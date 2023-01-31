ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Grand Rapids, MI

MLive

Kalamazoo County resident shot inside their apartment

OSHTEMO TWP., MI — An Oshtemo Township resident was hospitalized Friday night after being struck by gunfire inside their apartment. The Kalamazoo County Sheriff’s Office was called to a shooting around 11:45 p.m. Friday, Feb. 3, in the 600 block of Butterfly Road in the Canterbury Apartment Complex.
KALAMAZOO COUNTY, MI
Fox17

'Avoid the area': Crews on scene of Kalamazoo house fire

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — Public safety officials are on the scene of a structure fire in Kalamazoo Friday afternoon. The Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety (KDPS) says the fire broke out at a home near Westnedge Avenue and Pioneer Street. No one was hurt, according to KDPS. We're told North...
KALAMAZOO, MI
go955.com

No injuries at vacant home fire early Friday in Kalamazoo

KALAMAZOO, MI (WKZO AM/FM) – There were no injuries in an early Friday morning house fire in Kalamazoo. At approximately 1:00 a.m. the Kalamazoo Department of Public Safety responded to a structure fire in the 1000 block of Fenwick Place. They found fire coming from the ground floor of the home.
KALAMAZOO, MI
WWMTCw

Kalamazoo man known as 'Chicago' faces charge in 2005 rape case

KALAMAZOO, Mich. — A Kalamazoo man turned himself in concluding a decades-long sexual assault investigation, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nessel announced Friday. Shawn Darnell Robinson Hopkins, 37, allegedly gave a 14-year-old alcohol and marijuana in 2005 before sexually assaulting her, Nessel said. The girl met Hopkins through a friend...
KALAMAZOO, MI
The Grand Rapids Press

The Grand Rapids Press

Grand Rapids, MI
The Grand Rapids Press and MLive www.mlive.com/grand-rapids. Part of Michigan's #1 media organization www.mlivemediagroup.com

 https://www.mlive.com/grand-rapids-muskegon/

