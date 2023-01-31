ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Troy, NY

Two plead guilty in separate Gun Involved Violence Elimination cases

By Ben Mitchell
NEWS10 ABC
NEWS10 ABC
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1vIPP5_0kXn1v0Y00

TROY, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — On Tuesday, the Rensselaer County District Attorney announced that two convictions were secured in Gun Involved Violence Elimination Initiative (GIVE) cases. While the cases were separate, both suspects, Ahlaumion Hall, 26, and Tyshaun Purvis, 31, pled guilty to Attempted Criminal Possession of a Weapon in the 2nd degree.

Get all of the latest news, weather, sports, and entertainment delivered right to your inbox!

Purvis will be sentenced in the Rensselaer County Court on February 21. Hall will be sentenced on March 27.

The City of Troy Police Department and the District Attorney’s Office collaborate on the GIVE grant. The District Attorney’s Office currently has 47 open GIVE cases and has prosecuted over 250 GIVE cases since 2019.

“This GIVE grant funding is vital to the citizens of the City of Troy,” said District Attorney Mary Pat Donnelly. “There is a significant need to continue to investigate and prosecute the violent offenders who put our citizens at risk.”

Copyright 2023 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

For the latest news, weather, sports, and streaming video, head to NEWS10 ABC.

Comments / 1

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WNYT

Albany County inmate accused of hiding razor blade in his pants

An inmate at the Albany County Jail was arrested for allegedly hiding a razor blade in his pants. Yusef Wallace, 24, was in possession of the weapon as well as a bag of marijuana and matches, the sheriff’s office said. He’s now facing multiple charges, including promoting prison contraband....
ALBANY COUNTY, NY
Daily Voice

Road Rager Threatens Driver With Hammer, Follows Victim To North Greenbush Police Station: Cops

A 21-year-old man is accused of threatening a driver with a hammer before following the victim to a police station during a suspected road rage incident in the region. Police in Rensselaer County were called at around 12:30 p.m. Wednesday, Feb. 1, with reports that a driver in the town of North Greenbush had been cut off by another car on Pawling Avenue near Winter Street, according to North Greenbush Police.
NORTH GREENBUSH, NY
Saratogian

Saratoga Springs police makes narcotics arrest

SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. — Saratoga Springs police recently executed a search warrant on a residence on the west side of the city after a month’s long investigation into the possible selling of illegal narcotics at that location. Patrol Division and Investigations Division members discovered a number of narcotics...
SARATOGA SPRINGS, NY
WRGB

Albany man learns his fate after jury finds him guilty of murder

ALBANY, NY (WRGB) — A 23-year-old Albany man, found guilty of stabbing another man to death will spend the next 25 years to life behind bars. Darius Cokely was found guilty of Murder following a jury trial. Police say back in March 2020, officers responded to the area of...
ALBANY, NY
NEWS10 ABC

NEWS10 ABC

49K+
Followers
26K+
Post
14M+
Views
ABOUT

Your local news leader providing the most up-to-date information about what is happening in your community, at news10.com.

 https://www.news10.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy