Gay Harden and Skylar Astin, debuted to 6.61 million viewers, and went on to have an average of 6.3 million viewers on-air over seven days and 7.4 million over five weeks of cross-platform viewing.
Peacock Exec Defends Recent Young Adult Series Cancellations
Peacock has made headlines for a number of surprising cancellations lately, with the relatively-new streaming service axing some surprising high-profile shows. Among them are two projects from The Vampire Diaries alum Julie Plec — a new take on the YA franchise Vampire Academy, which wrapped its first season last year, as well as an in-development adaptation of Aftershock Comics' Dead Day. In a recent interview with The Hollywood Reporter's TV's Top 5 podcast, Susan Rovner, the chairman of entertainment content at NBCUniversal TV and streaming, spoke about the cancellation of both shows, and attributed the decision to an inability to capture their target young adult demographics.
The Last of Us Episode 4 Introduces Melanie Lynskey's Character
[Warning: This story contains spoilers from The Last of Us season 1.] "If I'm taking you with me, there's some rules you gotta follow," Joel (Pedro Pascal) told Ellie (Bella Ramsey) to end episode 3 of The Last of Us. Rule one: no bringing up Tess (Anna Torv), ever. Rule two: Ellie doesn't tell anyone about her Infected bite mark or her immunity to the Cordyceps infection. Rule three: "You do what I say when I say it." Those rules just might save her life when Joel and Ellie encounter Kathleen (Yellowjackets star Melanie Lynskey).
Salma Hayek Says Channing Tatum Almost Killed Her During Magic Mike's Last Dance Lap Dance
Magic Mike's Last Dance is hitting theaters this month, and it will mark the third film of the franchise after Magic Mike and Magic Mike XXL. Channing Tatum is returning to play the titular role, and this time he's teaming up with Eternals star Salma Hayek. Recently, Hayek appeared on Jimmy Kimmel Live and revealed Tatum's lap dance "nearly killed" her.
The Last of Us: "Long Long Time" Singer Linda Ronstadt Isn't Making Any Money From Song's New Popularity
Ever since episode 3 of The Last of Us ended this weekend, plays on the Linda Ronstadt song "Long Long Time," featured throughout the episode and heard at its conclusion, have exploded. According to Spotify, streams of the song rose by 4,900% in the hour after the show's conclusion, plus the song immediately climbing the iTunes charts with users downloading the single. Ronstadt's performance of the song not only ties into the thematic nature of the episode itself, but also gets a shoutout from Pedro Pascal's Joel as the episode ends. Viewers may be shocked to learn though that Ronstadt isn't getting paid at all for the song's newfound popularity.
