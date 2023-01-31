ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

LA Council Approves One-Month Grace Period for Tenants Behind on Rent

The Los Angeles City Council adopted an ordinance Friday providing tenants who are behind on their rent with a one-month grace period prior to their landlord beginning eviction proceedings, but there were not enough votes for it to take effect immediately. The ordinance is part of a package of renter...
Fence Surrounding Echo Park Lake Will Be Taken Down, Council Member Announces

A chain-link fence surrounding Echo Park Lake that has been criticized by activists will be removed, Councilman Hugo Soto-Martinez announced Thursday. The fence was installed following the removal of around 200 people living in encampments in the park in March 2021. Parts of it have since been knocked down several times, including earlier this week.
LA Controller Reports Stable Finances, Warns of `Significant Challenges’

The city of Los Angeles’ finances are currently stable, but there could be significant challenges on the horizon, according to the Annual Comprehensive Financial Report released by City Controller Kenneth Mejia Wednesday. Mejia’s report noted that nearly $2 billion in one-time pandemic-related funding from the federal government has been...
Actor Settles Suit vs. LA County Over 2019 Incarceration

An actor who alleges a sheriff’s deputy laughed at him as he contemplated suicide while in custody in 2019 has reached a settlement in his suit against Los Angeles County. A minute order prepared Thursday by the clerk for Los Angeles Superior Court Judge Terry A. Green stated that the accord was reached during a recent mandatory settlement conference. No terms were divulged. Green vacated the scheduled May 8 trial of the lawsuit.
Judge Rules HR Director Must Shore Up Claims vs. Pomona Hospital

A former human resources director for Pomona Valley Hospital Medical Center will have to shore up half of her eight claims in order for them to remain part of a lawsuit she filed against the facility over the loss of her job, a judge ruled Wednesday. Pomona Superior Court Judge...
Firefighters Knock Down Greater Alarm Fire At Bank in Van Nuys

Firefighters Saturday knocked down a greater-alarm fire at a single-story bank in Van Nuys, authorities said. Firefighters dispatched at 6:25 a.m. to Chase Bank, 6400 N. Sepulveda Blvd., had the blaze out within 41 minutes of their arrival, the Los Angeles Fire Department reported. “The business, Chase Bank, was not...
Farmer John Slaughterhouse in Vernon Closing This Month

The Farmer John slaughterhouse in Vernon is slated to close for good in a matter of days, leaving about 2,000 workers with uncertain futures — but animal rights activists are saying good riddance to a facility they say tortures and kills thousands of animals every day. Smithfield, in June...
LA County Logs 1,600 New COVID-19 Cases

Los Angeles County health officials reported 1,625 new COVID-19 infections Wednesday, while the number of people hospitalized with the virus ticked up slightly. The new infections increased the county’s overall total from throughout the pandemic to 3,677,849. The daily case numbers released by the county’s Department of Public Health...
Man Pleads Not Guilty to Stealing OC Homes

A 64-year-old Long Beach man pleaded not guilty Friday to a home theft scheme in Orange County that resulted in about $2 million in losses, according to court records. Andrew Stephan Hutchings was charged Wednesday with 35 felonies, including conspiracy to commit a crime, grand theft, attempted grand theft, forgery and possession of a forged driver’s license with sentencing enhancements for aggravated white collar crime exceeding $500,000.
Glendale Fire Department Battalion Chief Treats Unconscious Woman On Flight

A Glendale Fire Department battalion chief was a hero on flight to Los Angeles International Airport, providing medical aid to an unconscious 76-year-old woman. Todd Tucker was aboard United Airlines Flight 1789 from Tampa, Florida Sunday, where he and Glendale Police Department Sgt. Sharon Kim had attended an emergency medical services conference.
Power Outage at LAX Disrupts Passenger Screening, Departing Flights

An electrical outage of unknown origin knocked out power to much of Los Angeles International Airport Wednesday, temporarily halting security screening of passengers and potentially delaying some outbound flights, but most service was restored within about 45 minutes. The outage was reported around 2:30 p.m. Wednesday, with airport officials saying...
Shooting Suspect Barricaded in Building in South L.A.

A shooting suspect was barricaded in a residence in the South Los Angeles area Friday. Officers were sent to 56th Street and Budlong Avenue about 9:15 a.m. on a report that a person had been shot and wounded, and they learned that the suspect was inside a building, the Los Angeles Police Department reported.
Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
Woman Struck, Killed by Van Identified

A 68-year-old woman who died after she was struck by a white van while standing outside her car in the Antelope Valley was identified Thursday. The Los Angeles County Coroner’s office identified the victim as Elsa Guzman of Riverside. Guzman was standing outside of her disabled 2004 Toyota on...
