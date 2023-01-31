ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster just misses earning $1 million incentive during AFC title game win

There were two somber notes amidst JuJu Smith-Schuster's first AFC Championship Game victory. A knee injury sidelined the veteran receiver for the second half of the Chiefs' 23-20 over the Bengals. Adding insult to injury was the fact that it prevented Smith-Schuster from earning a $1 million incentive as part of the one-year deal he signed this past offseason.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Super Bowl LVII: Chiefs' Patrick Mahomes a win away from having one of NFL's best five-year stretches ever

Patrick Mahomes' gutsy performance in a thrilling AFC title game win against the Bengals has him on the cusp of a second NFL championship. It will by no means come easy. Most thought he'd beat the Buccaneers in Super Bowl LV; instead it was arguably the worst game of his career. Now he faces a complete Eagles team with one of the most productive pass rushes of all time. Plus, Mahomes will likely not be 100 percent healthy as he recovers from a high-ankle sprain.
CBS Sports

Tom Brady retires: QB has a favorite Super Bowl win, and it's probably not the one you think it is

After 23 years in the NFL, Tom Brady has finally decided to walk away from the game, and he'll be walking away as arguably the best player in league history. Over the course of his career, the seven-time Super Bowl winner has been a part of some big moments. As a matter of fact, there have been so many big moments in his career that it would be almost impossible to list them all.
CBS Sports

Perfect Packers 2023 NFL Draft plan: Find playmakers opposite Christian Watson, add at edge rusher and safety

The Green Bay Packers discovered how the majority of the NFL lives in 2022, missing the postseason for the first time under head coach Matt LaFleur. The team had a rash of injuries to a number of key players -- back-to-back NFL MVP Aaron Rodgers, All-Pro left tackle David Bakhtiari, linebacker Rashan Gary, All-Pro linebacker De'Vondre Campbell, and cornerback Eric Stokes -- that contributed to breaking its three-season streak of 13-win campaigns, the longest such streak in league history.
GREEN BAY, WI
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 2023: Travis Kelce implores Chiefs fans to not touch Philadelphia's Rocky statue

Don't mess with Rocky Balboa. That's the message Kansas City Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce is sending to fans ahead of Super Bowl LVII against the Philadelphia Eagles. When the Eagles are in the playoffs, it has become somewhat of a tradition for the opponents' colors to mysteriously appear on the iconic Rocky statue. More often than not, the act of vandalism doesn't work out for those opponents.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Super Bowl 57 player props, odds, bets, Chiefs vs. Eagles picks: Target Jalen Hurts under 45.5 rushing yards

Philadelphia wide receiver A.J. Brown has played a key role in the offense this season, going over 90 receiving yards in four straight games to close out the regular season. Brown was targeted at least eight times in all four of those games and eight times again in the NFC Championship. His over-under for targets in the Super Bowl 57 props is listed at eight, with the juice at -115 on both sides. Will he be targeted at least eight times again in the 2023 Super Bowl on Sunday, Feb. 12? Brown's receiving yards total is 71.5, a number that he eclipsed nine times during the regular season. Should you be backing him with your Super Bowl 57 prop bets? Before betting any NFL props for Super Bowl 57, you need to see the Chiefs vs. Eagles NFL prop predictions from the SportsLine Projection Model.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Chiefs' JuJu Smith-Schuster: Listed as non-participant Wednesday

Smith-Schuster (knee) was listed as a non-participant on Wednesday's practice estimate. As the Chiefs gear up for Super Bowl LVII, Smith-Schuster joined Kadarius Toney (ankle/hamstring) and Mecole Hardman (pelvis) as listed non-participants after all three left this past Sunday's AFC Championship Game versus the Bengals due to injury. Smith-Schuster logged 31 of 69 snaps on offense while hauling in his only target for seven yards before his departure. Kansas City has 11 days to get as to 100 percent as possible before facing the Eagles on Feb. 12, but the team currently has just three healthy wide receivers (Marquez Valdes-Scantling, Justin Watson and Skyy Moore) on the active roster.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Eagles' Avonte Maddox: Not practicing

Maddox (toe) has a walking boot on his left foot and isn't practicing Friday, Zach Berman of The Athletic reports. Maddox played 19 snaps in the NFC Championship Game after missing more than a month with a toe injury. If he isn't available for the Super Bowl against Kansas City, the Eagles likely will turn back to Josiah Scott as their slot corner in nickel packages. Maddox still has a week to return to practice before the big game.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
CBS Sports

Rockets' Eric Gordon: Pops for season-high 28 points

Gordon posted 28 points (10-15 FG, 2-5 3Pt, 6-7 FT), three rebounds, five assists and one steal in 34 minutes during Friday's 117-111 loss to Toronto. Gordon scored at least 24 points for the third straight game, continuing easily his best stretch of the season. He remains someone who could very well be on the move come next Thursday, although that is something we have been saying for the past three seasons. He can be streamed in for points for now, but as for what the future holds, it's really anyone's guess.
HOUSTON, TX
CBS Sports

Grizzlies' Danny Green: Expected to debut Wednesday

Head coach Taylor Jenkins said he's expecting Green (knee) to get some minutes during Wednesday's matchup against the Trail Blazers, Damichael Cole of The Memphis Commercial Appeal reports. Green's recovery process following offseason left knee surgery has been slow, but he's nearing the end of his rehab. He's officially listed...
MEMPHIS, TN
CBS Sports

NFL picks, Eagles vs. Chiefs odds, 2023 bets from proven model: This 4-way Super Bowl 57 parlay pays 14-1

The Philadelphia Eagles and Kansas City Chiefs are on a collision course for Super Bowl 57, the culmination of the NFL season. Both teams went 14-3 during the regular season and will now compete for the Lombardi Trophy in Glendale, Ariz. on Sunday, Feb. 12. The end of the 2023 NFL playoffs also means this is the final chance to bet on the NFL this season. Caesars Sportsbook offers plenty of 2023 Super Bowl props, along with the standard spread, money line and total for Super Bowl 57. You can even bundle some of those picks together for a Super Bowl same-game parlay. Which spread, total, and Super Bowl props should you include in your NFL bets and NFL picks? Before you make any Super Bowl picks or NFL parlays, be sure to see the NFL predictions and betting advice from SportsLine's proven computer model.
KANSAS CITY, MO
CBS Sports

Agent's Take: Nick Bosa patiently awaits new contract as 49ers star could land deal that resets non-QB market

Nick Bosa's contract situation was the focal point when he spoke to reporters on Tuesday with the San Francisco 49ers entering the offseason after Sunday's 31-7 loss to the Philadelphia Eagles in the NFC Championship Game. The All-Pro defensive end was asked specifically if becoming the NFL's highest-paid defensive player was a goal. "Not necessarily. We'll just see where it goes," Bosa said.
SAN FRANCISCO, CA

