ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Winston-salem, NC

Comments / 8

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
WLTX.com

Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?

ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
FLORIDA STATE
Kennardo G. James

Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why

There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
GREENSBORO, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”

Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
ASHEVILLE, NC
The Center Square

Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers

(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
ALABAMA STATE
iheart.com

One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America

Valentine's Day is almost here and romance is in the air. If you're looking for one of the most romantic places to treat your loved one, you won't have to travel far. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US. The website states, "To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were 'good for couples.'"
KENTUCKY STATE
tourcounsel.com

Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina

Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
CONCORD, NC
country1037fm.com

North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire

Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
MINT HILL, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy