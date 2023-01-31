ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Greenville, NC

wcti12.com

ENC football stars ink with colleges on National Signing Day

NEW BERN, Craven County — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 was National Signing Day for high school athletes and many across Eastern North Carolina put their names on those pieces of paper. At New Bern High School, five players off the 4A state championship football team signed to play at...
NEW BERN, NC
WNCT

Pirates add three to 2023 signing class

GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston announced that three student-athletes (Daylyn Diston, Jimarion McCrimon and Rico Watkins) have each signed a national letter-of-intent with the Pirates pushing the final 2023 class to 27 members. Daylyn Diston, CB, 6-0, 175, Fr., Lake Butler, Fla. (Union County HS)Two-way player and three-year varsity member under head coach Andrew […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WRAL News

Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer

Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
SNOW HILL, NC
247Sports

PODCAST: Just how different will ECU football look in 2023?

Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host NoVaPirate (Sean) break down all the changes this offseason for ECU and how it could look different moving forward. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. Guest Co-Host: NoVa Pirate (Sean) This is a...
GREENVILLE, NC
Highschool Basketball Pro

Winterville, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice

The Farmville Central High School basketball team will have a game with South Central High School on February 01, 2023, 16:30:00.
WINTERVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Kinston High senior a finalist for Morehead-Cain Scholarship

Derrian Wilson, a senior at Kinston High School, has advanced to the final round in the selection process for the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina. The trip Derrian Wilson took with a friend this week to Chapel Hill was part fun getaway and part reconnaissance mission....
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
GREENVILLE, NC
neusenews.com

Top North Lenoir student named a Centennial Scholarship finalist

Each college at NC State offers scholarship opportunities to students planning to enroll in its academic programs. The Centennial Scholarship was introduced in 1999 as a part of the Wilson College of Textiles' Centennial Celebration. Up to 10 new scholars are awarded yearly, with the highest valued at $95,500 over four years.
KINSTON, NC
WNCT

Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief

KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
KINSTON, NC
WITN

Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
DURHAM, NC
WNCT

Hope is Alive opens men’s recovery home in Greenville

GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries. It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. “The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, […]
GREENVILLE, NC
WNCT

Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday

JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
JACKSONVILLE, NC
WITN

Lenoir Co. missing teenager found

LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
roanokebeacon.com

Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder

An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
WASHINGTON COUNTY, NC
WNCT

New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville

GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
GREENVILLE, NC
