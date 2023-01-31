Read full article on original website
Cannabis Delivery Drivers in Michigan Under SiegePen 2 PaperMichigan State
"Making a Difference: Giving Back to the Grand Rapids Community"Pen 2 PaperGrand Rapids, MI
A Christian charity received a strange donation: 12,000-year-old mammoth bonesAnita DurairajGrand Rapids, MI
Upgraded Winter Storm Warning for the area from Grand Rapids to Saginaw ValleySherif SaadGrand Rapids, MI
The Best Neighborhoods for Young Professionals in Grand RapidsTed RiversGrand Rapids, MI
One injured following shooting near Kalamazoo
Kalamazoo County Deputies say they're investigating a shooting that send one person to the hospital.
Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment
OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
Protest demanding justice for Patrick Lyoya, Tyre Nichols planned in Grand Rapids
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.
Police arrest teen in stolen vehicle stuck in snow after chase
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI – Police on Friday, Feb. 3, arrested a teen in a stolen minivan that crashed after the driver fled a traffic stop. The vehicle had just been stolen from a neighborhood near Sentry Road and Woodfield Drive in Holland Township where a resident reported a suspicious vehicle.
No injuries in head-on Ottawa County crash between school bus and car
OTTAWA COUNTY, MI -- No injuries were reported in a head-on crash between a school bus and car near Grand Haven, police said. The crash happened about 4:10 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3 and involved a Grand Haven Public Schools bus carrying about 20 students, as well as a 2010 Chevy Impala.
'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
Ottawa County deputies arrest man accused of several crimes in West Michigan
HOLLAND, Mich. — The Ottawa County Sheriff's Office responded to a call early Monday morning that led to a disorderly suspect being taken into custody. Around 2:20 a.m., Damion Norwood, 21, fired several shots while causing a disturbance for neighbors, according to deputies. Neglect: 78 dogs found in Norton...
Holland woman accused in pond crash that killed 3 young sons headed to trial
HOLLAND, MI -- A 31-year-old Holland area woman accused of driving impaired before her SUV plunged into an icy pond, killing her three young sons, is headed to trial. Leticia Gonzales waived a key hearing, called a preliminary exam, ahead of its scheduled Thursday, Feb. 2 date. Her next court...
No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo
KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
Eaton County man killed in multi-car crash
According to the Clinton County Sheriff's Office, deputies were called to a multi-car crash around 2:30 p.m. on Feb. 2 near the intersection of West State Road and South Grange Road.
Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case
KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
Charged with murder of Patrick Lyoya, ex-Grand Rapids police officer to appeal judge’s decision
GRAND RAPIDS, MI – Defense attorneys for the former Grand Rapids police officer charged with murder in the killing of Patrick Lyoya are expected to appeal a judge’s ruling. Following a court hearing where a Kent County judge rejected the defense attorneys’ motion to overturn binding over the...
Kalamazoo murder case against 25-year-old is in the hands of the jury
KALAMAZOO, MI – The case against Maliek Rasheid-Rodney Hargrave is in the hands of the jury. According to the defense attorney in his closing argument, the prosecution didn’t prove beyond a reasonable doubt that his client is guilty of murder, and it’s time to send Hargrave home.
Police investigating two-vehicle crash at 44th/Clyde Park
Police are investigating a two-vehicle crash at 44th/Clyde Park. The crash occurred on Wednesday at around 6 p.m.
Have you seen Jade? Missing Michigan teen may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area
Jade Lee Sackett, 17, has not been in contact with her family since Wednesday, Jan. 25, and may be in the Lansing or Saginaw area, according to police.
Montcalm woman enters no contest plea in drunk driving crash that left two dead
STANTON, Mich. — A Montcalm woman entered a no-contest plea for two counts of operating while under the influence causing death in a fatal crash that claimed the lives of two last summer. Myrtle Fuller and Jeremy Wabeke were walking along Cass Street when they were hit and killed....
Judge denies motion to toss case for Grand Rapids officer charged in Lyoya shooting
A Kent County circuit judge ruled on Friday that a lower court correctly ruled in binding former Grand Rapids police officer Christopher Schurr to stand trial for the April 2022 fatal shooting of Patrick Lyoya, a Black motorist. Schurr has been charged with second-degree murder. Schurr's lawyers filed a motion last month...
‘This is a safe place': Brann’s says stabbing was 1st violent incident in 51 yrs
Wyoming police say the victim remains in critical condition at the hospital, and no arrests have been made.
WATCH: Norton Shores police seize 78 dogs found living in poor conditions
Nearly 80 dogs found in poor living conditions at a Norton Shores rescue have been seized by authorities and relocated to shelters in West Michigan.
Woman dies in Barry Co crash
A 59 year-old Hastings woman was killed and two others were hurt Tuesday night in a crash on M37 near Butler Rd.
