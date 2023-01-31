ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Washington State

Comments / 10

common sense
3d ago

9 million to fix the crap of traffic and roads, 11.5 billion to fix homeless who don't give 2 craps about help. hmmmm

Reply(1)
6
NW Prepper
3d ago

There isn’t enough money to create a change; this is all caused by people who simply don’t care enough to operate their vehicles safely.

Reply
3
Related
The Center Square

Reappeared report admits lower fatality drop off under Washington police pursuit law

(The Center Square) – The study cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has reappeared on the website hosting it, but in an altered form. This new version admits the fall in fatalities of innocent parties from police chases wasn’t as dramatic as the original finding. As previously reported by The Center Square, for about 24 hours, the URL...
WASHINGTON STATE
theorcasonian.com

Electric ferry charging facility to be built down-Sound

||| FROM PATTY RUBSTELLO for WASHINGTON STATE FERRIES |||. Federal grants for electrification efforts, improvements. The U.S. Department of Transportation’s Federal Transit Administration recently awarded us with three grants. Together, they total $11.6 million in funding, which includes:. $4.9 million to build an electric ferry charging facility at Clinton...
WASHINGTON STATE
The Center Square

Study propping up Washington’s police pursuit law has gone missing

(The Center Square) – The study that was being cited by legislators to support Washington’s current police pursuit law, which makes police pursuits hard to justify legally, has gone missing from the website that was hosting it. The URL https://rpubs.com/moxbox/wa_pursuits instead takes potential readers to a dead link, saying, “HTTP 404: Not Found.” Bob Scales, a critic of the report by retired University of Washington professor of statistics and sociology...
WASHINGTON STATE
Chronicle

Expired Tab? Bill in Washington Legislature Would Prevent Police From Pulling You Over

OLYMPIA — Traffic stops for a broken taillight or expired tabs would be a thing of the past under a proposal in the Washington Legislature. A bill sponsored by Rep. Chipalo Street, D-Seattle, would further limit reasons law enforcement officers have for pulling over motorists. Officers would no longer stop or detain people for nonmoving violations, such as broken equipment, suspended licenses or misdemeanor warrants, unless it poses an immediate, serious threat to safety. An example of an immediate threat would be a shattered windshield that affects the driver's ability to see. Under the proposal, officers would need to receive written consent before searching a vehicle or a passenger.
WASHINGTON STATE
94.5 KATS

2 Very Shocking Recent Road Rage Incidents in WA

Road rage. You've heard of it. Maybe you've been involved in an incident on the road. Authorities say they've seen an uptick over the last 3 years because of an increase in traffic and higher prices. One of the most memorable incidents happened in Yakima. It's happened in Yakima, in...
YAKIMA, WA
610KONA

WA State Considering Getting Into The Banking Business?

Across Washington state, many cities and counties rely on what's called the Public Works Assistance Account to obtain funding to help with infrastructure projects. However, as those remain underfunded, and continue to slip behind, one Democratic lawmaker has a solution. Democratic lawmaker proposes creating a 'state bank'. According to The...
WASHINGTON STATE
KHQ Right Now

Republican-backed bill would change ballots in Washington state

OLYMPIA, Wash. - A Spokane lawmaker introduced a bill that would change ballots in Washington state to "increase transparency," but the Spokane County auditor said it's likely unconstitutional. House Bill 1708 was introduced this week by Rep. Mike Volz, who represents Washington's 6th Legislative District, which includes parts of north...
SPOKANE COUNTY, WA
kpq.com

Affordable Health Care in Rural Washington State in Need of Help

State Representative Jaqueline Maycumber believes rural Washington is reaching a crisis situation when it comes to affordable health care. Maycumber says providers and medical facilities in rural areas continue to see low reimbursement rates for health care assistance programs. "Right now, the State of Washington is not paying parity to...
WASHINGTON STATE
q13fox.com

Bill under consideration would increase tax on high-potency cannabis in Washington

LYNNWOOD, Wash. - A new state House bill under consideration in Olympia would significantly increase the tax on marijuana products, depending on the concentrations of THC. The creators of HB 1641 say they are attempting to address the public health challenges of high-potency cannabis. The bill's summary states that the cannabis excise tax would be restructured into three tax rates based on product type and THC concentration.
WASHINGTON STATE
KREM2

Washington Gov. Jay Inslee tests positive for COVID-19

OLYMPIA, Wash. — The Office of the Governor announced Wednesday in a statement that Gov. Jay Inslee tested positive for COVID-19. According to the statement, Inslee is experiencing very mild symptoms including a mild cough, and he will continue working and taking meetings virtually. This is the second time...
WASHINGTON STATE
inlander.com

With starkly different abortion laws in Idaho and Washington, and legislators in both states working to enshrine them, providers and patients face legal uncertainty

When the U.S. Supreme Court overturned Roe v. Wade last year, nearly all abortion in Idaho was outlawed, due to a trigger ban recently passed by Republican legislators. Just across the border in Washington, where abortion was legalized before the landmark 1973 decision, access remains legal. The starkly different abortion...
IDAHO STATE

Comments / 0

Community Policy