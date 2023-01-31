Read full article on original website
Tina Haney
3d ago
this doesn't make any sense though. if it was her mother who decided this then why wasn't she the one to take her daughter and husband's life. there was also apparently a note left by all 3 of them. them not letting their daughter out into the world before she went crazy is what caused her to snap and go mad, when you shove religion, political ideals down someone's throat but don't let them socialize or make friends as a child this is what happens, AND AGAIN if the mom planned this she shouldn't have made her daughter be the one to do it... something still doesn't make sense here. I also knew Morgan as a child and she wasn't like this at all she was a prisoner in her own home and she snapped
Reply(1)
2
Related
abc27.com
Man arrested for alleged York County strangulation, assault
DILLSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Carroll Township Police Department, a 33-year-old man was arrested on Friday, Feb. 3, after allegedly strangling and assaulting a woman. Officers with the Carroll Township Police Department responded to the Sheetz on Route 15 at around 11:26 p.m. on Feb. 2, 2023,...
abc27.com
Suspect identified in Palmyra assault investigation
PALMYRA, Pa. (WHTM) — According to the Palmyra Borough Police Department, a man wanted in connection with an assault last month has been identified. Police say a man was found bleeding from his head when they arrived at the first block of North Railroad Street on January 28. Police...
Three gun arrests made in Lancaster County over 14-hour timeframe
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Over the span of 14 hours, three arrests were made related to weapons violations. According to the Lancaster Bureau of Police, on Feb. 1 at 11:40 p.m., an officer attempted to stop Justin Cabrera, 19, from Lancaster Township, in the area of Dauphin St. and S. Lime St.
WGAL
Lancaster man missing almost a month, family worried
LANCASTER, Pa. — A family in Lancaster is worried after a family member has been missing for nearly a month. Lancaster police are actively searching for 35-year-old Edgard Cirino-Castro, who has been missing since Jan. 5. His family is concerned for him and wants to know that he is...
Police ID Body Found Outside Maryland Middle School, Death Ruled A Homicide
New details have been released by the Baltimore County Police Department as they continue to investigate after a woman's body was found behind Lansdowne Middle School earlier this week that was ruled a homicide by detectives.Shortly after 8 a.m. on Tuesday, Jan. 31, members of the Baltimore County …
Nonverbal Woman Found In Baltimore County, Police Ask For Help Locating Family
Baltimore County Police are looking to help identify a young nonverbal woman who was found in Randallstown this morning, authorities announced. The young woman pictured was found in the 4100 block of Windmill Circle around 11:45 a.m., Friday, Feb. 3, according to Baltimore County Police. Police say that the woman...
abc27.com
Carlisle teen arrested for attempted homicide after drive-by shooting
CARLISLE, Pa. (WHTM) – Carlisle Police have arrested a 16-year-old after a shooting on January 26. Carlisle Police say officers responded to W. Louther Street for a report of shots fired and determined a shot had been fired from a moving vehicle. Bullet fragments were recovered from a vehicle...
WGAL
Police searching for missing juvenile in Cumberland County
CUMBERLAND COUNTY, Pa. — Police in Cumberland County are looking for a missing juvenile. On Jan. 20 around 4:30 p.m., the Lower Allen Township Police Department was made aware of a missing juvenile, Jaden Dunn, who was last seen at Cedar Cliff High School on Jan. 16. On January...
York Man Threatens Police, Shoots Woman In Trailer Park Fight Over PC: Authorities
A man has been arrested on attempted homicide charges after shooting at a woman during a fight over a computer on Feb. 1, 2023, authorities say. David Charles Serio, 59, of Thomasville shot at a woman fleeing in her car to a nearby business following the fight at Chesapeake Estates in Jackson Township around 4:20 a.m., Northern York County Regional police explained in a release later that day.
Lancaster County man charged with son's homicide following deadly DUI crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. — Lancaster County police have filed charges following a deadly crash on Dec. 3, 2022. West Hempfield Township Police and the Lancaster County District Attorney's Office filed charges Wednesday, Feb. 1 against Larry K. Rapp, 63. Rapp has been charged with homicide by vehicle while DUI,...
WGAL
SERT Team serves warrant at home in Lancaster County
SALUNGA-LANDISVILLE, Pa. — A SERT team served a warrant Friday morning at a home in Lancaster County. The incident happened around 6 a.m. at a house on James Street and South Avenue in Landisville, which is in East Hempfield Township. There were numerous officers at the scene, including two...
abc27.com
Man charged after he allegedly fled multiple crash scenes in Lancaster County
WARWICK TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — A man has been charged after he was allegedly involved in multiple crashes at different locations in Warwick Township, fleeing the scene after each crash. According to the Northern Lancaster County Regional Police Department, Brian Keith Fisher was allegedly involved in multiple crashes that...
Couple charged in connection with vacant house fire in Havre De Grace
A couple is facing multiple charges, including arson, after they were caught on camera running away from a vacant house fire in November of 2022.
One injured in York County truck fire
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — Emergency crews responded to a vehicle fire in York County Thursday afternoon. According to Ted Czech with York County Emergency Services, crews responded to Tiger Trash, located along the 200 block of Steamboat Boulevard in East Manchester Township for the fuel tank fire. At this...
WGAL
UPDATE: Missing teen in York County has been found safe
YORK COUNTY, Pa. — UPDATE: Police find missing juvenile in York County. Police in York County are looking for a missing juvenile. The West York Borough Police Department is searching for a 15-year-old girl, who was last seen on Wednesday, Feb. 1. She is described as:. 5 feet, 5...
abc27.com
Motel 6 in Cumberland County catches on fire
MECHANICSBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — abc27 was on the scene of a Motel 6 in Cumberland County that caught on fire. Both floors of the motel, which is located on the 300 block of Cumberland Pkwy in Mechanicsburg, caught on fire around 6:30 p.m. on Friday, Feb. 3. Multiple fire...
abc27.com
Marietta man charged with homicide by vehicle and seven counts of DUI following fatal crash
LANCASTER COUNTY, Pa. (WHTM) — A man from Marietta has been charged with seven counts of DUI and more after his role in a fatal crash that took place in Dec. of 2022. According to the Lancaster County District Attorney’s Office, on Dec. 3 at around 1:17 a.m., West Hempfield Township Police were dispatched to a single-vehicle crash that occurred on Prospect Road, south of the intersection with Garfield Road.
abc27.com
Police investigating “swatting” incident in Dauphin County
LOWER PAXTON TOWNSHIP, Pa. (WHTM) — On Wednesday the Lower Paxton Township Police Department responded to an emergency call that led to the investigation of the phone call itself. According to the Lower Paxton Township Police Department, on Wednesday, Feb. 1 at around 11:23 a.m. police responded to the...
abc27.com
Harrisburg Police looking for missing man
HARRISBURG, Pa. (WHTM) — According to a police report, the Harrisburg Bureau of Police is looking for a missing 56-year-old man. Phillip Dunn, a 185-pound, six-foot-tall man was last seen in the Midtown area of Harrisburg on Wednesday, Jan. 25, 2023. Get the latest Pennsylvania politics and election news...
‘Euphoria’ actress, central Pa. native charged with retail theft close to home
“Euphoria” actress and Lancaster County native Chloe Cherry, whose legal name is Elise Jones, was charged with retail theft last week, according to reports. Online court dockets show the misdemeanor charge stems from a Dec. 26 incident that Lancaster police responded to. Charging documents cited by LancasterOnline state that...
FOX 43
Harrisburg, PA
31K+
Followers
12K+
Post
10M+
Views
ABOUT
Harrisburg local newshttps://www.fox43.com/
Comments / 6