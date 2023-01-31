Charles “Scott” Enger of Lander, Wyoming, died on January 25th, 2023 with his beloved partner Kimberli Benac-Lewis by his side. Charles “Scott” Enger, age 51, was born on March 2nd, 1971 in Miami, Florida. He was the son of Charles John Enger and Nancy McCusker. Scott grew up in Steamboat Springs, Colorado. He loved to be outdoors; whether he was off on a hunt by himself or guiding one, horseback riding, fishing in his much-loved boat on beautiful Lake Powell, or even just on a hike. Scott thrived on being in the mountains and enjoying nature’s playground. However, throughout his life, his greatest joys were his four children.

LANDER, WY ・ 23 HOURS AGO