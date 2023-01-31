2023 NFL offseason: Important dates to know for the Rams

Last year, the offseason didn’t start until mid-February for the Los Angeles Rams. This time around, the offseason started much earlier after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

That will give the Rams more time to focus on draft prep and evaluate pending free agents as they attempt to bounce back from a rough 5-12 season. Players will also have more time to rest and recover before OTAs and offseason workouts begin this spring.

Looking ahead, here’s a list of the important dates on the offseason calendar for the Rams, with more to come this summer. Up first are the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, with free agency and the draft right around the corner.

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise 5th-year options

