capcity.news
(OPINION) Mayor’s Minute from Mayor Patrick Collins (2/3/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — I shared with you that the Wyoming Association of Municipalities was here in Cheyenne last week. A highlight of the week for me was the early morning breakfast with the city council from Casper. We started doing this a year ago and it is fun comparing processes and goals in Wyoming’s two largest cities. For me personally it is a chance to talk with the Casper city manager, Cartier Napier. He is one person in the state who understands what I do and vice versa. I love our conversations.
county10.com
Legislative proposal lets Northern Arapaho Tribe build, operate casinos in Laramie, Uinta counties to help fund K-12 education in Wyoming
Wyoming’s House Revenue Committee has advanced legislation that would let the state pursue a Class III gaming proposal from the Northern Arapaho Tribe to help fund K-12 education in the state. House Bill 287 authorizes the State Board of Land Commissioners to establish up to two gaming districts in...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Daugherty; Gilbert; Sandoval
Patrick “Chris” Daugherty: December 14, 1978 – January 27, 2023. Patrick “Chris” Daugherty, 44, of Cheyenne, passed at Cheyenne Regional Medical Center surrounded by his loving family. He was born on December 14, 1978, in Los Angeles, CA to Robert “Mohawk Mike” Daugherty and Debra...
capcity.news
Laramie County Divorce Filings (1/24/23–2/1/23)
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Here is a list of those who have filed for divorce from Jan. 24 through Feb. 1. All filings are reported to Cap City News by the Laramie County District Court. The log is not a comprehensive document and may not represent all of the divorces...
Wyoming lands world’s largest vertical farming research facility
The project will support the retention and creation of nearly 200 high-paying jobs in the community.
capcity.news
Wyoming Football adds 21 new commitments to 2023 Recruiting Class on National Signing Day
LARAMIE, Wyo. — University of Wyoming Football announced 21 new commitments to its 2023 recruiting class on Wednesday, Feb. 1. Wednesday’s announcement came on the first day of college football’s National Signing Day for the regular signing period. Wednesday’s group of commitments included eight new transfers, among...
wyomingnewsnow.tv
Power restored after outage affects over 4,000 Cheyenne residents
CHEYENNE, Wyo. (Wyoming News Now) - UPDATE: Outage repairs finalized and power restored at 3:23. ORIGINAL 2:51pm: Black Hills Energy has confirmed a power outage affecting parts of Cheyenne. Their statement reads as follows:. Black Hills Energy is currently experiencing an electrical power outage in the Downtown Cheyenne area. The...
Southbound I-25 From Cheyenne to Colorado Now Closed
The crash at mile marker 2 has been cleared. Travelers hoping to head south out of Cheyenne may want to take U.S. 85, as winter conditions and crashes have forced the closure of southbound Interstate 25 from Cheyenne to the Colorado state line. As of 4:18 p.m., the Wyoming Department...
capcity.news
Auntie Anne’s founder is keynote speaker for annual ‘Prayer Breakfast’ on Feb. 15
CASPER, Wyo. — The keynote speaker for the 2023 “Governor’s Prayer Breakfast” will be Anne Beiler, the founder of the soft pretzel business Auntie Anne’s, Governor Mark Gordon’s office said in a press release Friday. “Beiler’s journey towards success began many years before she...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Cheyenne Creativity Center Grand opens to art enthusiasts
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Arts Cheyenne opened its first creativity center to the public today and showcased various art exhibitions for First Friday Artwalk. The center was established for visual and performing artists to gather, learn and create together in a collaborative environment. Every month, the center will offer art...
PHOTOS: I-25 Buried Under Snow Shows Why Parts of it are Closed
Mother Nature is not messing around. Since this weekend, a massive snow storm has shut down multiple highways and byways. I-80 was closed for hours on Saturday and Sunday, after two crashes involving 40 separate vehicles. I-80 wasn't the only interstate affected by the weather, however. I-25 has been impacted...
kfbcradio.com
F.E. Warren Air Force Base Cancels 2023 Airshow
The 90th Missile Wing has canceled the 2023 Wings Over Warren airshow due to a loss of support from the headline act on F.E. Warren Air Force Base. The U.S. Air Force Thunderbirds demonstration team determined that performing in Cheyenne carries too much risk with lack of an approved emergency landing airfield nearby.
wrrnetwork.com
UW Officials’ Statements on Death of Susie McMurry
Leaders of the University of Wyoming and the UW Foundation have issued the following statements regarding the death of longtime UW benefactor and UW graduate Susie McMurry, of Casper. University President Ed Seidel:. “Our University of Wyoming family mourns the loss of Susie McMurry, whose extraordinary generosity has had a...
capcity.news
(PHOTOS) Laramie County Community College shares renovation updates for athletic complex
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Today, Laramie County Community College shared updates about the renovations currently underway at the Recreation and Athletic Center. The center closed for renovation in November 2022 and is anticipated for completion in spring 2024. The $20 million project is funded with $10 million in capital construction...
Have You Heard? The Lincoln is Bringing a Smash Hit Back in July!
Last July, Cheyenne Frontier Days rolled into town. Of course, we all know that Frontier Nights brings a great collection of concerts to the city every year, but last year The Lincoln joined in on the fun. The concert venue brought the bluegrass phenomena The Dead South to town, and they blew the roof off the place.
capcity.news
Cheyenne’s Fridays on the Plaza now accepting food vendor applications
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne Presents is now accepting food vendor applications for Fridays on the. The application link can be found at https://www.cheyennepresents.com/vendor-information. Completed applications should be emailed to events@cheyennecity.org or returned to the Civic Center Box Office, located at 510 W. 20th St. Box Office hours are Tuesday–Friday...
capcity.news
Obituaries: Heffern; Shockley
Colin Roger Heffern: September 18, 1985 – January 21, 2023. Colin Roger Heffern, 37, unexpectedly left this world in his sleep during the early morning of January 21, 2023 in Denver, Colorado. Colin came into this world on September 18, 1985 in Santa Fe, New Mexico, where he spent his first seven years and developed a lifelong addiction to bean burritos with green chili. In 1993 Colin and his family moved to Cheyenne, Wyoming. He attended Jessup and St. Mary’s Elementary Schools, McCormick Junior High, and Central High School. He loved sports, played soccer, tennis, swimming, and golf at Central, dreamed of designing golf courses, and led the “Scooter Punx”. Colin was an all-State swimmer in the breaststroke. Colin graduated from Central in the spring of 2004 and was voted “most unique” among the boys in that class. He began college at Colorado State University in Fort Collins that fall.
capcity.news
I-25 crashes block southbound lanes near Cheyenne
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Vehicle crashes on Interstate 25 have led to the blockage of all southbound lanes near Cheyenne at milepost 15, the Wyoming Department of Transportation announced this morning. Drivers should be prepared to stop and expect delays. As of 11:10 a.m. today, it is unknown when the...
capcity.news
Cheyenne residents to have a sunny and windy weekend
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — Cheyenne residents can look forward to a sunny and windy weekend, according to the National Weather Service in Cheyenne. Today, Feb. 3, will be sunny with a high near 47, west winds at 15–25 mph and gusts as high as 35 mph. The evening will be mostly cloudy with a low of 29. West winds will blow at 15–20 mph with gusts of up to 30 mph.
capcity.news
Be on the lookout for public scam, warns Cheyenne Police
CHEYENNE, Wyo. — The Cheyenne Police Department is warning the public of a scam involving the Publisher’s Clearing House sweepstakes. In what appears to be a nationwide trend, scammers will deceive victims into believing they’ve won a prize and request a pre-payment to claim that prize. In...
