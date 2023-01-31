Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's WhyKennardo G. JamesGreensboro, NC
Unusual Facts About Greensboro You Never KnewTed RiversGreensboro, NC
This Huge Amish Farmers' Market in North Carolina is a Must-VisitJoe MertensWinston-salem, NC
Four Big Roadside Attractions You Can't Miss in North CarolinaRene CizioWinston-salem, NC
46 yr. old small screen actor, kills himself, wife, and 3 kidsWestland DailyHigh Point, NC
Related
This Is The Strangest Food In North Carolina
24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most wonderfully wild culinary combinations around the country.
WLTX.com
Tracking the Chinese balloon: Will it pass over South Carolina?
ST. PETERSBURG, Fla. — Is it a Chinese weather balloon or spy balloon? The other question you might be asking: Where is the balloon heading?. While I can't answer the first question — China claims it's a weather research "airship" while the Pentagon pushed back that it's being used for surveillance purposes — I will attempt to answer the second.
WBTV
Chinese spy balloon floating over U.S. headed toward North Carolina
No injuries reported after helicopter hard landing at Gaston Co. airport. Investigators said the 'hard landing' happened on Friday afternoon, and did not result in any injuries. Charlotte Fraternal Order of Police calls out low bond for repeat offender. Updated: 7 hours ago. Since 2020, Demont Forte has been in...
Six NC Cities Were Named the “Dirtiest Cities in America” for 2023 - Here's Why
There are a lot of great things about living in a city. It's great for those who love a fast-paced lifestyle, there is usually always something to do, and there is a lot of opportunity. However, the downside to living in a city is most of them are "dirty"! According to one major publication, six cities in NC are the dirtiest cities in America! In this article, we will take a look at which cities in NC made the list, and where they were ranked, as well as take a look at other cities that made the list!
North Carolina beach among ‘deadliest’ in America
Florida beaches typically rank among the best in America. However, several recently ranked among the most dangerous to visit in the country.
North Carolina beach ranks among nations top 10 dangerous beaches
A new study has revealed the top 10 most dangerous beaches in the country and a North Carolina beach has made the list.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Hospital Named One Of “America’s 50 Best Hospitals”
Mission Hospital in Asheville North Carolina has been named one of America’s 50 Best Hospitals for 2023. This recognition comes from HealthGrades.com. They state that “America’s 50 Best Hospitals™ are in the top 1% of hospitals in the nation for consistently providing overall clinical excellence across a broad spectrum of conditions and procedures year over year.”
National bike gang leader in North Carolina will spend rest of life in prison: Prosecutor
Christopher Baker was a big supplier of methamphetamine in the Raleigh area, the U.S. Attorney's Office said.
‘Bounty’ offered on invasive Bradford pear trees in North Carolina at multiple events
(WGHP) — A program in North Carolina is placing a “bounty” on invasive Bradford pear trees as they spread through forests in the state. North Carolinians can remove an invasive Bradford pear tree from their property and exchange it for a free native tree at Bradford Pear Bounty NC events this year, according to the […]
Index: Tax, regulatory rules unkind to North Carolina's remote workers
(The Center Square) – North Carolina ranks among the worst nationally for how the state’s tax and regulatory rules treat remote workers, according to a new study. The National Taxpayers Union Foundation last week released its inaugural Remote Obligations And Mobility Index to rank every state based on how its laws and regulations treat remote workers. The ROAM index analyzed five factors that apply to remote workers - filing thresholds,...
The guiding light of hummingbirds: Restructuring and refocusing Carolina Public Press
Angie Newsome, the founder of Carolina Public Press, and I carry this spirit of good things to come with the current restructuring Carolina Public Press is embarking upon.
iheart.com
One Kentucky City Among The 'Most Romantic' In America
Valentine's Day is almost here and romance is in the air. If you're looking for one of the most romantic places to treat your loved one, you won't have to travel far. 24/7 Wall St. compiled a list of the most romantic cities in the US. The website states, "To compile a list of the most romantic cities in America, 24/7 Tempo reviewed The Couple’s Vacation index by Travel Lens, a digital travel publication. The site used TripAdvisor to look at each of the 200 largest cities in the U.S. and assess their availability of romantic hotels and fine-dining restaurants, as well as nearby activities that were 'good for couples.'"
WCNC
Another 'Big Tobacco', or a health-focused aid? NC medical weed bill has largely bipartisan support
CHARLOTTE, N.C. — The push to legalize medical marijuana in North Carolina is underway, again. Senate Bill 3, known as the Compassionate Care Act, gained support from both Republicans and Democrats in both chambers of the statehouse last year. It's back again to be discussed. This position on medical...
WCNC
New movie 'The Devil's Stomping Ground' based on North Carolina legend
SILER CITY, N.C. — A new horror movie "The Devil's Stomping Ground" is hitting more than just movie theaters; it's hitting close to home. The movie is based on a real place in North Carolina. In the movie, a group of college film students visit the place in rural...
WECT
What end of COVID-19 federal emergency declaration could mean for southeastern North Carolina
WILMINGTON, N.C. (WECT) - President Joe Biden announced this week his administration will end the COVID-19 public health emergency statuses in place since the onset of the pandemic in early 2020. This means many uninsured Americans could eventually lose access to free COVID-19 vaccines and at-home tests. Biden says the...
tourcounsel.com
Concord Mills | Shopping mall in North Carolina
Concord Mills is a shopping mall located in Concord, North Carolina. The mall is in Cabarrus County, just a few hundred feet from the Mecklenburg County border and Charlotte city limits, and about 12 miles (19 km) from Uptown Charlotte. It is one of two malls in Concord, the other being Carolina Mall.
Effort ongoing to record the untold Black history at Raleigh's Dix Park
"It's a remarkable opportunity for us to learn about our past and to uncover these origin stories so that we can understand how we're all connected."
17 of 19 horses euthanized as infectious anemia disease in NC spreads across 9 counties; Wake, Sampson among areas
Most of the active cases are associated with "unsanctioned horse racing," officials said in a news release Friday.
2 North Carolina Restaurants Among The Top 100 Places To Eat In 2023
Yelp released its annual list of the best places to eat, including two restaurants in North Carolina.
country1037fm.com
North Carolina Officials Work To Put Out Smoldering Mulch Fire
Mulch fires are hard to put out because the material is so dense. North Carolina officials work to put out a smoldering mulch fire that is bothering nearby residents. Mint Hill resident Lisa Williams tells Channel 9 she noticed the smell and then saw the smoldering pile of mulch. Fire officials can’t seem to get it completely extinguished. As a former firefighter I can understand why. Firefighters soaked the mulch pile with over 3,500 gallons of water. But the pile is so dense it is difficult to get to all the smoldering material.
Comments / 8