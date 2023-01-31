Read full article on original website
ENC football stars ink with colleges on National Signing Day
NEW BERN, Craven County — Wednesday, Feb. 1, 2023 was National Signing Day for high school athletes and many across Eastern North Carolina put their names on those pieces of paper. At New Bern High School, five players off the 4A state championship football team signed to play at...
Pirates add three to 2023 signing class
GREENVILLE, N.C. – East Carolina Head Football Coach Mike Houston announced that three student-athletes (Daylyn Diston, Jimarion McCrimon and Rico Watkins) have each signed a national letter-of-intent with the Pirates pushing the final 2023 class to 27 members. Daylyn Diston, CB, 6-0, 175, Fr., Lake Butler, Fla. (Union County HS)Two-way player and three-year varsity member under head coach Andrew […]
Greene Central sophomore Isaiah Campbell adds UNC offer
Snow Hill, N.C. — Greene Central High School sophomore defensive lineman Isaiah Campbell has added the University of North Carolina to his already impressive list of offers. This offer follows previous in-state offers from UNC Charlotte, East Carolina, NC State, Elon, and Campbell University. Campbell (the player) also has an out-of-state offer from Old Dominion.
ECU the first offer to DL from state champion team in Virginia
Highland Springs class of 2024 standout lineman Joshua Clayton recaps his junior day trip to East Carolina, just days after getting an offer from the Pirates.
National Signing Day sees local players find college homes, New Bern and John Paul II have big groups moving up
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - National Signing Day for area football players. ECU adding a trio of players from Florida. Cornerbacks Daylyn Diston and Rico Watkins and offensive lineman Jimarion McCrimon. Local players locked in their new homes today as well. New Bern celebrating five players a couple already officially signed...
PODCAST: Just how different will ECU football look in 2023?
Hoist The Colours host Stephen Igoe and guest co-host NoVaPirate (Sean) break down all the changes this offseason for ECU and how it could look different moving forward. Rate and subscribe to Hoist the Colours on Apple Podcasts, Spotify or Google podcasts. Guest Co-Host: NoVa Pirate (Sean) This is a...
Winterville, February 02 High School 🏀 Game Notice
Kinston High senior a finalist for Morehead-Cain Scholarship
Derrian Wilson, a senior at Kinston High School, has advanced to the final round in the selection process for the prestigious Morehead-Cain Scholarship to the University of North Carolina. The trip Derrian Wilson took with a friend this week to Chapel Hill was part fun getaway and part reconnaissance mission....
Minges family makes leadership gift to ECU Athletics campaign
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A campaign at ECU Athletics is benefiting from a large donation. ECU announced that the Minges family has made a leadership gift to the Pirates Unite Campaign for Comprehensive Excellence. We’re told that the gift was presented by Jeff Minges, president and CEO of Minges Bottling...
Top North Lenoir student named a Centennial Scholarship finalist
Each college at NC State offers scholarship opportunities to students planning to enroll in its academic programs. The Centennial Scholarship was introduced in 1999 as a part of the Wilson College of Textiles' Centennial Celebration. Up to 10 new scholars are awarded yearly, with the highest valued at $95,500 over four years.
Legendary Kinston instrumentalist Robert “Dick” Knight reflects on music career
KINSTON, N.C. (WITN) -When people hear names like James Brown, Aretha Franklin, Otis Redding, and Gladys Knight, they think about the impact each of them had on African American Music History, but sometimes forget about the instrumentalists who make it all come together. Kinston resident Robert “Dick” Knight is one...
Keith Goyette named Kinston police chief
KINSTON, N.C. (WNCT) — Keith Goyette is no longer the interim police chief. On Thursday, the City of Kinston dropped the interim title and made him the official police chief. Goyette was named the chief after a national recruitment and interview process. The announcement was made by Kinston City Manager Rhonda Barwick. Goyette has been […]
Former weatherman, ‘WITNey the Hobo’ Dick Ellis dead at 78
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WITN) - A fixture at WITN back in the 1960s has passed away. Dick Ellis died Saturday at the VA Medical Center in Durham. He was 78. A native of Wilson, at age 19, Ellis began his television career as the 11:00 p.m. weatherman at WITN. He was the youngest person doing the weather on TV at the time.
Hope is Alive opens men’s recovery home in Greenville
GREENVILLE, NC (WNCT) — Greenville has gained a men’s recovery home through Hope is Alive Ministries. It follows a program that is led by individuals who have also overcome addiction. The home held a grand opening celebration on Jan. 28. “The mission of Hope is Alive is to radically change the lives of drug addicts, […]
Under new management, Bistro 252 is looking to bring healthy options to New Bern
NEW BERN, N.C. (WNCT) – With all these options, Bistro 252 is ready to treat New Bern to something new. When Tammy West and her brother, Terrell Southerland, decided to go into business together, one of the first things that was decided was the menu. Located at 3515 Trent Rd, Ste 6 in New Bern, […]
Jacksonville PD, local ministries holding prayer vigil Wednesday
JACKSONVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) — Jacksonville Police Department, along with local ministries, are holding a prayer vigil Wednesday “to join in unity to pray for peace in these difficult times.” The vigil will begin at noon Wednesday on the front steps of the Center for Public Safety, located at 200 Marine Blvd. It is open to […]
Lenoir Co. missing teenager found
LENOIR COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - A 15-year-old who was missing from Lenoir County has been found. Jocelyn Vasquez was last on Wednesday at North Lenoir High School. The Lenoir County Sheriff’s Office hasn’t said where she was found.
Woman sought in Pea Ridge murder
An Edenton woman with previous felony weapons’ convictions is the subject of an arrest warrant for a Washington County murder last week on Ferris Drive — a short street near the Albemarle Sound and the intersection of Routes 32 and 94 east of Roper. As of 1 p.m.,...
New restaurant looks to bring garden to your table in Greenville
GREENVILLE, N.C. (WNCT) – Using local ingredients for the freshest foods. Local restaurant Julep Contemporary Kitchen is located at 207B Greenville Blvd. SW in the Greenville Hilton. The main mission is to put on a creative spin on the dishes of the South while bringing local ingredients to your table. Julep has a seasonal menu […]
1 dead, 1 injured after car hit with ‘rapid gunfire’ from ‘high-powered rifle’ in North Carolina
A driver fled the scene and the car was later found abandoned about five blocks away near the intersection of Roberson and Clark drives.
