Valentine’s Day events in the North Country

GLENS FALLS, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) – Valentine’s Day is just around the corner. From Glens Falls to Lake George and into the Adirondacks, restaurants and communities are serving up special ways to celebrate with a loved one. From wine tastings to gourmet meals, there’s love in the air in the North Country. Find out where to go – and how to reserve a table – this Valentine’s Day .

Adirondack Bar & Grill

• Valentine’s Day menu options including prime rib, brandy cream scallops, seafood fra diavolo, or pasta primavera

• Call (518) 793-2325 for reservations

• Adirondack Bar & Grill, 982 Route 149, Queensbury

Adirondack Winery Valenwine Chocolate Pairing Experience

• Queensbury location: Wine-infused chocolate bonbons, chocolate squares, gourmet marshmallows, chocolate-drizzled strawberries, and a flight of four wines as well as a choice of mocha martini or red wine hot chocolate

• Lake George and Queensbury locations: Happy Snacker chocolate fusion with cherry chocolate chevre from Nettle Meadow, chocolate cheddar, truffles and other flavors

• $38 per person; parties of 8 or more must make a reservation at (518) 668-9463

• Adirondack Winery Queensbury Tasting Room, 395 Big Bay Road, Queensbury; Lake George Tasting Room, 285 Canada St., Lake George

The Bond 1786

• Four-course dinner, with regular dining room also in operation

• $120 per couple – call (518) 855-1786 for reservations

• The Bond 1786, 3 Hudson St., Warrensburg

Grumbellies dinner and dance

• Filet mignon dinner and live music with the Old Friends Band

• Call (518) 639-4143 for reservations

• Grumbellies, 64 Catherine St., Fort Ann

Holiday Inn Resort Lake George

• Four-course dinner with a first course of jumbo shrimp cocktail or cheese fondue; second course of lobster bisque or house salad; third course of surf and turf, duck breast, New Zealand king salmon or Spanish paella; fourth course or chocolate decadence cake or seasonal cheesecake; all options come with a complimentary bottle of champagne

• $120 per couple – call (518) 668-5781 for reservations

• TR’s Restaurant at the Holiday Inn Resort Lake George, 2223 Canada St., Lake George

The Inn at Erlowest

• Four-course dinner for Valentine’s Day, including first course options of lobster and scallop crepe, duck egg quiche or spaghetti and meatballs; a second course of smoked seafood chowder, squash bisque, warm spinach salad or artisan greens; an entree of golden duck breast, grilled filet mignon, sweet potato gnocchi, oven roasted salmon roulade, roasted hen of the woods mushroom risotto, or show-roasted bone-in beef short rib; and dessert of gluten-free dark chocolate brownie sundae, strawberry and pink peppercorn sorbet, maple bourbon creme brulee, warm spiced apple berry cobbler, or raspberry dark chocolate napoleon

• $145 per person, not including tax, beverages, and gratuity – call (518) 668-5928

• The Inn at Erlowest, 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George

The Log Jam Dinner & Diamonds

• Dinner with a chance to win a diamond necklace from M. Rahal Jewelers

• Reservations at (518) 798-1155

• The Log Jam Restaurant, 1484 Route 9, Lake George

Morgan & Co.

• Special menu running from Feb. 11-17, with three options: Dim Sum for Two, with salad, fried calamari, brisket bowl, sticky rice, grilled carrots, and green tea mousse, pistachio cookie and lemon; Chateaubriand, with she-crab soup, candied garlic spare ribs, center cut filet mignon, blackened shrimp, creamed Brussels sprouts, truffle herbed frites, green beans, and chocolate pot du creme; or Lady and the Tramp, with green salad, sausage arancini, tomato lobster marina, seafood bouillabaisse, mini Texas brisket lasagna, and cheesecake

• $125 or $150 per couple depending on choice – call (518) 409-8060 for reservations

• Morgan & Co. Restaurant, 65 Ridge St., Glens Falls

The Park Theater “Love in Tuscany”

• Five-course prix fixe menu including charcuterie, duck prosciutto, fazzoletti with ham hock and Tuscan kale, Panzanella, oxtail ragu, and Tuscan chestnut cake, with a selection of wines

• $99 per person – Tickets for sale online

• The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls

The Queensbury Hotel

• Three-course dinner including appetizer options of lobster bisque or harvest salad; entree choices of cornish game hen, Arctic char, filet mignon, or mixed mushroom fettuccine; and dessert choices of red velvet cheesecake or coconut dark chocolate tart

• Call (518) 792-1121 for reservations

• The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls

Soulstice Sound Valentine’s Day concert

• Soulstice Sound plays rock, jazz and pop at Fort Salem Theater’s Cabaret Room stage; regular seating and VIP tables are both available, with VIP coming with a complimentary bottle of wine or champagne

• Buy tickets online

• Fort Salem Theater, 11 East Broadway, Salem

