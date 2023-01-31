ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
2023 NFL offseason: Important dates to know for the Rams

By Cameron DaSilva
 4 days ago
Last year, the offseason didn’t start until mid-February for the Los Angeles Rams. This time around, the offseason started much earlier after the team missed the playoffs for the first time since 2019.

That will give the Rams more time to focus on draft prep and evaluate pending free agents as they attempt to bounce back from a rough 5-12 season. Players will also have more time to rest and recover before OTAs and offseason workouts begin this spring.

Looking ahead, here’s a list of the important dates on the offseason calendar for the Rams, with more to come this summer. Up first are the East-West Shrine Bowl and Senior Bowl, with free agency and the draft right around the corner.

May 1: Deadline for teams to exercise 5th-year options

Aaron Glenn head coaching candidacy update

Lions defensive coordinator Aaron Glenn remains firmly in the mix for the two remaining head coach openings in the NFL. Glenn has interviewed twice with both the Arizona Cardinals and Indianapolis Colts. A report from Zak Keefer of The Athletic indicates that Glenn "interviewed really well this week" with the...
INDIANAPOLIS, IN
Cowboys News: Parsons ejected, Romo under heavy fire, Jerry likes local QB

Tony Romo's performance in the CBS booth seems to have dropped off in the past season or two, and his employers have apparently noticed. One report says the network has stepped in to coach up the ex-QB, but CBS brass is pushing back on how the interaction has been characterized. Romo, meanwhile, is still smarting over never making it to a Super Bowl and had some surprising thoughts on his former boss in Dallas.
DALLAS, TX
Ranking the Bears' potential trade partners for No. 1 pick

The Chicago Bears are sitting atop the 2023 NFL draft with the No. 1 pick, which gives general manager Ryan Poles plenty of leverage. The expectation is the Bears will look to trade out of the top spot, as they don't need a quarterback with Justin Fields on the roster. And there should be no shortage of suitors for the No. 1 pick, which would give them choice of draft pick. Or, most likely, quarterback.
CHICAGO, IL
