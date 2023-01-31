Read full article on original website
Walz makes Juneteenth a holiday; bans hair discrimination
ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Juneteeth will become a state holiday in Minnesota, under a bill signed by Gov. Tim Walz on Friday in a state where it's now illegal to discriminate on the basis of hair texture or style. The Democratic governor made Minnesota the 26th state to...
Editorial Roundup: Louisiana
The Advocate. January 31, 2023. Economic outlook bright, but old obstacles persist. If anyone qualifies as a Louisiana-proud product in our state’s business community more than Brandon Landry, we don’t know of them. His Walk-On’s restaurants and other brands he has launched from his start as a literal...
Beshear: ‘COVID is still out there’
FRANKFORT, Ky. (KT) – The new COVID-19 Community Levels map released by the Kentucky Department for Public Health on Friday, shows an increase in counties with both a low and a high community level, with a corresponding drop in those at a medium level. The Centers for Disease Control...
KCTCS president resigns; Ferguson steps in
VERSAILLES, Ky. (KT) – The Kentucky Community and Technical College System announced Friday that Paul Czarapata, the institution’s third president, departed from the system effective February 2, to return to his roots in technology. Czarapata became KCTCS president in April 2021, but was with the system for over...
