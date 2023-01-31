Read full article on original website
Here's how this man won over $100,000 overnight in the lotteryUSA DiarioAnn Arbor, MI
A Trial Date is Set to Have Dee Ann Warner Legally Declared DeadTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Wrestling: No. 6 Buckeyes earn weekend victories over No. 5 Michigan, Michigan StateThe LanternColumbus, OH
Brother of Dee Ann Warner Gives Update on the Mounting Charges Against Her HusbandTracy StengelTecumseh, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
‘At what cost?’ Michigan communities fight mega sites despite promise of jobs
About 15 miles east of Lansing, a chunk of farmland roughly the size of 1,000 football fields could become a high-tech manufacturing site. In Southwest Michigan, almost 1,900 rural acres have been pegged for potential development. And largescale properties south of Flint in Mundy Township and Shiawassee County are also...
planetdetroit.org
DTE’s new Time of Day rate will be here in March. Here’s what you need to know.
If you’re a DTE electric customer, you recently received a mailer from DTE informing you that the company is shifting to a new rate structure called Time Of Day starting in March. In a nutshell, the electricity you use between 3 p.m. and 7 p.m. will start costing more...
Ann Arbor nets $3.8M federal grant to make streets safer
ANN ARBOR, MI — Ann Arbor’s plan to make city streets safer for all users just got a big funding boost. The city this week received $3.8 million through the U.S. Department of Transportation’s Safe Streets and Roads for All grant program, which has allocated $800 million for 510 projects across the country.
Michigan marijuana business suspended after inspectors find untagged products
SHIAWASSEE COUNTY -- Michigan regulators on Friday, Feb. 3, indefinitely shut down a Shiawassee County marijuana processing business accused of possessing untagged cannabis products. The Cannabis Regulatory Agency (CRA) suspended Candid Labs’ licenses that allow it to process marijuana products for the recreational and medical marijuana markets. “Based on...
Subdivision under construction north of Ann Arbor could trigger more growth nearby
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Roger Harris can remember sitting outside his cousin’s home overlooking a cornfield just north of Ann Arbor, watching deer and foxes dart across the lawn. Today, the same view is framed by a construction zone for a 264-unit housing development rising across Whitmore Lake Road,...
Gov. Whitmer fills vacant regent, trustee spots at 6 Michigan universities
Gov. Gretchen Whitmer has appointed multiple people to vacant positions on six university boards of regents and trustees. The appointments, likely to be approved in the Democratically-controlled state Senate, account for vacancies at Eastern Michigan University, Central Michigan University, Western Michigan University, Northern Michigan University, Grand Valley State University and Ferris State University.
Central Campus dorm project will gobble up Ann Arbor properties, officials say
ANN ARBOR, MI — There are now two phases to the University of Michigan’s plan to add student housing on Central Campus. The first phase, the construction of a 2,300-bed dormitory on the site of Elbel Field, is already underway due to UM owning the land involved. The...
Coffee shop reopens on University of Michigan campus for first time since COVID
ANN ARBOR, MI -- A coffee shop on the University of Michigan campus has finally reopened after being used as a COVID-19 testing center the past few years. Seven10East Café reopened in mid-January. The shop originally opened in September 2019.
Michigan Sierra Club names Debbie Dingell environmentalist of the year
ANN ARBOR, MI — The Sierra Club’s Michigan chapter has named U.S. Rep. Debbie Dingell, D-Ann Arbor, its 2022 environmentalist of the year. The environmental group cited Dingell’s strong advocacy for the federal Inflation Reduction Act — the biggest piece of climate legislation ever passed by Congress — as a reason for bestowing her with the group’s highest honor.
Balloons launched 100,000 feet in the air by Eastern Michigan students will study cosmic rays
YPSILANTI, MI - Far above the clouds, cameras on top of weather balloons launched by Eastern Michigan University capture the curvature of the earth. One image shows what southeastern Michigan, Lake St. Clair and Lake Erie look like from 90,000 feet above. Another shows the balloon exploding due to the change in atmospheric pressure.
New report reveals dangerous intersections, uptick in crashes in Washtenaw County
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - Traffic crashes in Washtenaw County increased in 2021 after a sharp drop during the first year of the COVID-19 pandemic, according to a new report that also includes data on the county intersections that see the most wrecks. The annual crash report from the Washtenaw Area...
American 1 Credit Union opens second Chelsea branch
CHELSEA, MI – American 1 Credit Union will open its second branch in Chelsea later this year. The new branch at 12855 E. Old U.S. 12, Suite 8 is scheduled to open in summer 2023. It will feature teller stations, member service areas, a drive-thru lane and a drive-up ATM, officials said.
Lobbyist spending in Lansing hit record high in 2022
Registered Michigan lobbyists reported the largest increase in lobbying spending in the state’s history in 2022, spend a record $49.2 million lobbying state-level public officials, according to the latest disclosures. It’s a more than $5 million increase, but about half of that increase can be attributable to one group,...
abc12.com
Mid-Michigan schools close ahead of bitter cold Friday morning
MID-MICHIGAN (WJRT) - Thousands of students across Mid-Michigan will get to stay home in warmth when bitterly cold weather settles in the region Friday morning. Several school districts canceled classes for Friday to avoid sending students outdoors when wind chills are expected to reach -15 degrees or colder in Mid-Michigan.
Michigan school board member sues over removal as president
ADDISON, MI - A Lenawee County school board member is suing other members of the board who voted to remove him as president. Addison School Board Member Scott Williams filed the lawsuit in the U.S. District Court’s Eastern District in Detroit in November 2022, claiming he was removed from his role as president without cause.
WLUC
AAA of Michigan issues statewide Arctic Air Advisory
DEARBORN, Mich. (WLUC) - As arctic air continues to blast Michigan and with the weather forecast calling for some of the coldest temperatures of the year thus far, AAA is issuing a Michigan statewide Arctic Air Advisory. Temperatures are expected to hover in the teens and single digits for the...
119-acre family farm near Dexter protected for generations to come
WASHTENAW COUNTY, MI - A farm near Dexter held by one family since 1950 isn’t going to change anytime soon. That’s because its nearly 119 acres are now conserved for generations to come, thanks to the farmland and open space preservation program in Webster Township.
Flint woman buys lottery tickets from ‘lucky machine’ & wins $300,000 prize
LANSING, MI -- Sticking what she called her “lucky machine” paid off in a big way for Renae Shelby as she won a $300,000 prize playing the Michigan Lottery’s Emerald Green Wild Time instant game. “I always purchase my tickets from the same self-serve machine, and I...
3 Michigan restaurants rank in top 100 in the entire country on annual Yelp list
It’s a big list foodies look forward to every year. Yelp just released its annual list of the top 100 restaurants in the U.S. and three Michigan eateries have made the cut on the app’s 10th listing of this kind, including a current James Beard Award semifinalist. To...
One of the coolest things we saw this week: Michigan snow sharks
MADISON HEIGHTS, MI - Not since “Sharknado,” “Baby Shark” or Katy Perry’s left and right sharks have we seen so many people interested in fake sharks. Three snow sharks have gotten a lot of attention this week at a home in Madison Heights. They are...
