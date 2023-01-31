Read full article on original website
Arrest warrant issued for Bengals' Joe Mixon after allegedly pointing firearm at woman, per report
Cincinnati Bengals running back Joe Mixon has an arrest warrant issued for him, per WCPO 9 News. Mixon is being charged with aggravated menacing after allegedly pointing a firearm at a woman on Jan. 21 -- the day before the Bengals defeated the Buffalo Bills in the divisional round of the playoffs.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win
There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
Tom Brady volunteered at Tampa animal shelter during NFL season, wife of Buccaneers' Logan Ryan reveals
NFL legend Tom Brady made significant headlines on Wednesday after announcing his retirement after 23 seasons. And while most people are talking about his countless achievements on the field with the Patriots and Buccaneers, one of his ex-teammate's wives decided to show a much softer side of the famously fierce competitor.
Tom Brady's retirement means the Cowboys now have NFL's oldest active player, but they might not for long
For the past three seasons, Tom Brady has been the oldest player in the NFL, but with the 45-year-old now officially retired, that title will be going to someone else for the 2023 season, and that someone else is Jason Peters. The Cowboys' offensive lineman, who turned 41 on Jan....
Super Bowl 2023: Patrick Mahomes will be trying to end this 56-year quarterback curse that even got Tom Brady
Patrick Mahomes has a chance to do something this year that no other quarterback in NFL history has ever pulled off. If the Chiefs beat the Eagles in Super Bowl LVII, Mahomes will end a 56-year QB curse, and the curse is pretty simple: No quarterback has ever led the league in passing yards AND won the Super Bowl in the same year.
Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever
Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
Building the Bears' perfect draft plan: Here's how Chicago should use the No. 1 overall pick
It's been nearly 40 years since the iconic 1985 Bears won the Super Bowl. While that team continues to be revered by Bears loyalists, rest assured that the fan base wants nothing more than for the franchise to field another team that can stand beside that team as a world champion.
Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is
After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.
Perfect Packers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find playmakers opposite Christian Watson, add at edge rusher and safety
The Green Bay Packers discovered how the majority of the NFL lives in 2022, missing the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur. The team had a rash of injuries to a number of key players -- back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Eric Stokes -- that contributed to breaking its three-season streak of 13-win campaigns, the longest such streak in league history.
Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue
Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
Perfect Texans 2023 NFL Draft plan: A trio of Ohio State Buckeyes added to Houston's offense
The Texans have had a rough go of it since their last playoff appearance, as Houston has gone 11-36 since the end of the 2019 season, and it's time to get serious about rebuilding. There's a clear need at quarterback and the Texans hold the No. 2 overall pick. That...
Super Bowl coin toss curse: Why Eagles and Chiefs might actually want to lose the coin toss this year
If it's possible to lose the coin toss on purpose, the Kansas City Chiefs might want to think about doing that this year, because a coin toss curse has officially hit the Super Bowl. Since the start of the 2014 season, every team that has WON the coin toss in...
Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, bets, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Target Jalen Hurts under 45.5 rushing yards
Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the offense this season, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close out the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over-under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props is listed at eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Will he be targeted at least eight times again in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you be backing him with your Super Bowl 57 prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as non-participant Wednesday
Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed non-participants after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible before facing the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Not practicing
Maddox (toe) has a walking boot on his left foot and isn't practicing Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Maddox played 19 snaps in the NFC Championship Game after missing more than a month with a toe injury. If he isn't available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the Eagles likely will turn back to Josiah Scott as their slot corner in nickel packages. Maddox still has a week to return to practice before the big game.
Geno Smith contract situation: Veteran QB says talks about new deal with Seahawks 'looking very good'
Seattle Seahawks quarterback Geno Smith is a free agent this offseason, but it's been reported he's expected to be back with Seattle in 2023. During a recent interview with SiriusXM NFL Radio, the quarterback said that he has had contract talks with the Seahawks, and that things are, "looking very good."
Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points
Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday
Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1
The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are on a collision course for Super Bowl 57, the culmination of the NFL season. Both teams went 14-3 during the regular season and will now compete for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The end of the 2023 NFL playoffs also means this is the final chance to bet on the NFL this season. Caesars Sportsbook offers plenty of 2023 Super Bowl props, along with the standard spread, money line and total for Super Bowl 57. You can even bundle some of those picks together for a Super Bowl same-game parlay. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
Agent's Take: Nick Bosa patiently awaits new contract as 49ers star could land deal that resets non-QB market
Nick Bosa's contract situation was the focal point when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers entering the offseason after Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The All-Pro defensive end was asked specifically if becoming the NFL's highest-paid defensive player was a goal. "Not necessarily. We'll just see where it goes," Bosa said.
