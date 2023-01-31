GRAND RAPIDS, MI – A protest is being held Saturday in downtown Grand Rapids to demand justice in the deaths of Patrick Lyoya and Tyre Nichols. Described by organizers as a sign-holding protest, the event is scheduled to take place from noon to 1 p.m. Saturday, Feb. 4, on the corner of Fulton Street and Division Avenue near Monument Park.

