Read full article on original website
Related
wrrnetwork.com
Charles “Scott” Enger
Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved partner Kimberli Benac-Lewis by his side. Charles “Scott” Enger, age 51, was born on March 2nd, 1971 in Miami, Florida. He was the son of Charles John Enger and Nancy McCusker. Scott grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He loved to be outdoors; whether he was off on a hunt by himself or guiding one, horseback riding, fishing in his much-loved boat on beautiful Lake Powell, or even just on a hike. Scott thrived on being in the mountains and enjoying nature’s playground. However, throughout his life, his greatest joys were his four children.
wrrnetwork.com
Carol Joyce Kessinger
Carol Joyce Kessinger was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. Carol was the second daughter of Dorothy Joy (Loghry) and Roy Jefferson Kessinger, her parents loved her the most. She lived...
Wyoming’s Lander Lil Constantly Out Predicts Punxsutawney Phil
His predictions about winter are wrong 2/3rds of the time. Al Gore's predictions are far worse than that, for the record. Far more accurate predictions we turn to LANDER LIL!. Lander Lil is a Wyoming prairie dog who makes her prediction every February 2nd. Lander Lil, Lander is from Fremont...
sweetwaternow.com
Game and Fish Asks Residents to Respect Wintering Wildlife
After two relatively mild winters, western Wyoming is now experiencing more traditional winter conditions with above-average snow in many places and continued cold temperatures that began in early December. Wyoming Game and Fish biologists and wardens are closely monitoring how big game herds are faring and are reminding everyone to be mindful of these animals as they endure this hardest part of the year.
county10.com
Recent deaths: Kessinger, Enger
Carol Joyce Kessinger: Carol was born September 29, 1956 in Casper, Wyoming. She died February 1, 2023 at the Help for Health Hospice House following a short battle with cancer. To read full obituary, click here. Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved...
wrrnetwork.com
Five Shot Women’s Rabbit Hunt Awards Announced
Here are the results and some photos from the 44th Annual Women’s 5-Shot Rabbit Hunt. It was a TOUGH day hunting for the ladies with the snow and wind, but they managed to have fun. 1st Place:. Bailey Smith & Ranessa Martin. Judged by Tristyn Casper. Harvested 2 Rabbits.
wrrnetwork.com
Dry Thursday, Continued Cool, Windy in the Usual Places
More of the same today with mainly dry conditions. The central basins will remain quite cold with milder temperatures elsewhere. A gusty wind will continue in the Lee of the Absarokas and from Rock Springs to Casper. Today’s high temperatures will be near 40 at Dubois, the lower 30s for Thermopolis, near 30 for Worland, 23 for Lander 13 for Riverton and 9 for Shoshoni.
county10.com
Fremont County Arrests: February 3, 2023
All persons arrested or cited are presumed innocent until convicted in a court of law. Below are the most recent Arrest Reports from Fremont County law enforcement agencies. They are produced directly from publicly available reports provided by each agency. Questions or comments about the reports should be addressed with...
wrrnetwork.com
BLM and Wyoming State Parks plan new trail opportunities at South Pass City
The Bureau of Land Management and Wyoming State Parks, Historic Sites & Trails are seeking your input in the planning of new hiking, horseback and trail running opportunities on public land in the South Pass City area. To kick off this effort, the partners will host an open house on February 23 at the Lander Library, followed by an initial public input period through April 28.
county10.com
#HeadsUp: Two no unnecessary travel advisories issued for February 3
This #headsup is brought to you by Bailey’s Tire and Auto Service. (Fremont County, WY) – Two no unnecessary travel advisories have been issued for roads in Fremont County today, February 3, according to WYDOT/wyoroad.info. The roads include US 287 / WY 789 “Between Sweetwater Station Jct and...
Comments / 0