Allegheny County, PA

CBS Pittsburgh

The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts.

BEAVER COUNTY (KDKA) - Environmental groups are preparing to sue the new Shell chemical plant in Beaver County. The two groups filed a notice of intent to file a lawsuit against the Shell cracker plant with the groups saying the plant has repeatedly violated air pollution limits. The Environmental Integrity Project and Clean Air Council said the action is for illegal emissions of volatile organic compounds, which they say contribute to smog and can cause health problems. The notice said the plant has violated and is in violation of the federal Clean Air Act and other pollution acts. The attorney for Environmental Integrity Project...
BEAVER COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

Special window opens for Allegheny County homeowners to appeal 2022 property assessments

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - It's a new day for some homeowners in Allegheny County -- a new day with the promise of a refund.KDKA's Meghan Schiller learned homeowners have 57 days to make sure they're not leaving money on the table."Anyone who bought a home in the last seven years is still being overcharged today," said Mike Suley, the most vocal foe of what he calls the "newcomers tax." He says the judge sided with the homeowners who sued the county over the tax add and now everyone can benefit."The judge said that the county was cooking the books and it's a...
ALLEGHENY COUNTY, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Rochester Road project gets green light from state

CRANBERRY TWP — The board of supervisors announced Thursday that a decadelong project to improve Rochester Road will begin this year. “The board has been pressing the turnpike commission and PennDOT to move that project forward,” township manager Dan Santoro said. “And I’m happy to report tonight that, finally, there is some tangible movement on that project.”
CRANBERRY TOWNSHIP, PA
wdadradio.com

MULTIPLE FIRE DEPARTMENTS RESPOND TO GARAGE FIRE IN WESTMORELAND COUNTY

Emergency crews stayed busy on Friday as two were structure fires were reported to Indiana County 911. The first call sent Blairsville and Tunnelton Fire Departments to Route 22 in neighboring Westmoreland County. Blairsville spokesperson Ab Dettorre said an old garage was fully involved in the fire and there was no danger to surrounding structures. Crews executed the “surround and drown” technique. The source of the fire is under investigation.
WESTMORELAND COUNTY, PA
wtae.com

Peeling license plate? Here's how to get it replaced

You may have seen them on the road and not even given it a second thought. But did you know that a license plate that is peeling or hard to read can get you pulled over and even fined?. "We see a ton," explained Corporal Christopher Fabian with the city...
NEW CASTLE, PA
wccsradio.com

WARRANT SCAM REPORTED IN ALLEGHENY, INDIANA COUNTIES

The Indiana County District Attorney’s Office is warning residents of a scam making its way across the area. Officials say in a news release that someone is calling residents, particularly in Allegheny County, acting as a Deputy from the Indiana County Sheriff’s Office and demanding payment to settle a warrant. This is a scam and officials say warrants can only be vacated by the person being arrested and brought before a court.
INDIANA COUNTY, PA
CBS Pittsburgh

State of the Strip District: Pittsburgh iconic neighborhood undergoing historic transformation

PITTSBURGH (KDKA) - The weekend is here and especially on Saturday mornings, Pittsburghers converge on the Strip District. It's become one of Pittsburgh's fastest changing neighborhoods - emphasis on neighborhood. Wholey's is coming down, the Benkovitz Lot is empty, apartment buildings are underway, and more is to come. It's a whole new world along the Allegheny River. This has always been the calling card of Pittsburgh's Strip District - Penn Avenue. "It attracts people from [the] multistate region," said Pam Austin, president of the Strip District Neighbors. "It's our marketplace, people love it." "I mean, Penn Avenue is still Penn Avenue, all the old stores are...
PITTSBURGH, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

What’s causing all the gun battles in our area?

You hear about it again and again: Another gun battle involving one, two, and more shooters, firing wildly, injuring or even killing the innocent. And the accused? Underage local children. So how does this keep happening? Channel 11′s Amy Hudak has the answers for you and they are surprising.
PITTSBURGH, PA
cranberryeagle.com

Fire damages Harmony plastics manufacturing business

HARMONY — More than a dozen fire departments were called to fight a warehouse fire at a plastics manufacturing business Thursday — twice. A fire sparked shortly after 8 a.m. Thursday at the Cranberry Township-based U.S. Liner Company’s three-building manufacturing facility on Utah Street in Harmony. Smoke...
HARMONY, PA
WPXI Pittsburgh

PITTSBURGH, PA

