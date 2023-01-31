Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Miss USA 2019 Cheslie Kryst was the woman who jumped from a high-rise building in New York City.Westland NewsNew York City, NY
NBA Superstar Demands Immediate TradeOnlyHomers
Julia Koch -- A Rich New York Female Who’s Giving Away Millions; Contact If You’re NeedySam WritesNew York City, NY
Black people leaving NYC, Chicago, and other big cities have their own reasons: Should we be concerned?Mark StarChicago, IL
Latest development about former talk show host Wendy WilliamsMargaret MinnicksNew York City, NY
Related
WTOP
Signing day 2023: Top DC-area football recruits make their college decisions
Signing day for high school football’s 2023 class came and went Wednesday, and top athletes from the D.C. area put pen to paper in one of the biggest decisions of their lives. Each of the nine D.C. area players in ESPN’s Top 300 has now chosen their school for...
Scarlet Nation
Preview: Iowa WBB vs. No. 8 Maryland
WHO: #8 Maryland Terrapins (18-4 overall, 9-2 Big Ten) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirus/XM 109 or 196. Maryland will be Iowa’s sixth opponent this season ranked #15 or higher at the time. That number matches the six games Iowa played against Top 15 teams in last year’s regular season. But Iowa still has plenty of big games left on the horizon this season, too. The Hawks still have to play at Maryland, and also have games home and away remaining against #4 Indiana.
Scarlet Nation
Commitment Breakdown: Maryland signs four-star Florida LB Michael Harris
One of the tightest recruiting races in the Southeast ended in dramatic style on Wednesday with Maryland landing four-star Florida linebacker Michael Harris. The Terrapins went head-to-head with UCF and Arkansas for the All-American bringing a defensive playmaker to the 2023 class with a final decision made on National Signing Day.
Howard University pride night believed to be a first for MEAC, HBCUs
Howard University Pride night was a barrier breaker in the school, the conference and perhaps, HBCUs. The post Howard University pride night believed to be a first for MEAC, HBCUs appeared first on HBCU Gameday.
Maryland DE Sultan Badmus believes a Duke scholarship offer could be on the way following visit
This high ceiling Maryland defensive lineman recently spent time on campus in Durham and appears to be closing in on a Blue Devil offer.
mymcmedia.org
Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School
Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level
BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
WTOP
Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.
An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
tourcounsel.com
Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland
Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
Eater
Flashy Steakhouse STK Stages a Surprise Return to D.C.
STK, the glam, surf-and-turf conglomerate planted in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, South Beach, Vegas, and Dubai, will give D.C. another shot after a failed first attempt. Billed as “modern steakhouse and a chic lounge,” STK will open in Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis hotel (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW), per a fresh liquor license filing with D.C. The celebratory spot will backfill the big corner left behind by Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz, which folded in 2018 along with the embattled chef’s entire D.C. career.
11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In February
This February, you can see a number of acts that need no introduction, like Alesso, Carrie Underwood and GZA. You can also introduce yourself to new music, with a slate of local talent like Breezy Supreme, the Crystal Casino Band and Grady taking D.C. area stages all month long. Here are a few other picks for concerts you might want to catch this month.
High School Basketball Game Called Off In VA After Player Assaults Opponent: Sheriff
Benches cleared on Tuesday night during the Colonial Forge High School basketball game against Mountain View High School in Stafford when a large fight broke out and members of the sheriff’s office had to step in.Shortly after 8 p.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, a spokesperson for the sheriff’s office said…
fox5dc.com
Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan
WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
WJLA
Mayor Bowser announces new round of tutoring that will serve thousands of DC students
WASHINGTON (7News) — On Thursday, D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced a new round of high-impact tutoring that will serve another 3,600 students in the District. Bowser made the announcement at the Cardozo Education Campus Library where she was accompanied by Cardozo students and staff. The new round of tutoring...
fox5dc.com
Lil Wayne tour coming to Silver Spring
SILVER SPRING, Md. - Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is coming to Silver Spring. On Tuesday, Wayne shared the dates for his upcoming "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" via Instagram, and it looks like the Grammy-award-winning rapper will be bringing his show to the Fillmore Silver Spring on April 18. Weezy...
Falls Church News-Press
Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants
The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
fox5dc.com
DC Mayor announces new OUC director
WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
High-impact tutoring program to be expanded to serve an additional 3,600 DC students, Mayor Bowser says
WASHINGTON — Mayor Muriel Bowser says the high-impact tutoring program for D.C. students is scaling up. On Thursday, Bowser and the Office of the State Superintendent of Education (OSSE) announced a third investment in high-impact tutoring (HIT) to serve an additional 3,600 students in Washington, D.C. >The video above...
$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville
HYATTSVILLE, MD – The Maryland Lottery has announced a 34-year-old Hyattsville man has won $50,000 on an ‘Extreme Green’ lottery ticket sold at Langley Shop recently. The man picked up the $5 instant ticket while grocery shopping. He told Lottery officials that he doesn’t have any plans yet for his winnings. Langley Shop will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The post $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
tourcounsel.com
Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland
The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
Comments / 0