common sense
3d ago
9 million to fix the crap of traffic and roads, 11.5 billion to fix homeless who don't give 2 craps about help. hmmmm
NW Prepper
3d ago
There isn’t enough money to create a change; this is all caused by people who simply don’t care enough to operate their vehicles safely.
‘Eyesore.’ 1st vote on WA bill to stop wind turbine lights from blinking all night
“ ... it is important to us to protect and maintain the beauty of our landscape,” said Rep. April Connors, R-Kennewick.
Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law
(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
State Rep: ‘None of these locations are suitable’ for a future airport
Washington state elected officials have narrowed the location of a new two-runway airport to three rural areas in either Pierce or Thurston County, sparking intense opposition from locals, including a rally of approximately 100 residents at the Olympia Capitol Building last week pleading for new location proposals. According to Jason...
theorcasonian.com
Electric ferry charging facility to be built down-Sound
||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. Federal grants for electrification efforts, improvements. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration recently awarded us with three grants. Together, they total $11.6 million in funding, which includes:. $4.9 million to build an electric ferry charging facility at Clinton...
Chronicle
Chair of Group Siting New Washington Airport Sees Pierce, Thurston Locations as 'Low Probability'
The acting chairman of the Commercial Aviation Coordinating Commission said Wednesday that the planning group could make an airport site recommendation to the state sooner than expected but problems with the three locations under review made none likely to move forward. During a virtual "drop-in session" intended to answer questions...
‘Too close, too big.’ Strong opposition for huge Tri-Cities wind farm, despite jobs
“They are a blight and an eyesore on our beautiful hills,” said one Tri-Cities native.
'We've literally hit bottom:' Jails across Washington are overwhelmed by mentally ill inmates, sheriff says
GRAYS HARBOR COUNTY, Wash. — Newly retired Grays Harbor County Sheriff Rick Scott, who is also the past-president of the Washington Association of Sheriffs and Police Chiefs, said jails across the state are under extreme pressure with a record number of mentally ill inmates stuck in their facilities without treatment.
Study propping up Washington’s police pursuit law has gone missing
(The Center Square) – The study that was being cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has gone missing from the website that was hosting it. The URL https://rpubs.com/moxbox/wa_pursuits instead takes potential readers to a dead link, saying, “HTTP 404: Not Found.” Bob Scales, a critic of the report by retired University of Washington professor of statistics and sociology...
Right Turn at Red Lights Could Soon be Banned at Certain Intersections in Washington State
OLYMPIA – A Washington state Senate committee heard public testimony on Tuesday on House Bill 5514, which would make turning right at red lights in the state illegal in specific areas - within 1,000 feet of the following:. elementary or secondary school. child care center. public park or playground.
Tri-City Herald
The nine worst-rated Washington nursing homes, according to the government. Take a look
As the baby boomer generation ages, the need for more nursing home care continues to grow. In Washington state, quality varies among such homes. The U.S. is estimated to have more than 70 million baby boomers, born from 1946 to 1964. By 2030, all of them will be at least 65 years old, U.S. census data shows.
Chronicle
Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over
OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA
Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
610KONA
WA State Considering Getting Into The Banking Business?
Across Washington state, many cities and counties rely on what's called the Public Works Assistance Account to obtain funding to help with infrastructure projects. However, as those remain underfunded, and continue to slip behind, one Democratic lawmaker has a solution. Democratic lawmaker proposes creating a 'state bank'. According to The...
KHQ Right Now
Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state
OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
kpq.com
Affordable Health Care in Rural Washington State in Need of Help
State Representative Jaqueline Maycumber believes rural Washington is reaching a crisis situation when it comes to affordable health care. Maycumber says providers and medical facilities in rural areas continue to see low reimbursement rates for health care assistance programs. "Right now, the State of Washington is not paying parity to...
Can I Park My Car Opposite the Flow of Traffic in Washington State?
If you’ve ever tried to park your car on a busy street, you know the feeling of desperation when all the parking spots are taken. You may have been tempted to park facing the opposite direction of the traffic flow, but is this legal in Washington State?. I know...
q13fox.com
Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington
LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19
OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually. This is the second time...
inlander.com
With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty
When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
Chronicle
Braun Commentary: The Homes People Need Can Be Built Sooner — if Government Would Just Get Out of the Way
Republicans and Democrats in the Legislature agree our state needs more places for people to live. A lot more. It doesn’t matter much whether they’re single-family homes or structures ending in “-plex.”. This past week a mix of Senate and House members from both sides of the...
