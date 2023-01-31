Did Yankees Make Mistake Not Bringing Chad Green Back in Free Agency?

Green had spent the entirety of his MLB career with the Yankees before he signed with a division rival on Tuesday

Over the last seven seasons, Chad Green has been a model of consistency for the Yankees , a right-hander capable of performing at a high level in a multitude of roles.

Now, after departing in free agency, Green will embark on the next chapter of his big-league career, pitching for one of New York's biggest rivals.

Green signed with the Blue Jays on Tuesday, agreeing to a two-year deal worth $8.5 million, per Sportsnet's Shi Davidi. According to Davidi, Green's contract with Toronto includes a "multi-layered option structure," a deal that can keep the 31-year-old in a Blue Jays uniform through the 2026 season. Michael Marino of Fantrax first reported the deal on Tuesday afternoon.

It'll take some time before Green can toe the rubber in his new threads. The right-hander underwent Tommy John surgery last summer, an abrupt conclusion to his final campaign in pinstripes. Up until that point, Green had posted a 3.00 ERA over 14 appearances, making his absence a significant blow for New York's bullpen the rest of the way in 2022.

Green is guaranteed $2.25 million this year as he works back from surgery, per Davidi. After this season, the Blue Jays can either use a club option—covering three more seasons for $27 million—or decline, giving Green a chance to use a player option for the 2024 campaign.

Looking at Green's track record over the years in pinstripes and the price tag of his new deal, this is a low-risk, high-upside move for Toronto, one that has the potential to strengthen the back of their bullpen. Green was one of the most underappreciated relievers in the game over the last six years. He's worked as an opener, a closer and everything in between, posting a 2.96 ERA since his first full season with the Yankees in 2017.

If Green can return from elbow surgery later this year and recapture his form in Toronto, the Blue Jays will want to keep the righty around. The flexibility of this creative contract gives them the opportunity to do so. It also gives both parties a chance to go their separate ways sooner if things don't work out. There's always a chance that Green isn't the same pitcher coming back from surgery—he could run into trouble in his rehab, too.

In the short term, the Yankees have the depth and firepower in their bullpen to move forward without Green. New York added righty Tommy Kahnle in free agency this winter, mixing a familiar face with a group that already includes Clay Holmes, Michael King, Jonathan Loáisiga, Wandy Peralta, Lou Trivino and Ron Marinaccio. Others like Clarke Schmidt, Greg Weissert and Matt Krook are poised to pitch out of the 'pen this year as well. In addition to Krook, right-handers Jhony Brito and Randy Vasquez were recently added to the club's 40-man roster.

Green is damaged goods coming back from his surgery, but his experience and his veteran presence within that group may be missed. There's always the possibility that New York runs into more injury trouble as well. After all, they're already missing reliever Scott Effross for all of 2023 thanks to his own Tommy John surgery. Lefty Lucas Luetge was traded to the Braves earlier this winter while veteran southpaw Zack Britton (who has his own injury concerns) could also leave in free agency.

The problem for the Yankees is that any of Green's success will have a direct impact on their pursuit of a division title and playoff spot out of the toughest division in baseball. In that sense, the repercussions of letting Green walk may be amplified as soon as next fall. Otherwise, it'll take a barrage of injuries or unforeseen circumstances internally, along with a rapid recovery from Green, for the Yankees to immediately regret not bringing this right-hander back.

