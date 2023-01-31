ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ann Arbor, MI

Ann Arbor nets $3.8M federal grant to make streets safer

ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to make city streets safer for all users just got a big funding boost. The city this week received $3.8 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which has allocated $800 million for 510 projects across the country.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products

SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY, MI
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities

Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
MICHIGAN STATE
Michigan Sierra Club names Debbie Dingell environmentalist of the year

ANN ARBOR, MI — The Sierra Club’s Michigan chapter has named U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, its 2022 environmentalist of the year. The environmental group cited Dingell’s strong advocacy for the federal Inflation Reduction Act — the biggest piece of climate legislation ever passed by Congress — as a reason for bestowing her with the group’s highest honor.
ANN ARBOR, MI
Lobbyist spending in Lansing hit record high in 2022

Registered Michigan lobbyists reported the largest increase in lobbying spending in the state’s history in 2022, spend a record $49.2 million lobbying state-level public officials, according to the latest disclosures. It’s a more than $5 million increase, but about half of that increase can be attributable to one group,...
MICHIGAN STATE
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning

MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
GENESEE COUNTY, MI
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory

DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
DEARBORN, MI
