SBLive Arkansas Top 25 girls basketball rankings (Jan. 31)

No. 1 North Little Rock and No. 2 Conway play for the second time at North Little Rock on Friday night.

By Kyle Sutherland | Photo by Braeden Botts

For the first time this season, inclement weather forced games to either get moved up or pushed back. There are no changes within the Top 11 teams and while there was some movement past that point, everyone from last week held on to their respective spots.

1. North Little Rock (20-3)

A week off did not faze the defending 6A champions as they earned Power 25 victories over Bryant and Cabot. Two more games with high stakes loom this week against No. 9 Central and No. 2 Conway, both of which will be at home.

2. Conway (19-5)

Broke a three-game skid with dominant wins over Jonesboro (77-35) and Bryant (66-32) after returning from playing in Washington D.C. on the national stage. Will clash with North Little Rock Friday night.

3. Greenwood (19-2)

Played just one game for the week due to being one of the many teams affected by the inclement weather, but hardly broke a sweat in a lopsided victory over Greenbrier.

4. Cabot (18-3)

Dropped lone game of the week to top-ranked North Little Rock. The Lady Panthers will return home Friday to host Little Rock Southwest.

5. Nashville (18-3)

Whether home or on the road, no one in the 4A-7 has been able to hang with the Scrapperettes. Magnolia, the conference’s current No. 2 team, has been the closest one and fell 85-38 on Tuesday.

6. Farmington (23-1)

Per usual, offense was on point and the defense was lockdown allowing a combined 42 points in victories over Berryville and Pea Ridge.

7. West Memphis (19-3)

The winning streak is now at 12 games as the Lady Blue Devils stay unblemished in 5A-East play, currently sitting at 7-0.

8. Bentonville (17-5)

Got past Fayetteville on the road in only game of the week on Friday to earn sixth victory in past seven contests.

9. Central (13-9)

Won four of the past five games and has a huge opportunity to earn a statement win in a rematch with top-ranked North Little Rock, whom they gave fits in the first half of the January 3 matchup.

10. Fort Smith Northside (17-3)

Now on a new win streak following victories over Springdale and Rogers. The next two games favor the Lady Bears before facing a loaded back end of the schedule to close the regular season.

11. Rogers Heritage (17-4)

A shocking loss to Rogers fueled the Lady War Eagles in their only game of last week as they took care of Bentonville West with no issues. They host No. 8 Bentonville next, who has surely not forgotten how the previous matchup ended.

12. Benton (16-3)

Wins over Hot Springs Lakeside and El Dorado now put the Lady Panthers at 9-0 in conference play and have now won 14 of their past 15 games dating back to December 1.

13. Har-Ber (13-7)

The four-game skid at the turn of the year is now a distant memory as the Lady Wildcats have been taking care of business having won six-in-a-row.

14. Parkview (16-5)

Now sits in a tie for first place in the 5A-Central following a three-point victory over Vilonia and look to keep building on the eight-game win streak with a favorable week up ahead.

15. Morrilton (21-3) 17

Took care of business against Mena in the first of three-game road stretch and now boast an flawless 11-0 record in 4A-4 play.

16. Vilonia (17-4)

A 10-game win streak was snapped at the hands of a red hot Parkview squad at home, but earned another notch in the victory column on the road over Maumelle to close out the week.

17. Nettleton (17-3)

Earned road victories to put the new winning streak at three and will only play one game this week, a home match with Greene County Tech on Friday.

18. Bryant (13-7)

The toughest three-game slate of any team in the state gave the Lady Hornets issues, falling first to No. 4 Cabot on January 20, followed by lopsided defeats against top-ranked North Little Rock and No. 2 Conway last week.

19. Russellville (17-5)

Survived Van Buren 38-36 improving to 4-2 in 5A-West play. The Lady Cyclones have a rescheduled matchup with Harrison on before a rematch with No. 3 Greenwood at home Friday.

20. Paragould (11-6)

Held Greene County Tech to just 29 points in lone game of the week to gain some momentum following back-to-back losses.

21. Sylvan Hills (12-5)

Lost two of the past three games and need to win favorable matchups over Jacksonville and Maumelle this week to keep pace near the top of the 5A-Central.

22. Siloam Springs (12-8)

Following a 58-41 victory over Harrison, the Lady Panthers are one of the 5A teams continuing to trend up as winners of eight of their past nine games - the lone defeat being a buzzer-beating loss to No. 3 Greenwood.

23. Little Rock Christian (14-7)

Winners of two straight, the Lady Warriors face a favorable game on the road against Beebe before coming home to finish the week in a crucial contest against No. 16 Vilonia.

24. Fayetteville (10-11)

Broke a four-game losing streak to begin the week but fell just short of earning a statement victory at home against Bentonville on Friday.

25. Gentry (19-6)

Remains in second place of the 4A-1 - behind No. 6 Farmington - following victories over Pea Ridge and Gravette.