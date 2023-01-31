ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
New York City, NY

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

Scarlet Nation

Preview: Iowa WBB vs. No. 8 Maryland

WHO: #8 Maryland Terrapins (18-4 overall, 9-2 Big Ten) WHERE: Carver-Hawkeye Arena (Iowa City, Iowa) RADIO: Hawkeye Radio Network | Sirus/XM 109 or 196. Maryland will be Iowa’s sixth opponent this season ranked #15 or higher at the time. That number matches the six games Iowa played against Top 15 teams in last year’s regular season. But Iowa still has plenty of big games left on the horizon this season, too. The Hawks still have to play at Maryland, and also have games home and away remaining against #4 Indiana.
IOWA CITY, IA
Scarlet Nation

Commitment Breakdown: Maryland signs four-star Florida LB Michael Harris

One of the tightest recruiting races in the Southeast ended in dramatic style on Wednesday with Maryland landing four-star Florida linebacker Michael Harris. The Terrapins went head-to-head with UCF and Arkansas for the All-American bringing a defensive playmaker to the 2023 class with a final decision made on National Signing Day.
COLLEGE PARK, MD
mymcmedia.org

Former Northwest Head Coach Hawkins Lands Job at Wise High School

Former Northwest High School football head coach Travis Hawkins is the new defensive coordinator at Prince George’s football power Wise High School in Upper Marlboro. Hawkins announced the move on social media. Hawkins coached Northwest in 2021 and 2022 until a bench-clearing brawl during a Sept. 16 football game...
UPPER MARLBORO, MD
WVNS

Woodrow Wilson High School students sign to play at the next level

BECKLEY, WV (WVNS)– High school athletes all over the country made their decisions on where to continue their playing careers on National Signing Day held February 1, 2023. Woodrow Wilson High School football seniors were among those signing their letters of intent. Connor Mollohan made his decision to play special teams at Concord University while […]
BECKLEY, WV
WTOP

Fired Montgomery Co. football coach hired in Prince George’s Co.

An on-field fight lead to a Montgomery County, Maryland, high school football coach being fired; now he’s been hired in another county. Travis Hawkins posted a video on Twitter announcing he is the new defensive coordinator at Dr. Henry Wise Jr. High School in Prince George’s County. In the tweet, he said “some say I made a Wise decision” in joining the Pumas.
MONTGOMERY COUNTY, MD
tourcounsel.com

Capital Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Woodlawn, Maryland

Capital Plaza Mall (the region now known as simply Capital Plaza) was a shopping mall located at the intersection of Annapolis Road (Maryland Route 450) and the Baltimore–Washington Parkway in Landover Hills, Maryland. It was built between 1961 and 1963, as a regional shopping center to serve the Bladensburg...
LANDOVER HILLS, MD
Eater

Flashy Steakhouse STK Stages a Surprise Return to D.C.

STK, the glam, surf-and-turf conglomerate planted in posh places like NYC, Ibiza, South Beach, Vegas, and Dubai, will give D.C. another shot after a failed first attempt. Billed as “modern steakhouse and a chic lounge,” STK will open in Mt. Vernon Triangle’s massive Marriott Marquis hotel (901 Massachusetts Avenue NW), per a fresh liquor license filing with D.C. The celebratory spot will backfill the big corner left behind by Mike Isabella’s Spanish-centric Arroz, which folded in 2018 along with the embattled chef’s entire D.C. career.
WASHINGTON, DC
DCist

11 Concerts To Catch Around D.C. In February

This February, you can see a number of acts that need no introduction, like Alesso, Carrie Underwood and GZA. You can also introduce yourself to new music, with a slate of local talent like Breezy Supreme, the Crystal Casino Band and Grady taking D.C. area stages all month long. Here are a few other picks for concerts you might want to catch this month.
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Philz Coffee robbed in Adams Morgan

WASHINGTON - Philz Coffee's last D.C. location was robbed Friday morning, and now police are searching for the suspect. D.C. police said just before 7 a.m., officers responded to the coffee shop located at 1827 Adams Mill Road in Northwest for the report of a theft. After speaking with an...
WASHINGTON, DC
fox5dc.com

Lil Wayne tour coming to Silver Spring

SILVER SPRING, Md. - Hip-hop superstar Lil Wayne is coming to Silver Spring. On Tuesday, Wayne shared the dates for his upcoming "Welcome To Tha Carter Tour" via Instagram, and it looks like the Grammy-award-winning rapper will be bringing his show to the Fillmore Silver Spring on April 18. Weezy...
SILVER SPRING, MD
Falls Church News-Press

Racist F.C. Past Unveiled In Land Covenants

The Little City recorded a history that is part prominent and part ignored. An eye-opening example of an omission is the recent uncovering of details on the racially exclusionary real estate covenants common in new subdivisions a century ago. Language in sales agreements that denied access to disfavored groups turns...
FALLS CHURCH, VA
fox5dc.com

DC Mayor announces new OUC director

WASHINGTON - D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser announced Friday that Heather McGaffin is her new nominee to lead the Office of Unified Communications. The OUC is the agency that handles the District’s 911 call center. "I’ve worked in 911 since I was 22 years old. It's when I took my...
WASHINGTON, DC
Shore News Network

$50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville

HYATTSVILLE, MD – The Maryland Lottery has announced a 34-year-old Hyattsville man has won $50,000 on an ‘Extreme Green’ lottery ticket sold at Langley Shop recently. The man picked up the $5 instant ticket while grocery shopping. He told Lottery officials that he doesn’t have any plans yet for his winnings. Langley Shop will receive a $500 bonus from the Lottery for its role in selling a $50,000 top-prize winning scratch-off. The post $50,000 winning lottery ticket sold in Hyattsville appeared first on Shore News Network.
HYATTSVILLE, MD
tourcounsel.com

Beltway Plaza Mall | Shopping mall in Greenbelt, Maryland

The Beltway Plaza mall is located in Greenbelt, Maryland. It was developed by Sidney J. Brown and First National Realty, opening on October 17, 1963. It was originally composed of a massive S. Klein department store separated by a large parking lot from an A&P Supermarket located in a strip shopping center along with a barbershop, single screen movie theater, and Drug Fair store.
GREENBELT, MD

