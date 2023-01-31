ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Cheyenne, WY

Comments / 0

Related
capcity.news

(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/3/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I shared with you that the Wyoming Association of Municipalities was here in Cheyenne last week. A highlight of the week for me was the early morning breakfast with the city council from Casper. We started doing this a year ago and it is fun comparing processes and goals in Wyoming’s two largest cities. For me personally it is a chance to talk with the Casper city manager, Cartier Napier. He is one person in the state who understands what I do and vice versa. I love our conversations.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Daugherty; Gilbert; Sandoval

Patrick “Chris” Daugherty: December 14, 1978 – January 27, 2023. Patrick “Chris” Daugherty, 44, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 14, 1978, in Los Angeles, CA to Robert “Mohawk Mike” Daugherty and Debra...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
LARAMIE COUNTY, WY
wyomingnewsnow.tv

Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
CHEYENNE, WY
K2 Radio

Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed

The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Creativity Center Grand opens to art enthusiasts

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Arts Cheyenne opened its first creativity center to the public today and showcased various art exhibitions for First Friday Artwalk. The center was established for visual and performing artists to gather, learn and create together in a collaborative environment. Every month, the center will offer art...
CHEYENNE, WY
kfbcradio.com

F.E. Warren Air Force Base Cancels 2023 Airshow

The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
CHEYENNE, WY
wrrnetwork.com

UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry

Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
CASPER, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne’s Fridays on the Plaza now accepting food vendor applications

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Presents is now accepting food vendor applications for Fridays on the. The application link can be found at https://www.cheyennepresents.com/vendor-information. Completed applications should be emailed to events@cheyennecity.org or returned to the Civic Center Box Office, located at 510 W. 20th St. Box Office hours are Tuesday–Friday...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley

Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
DENVER, CO
capcity.news

I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Cheyenne residents to have a sunny and windy weekend

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a sunny and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 3, will be sunny with a high near 47, west winds at 15–25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 29. West winds will blow at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
CHEYENNE, WY
capcity.news

Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police

CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
CHEYENNE, WY

Comments / 0

Community Policy