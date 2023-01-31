Valentine’s Day events in the North Country
Valentine's Day is just around the corner. From Glens Falls to Lake George and into the Adirondacks, restaurants and communities are serving up special ways to celebrate with a loved one. From wine tastings to gourmet meals, there's love in the air in the North Country. Find out where to go – and how to reserve a table – this Valentine's Day.
Adirondack Bar & Grill
• Valentine’s Day menu options including prime rib, brandy cream scallops, seafood fra diavolo, or pasta primavera
• Call (518) 793-2325 for reservations
• Adirondack Bar & Grill, 982 Route 149, Queensbury
Adirondack Winery Valenwine Chocolate Pairing Experience
• Queensbury location: Wine-infused chocolate bonbons, chocolate squares, gourmet marshmallows, chocolate-drizzled strawberries, and a flight of four wines as well as a choice of mocha martini or red wine hot chocolate
• Lake George and Queensbury locations: Happy Snacker chocolate fusion with cherry chocolate chevre from Nettle Meadow, chocolate cheddar, truffles and other flavors
• $38 per person; parties of 8 or more must make a reservation at (518) 668-9463
The Bond 1786
• Four-course dinner, with regular dining room also in operation
• $120 per couple – call (518) 855-1786 for reservations
• The Bond 1786, 3 Hudson St., Warrensburg
Grumbellies dinner and dance
• Filet mignon dinner and live music with the Old Friends Band
• Call (518) 639-4143 for reservations
• Grumbellies, 64 Catherine St., Fort Ann
Holiday Inn Resort Lake George
• Four-course dinner with a first course of jumbo shrimp cocktail or cheese fondue; second course of lobster bisque or house salad; third course of surf and turf, duck breast, New Zealand king salmon or Spanish paella; fourth course or chocolate decadence cake or seasonal cheesecake; all options come with a complimentary bottle of champagne
• $120 per couple – call (518) 668-5781 for reservations
The Inn at Erlowest
• Four-course dinner for Valentine’s Day, including first course options of lobster and scallop crepe, duck egg quiche or spaghetti and meatballs; a second course of smoked seafood chowder, squash bisque, warm spinach salad or artisan greens; an entree of golden duck breast, grilled filet mignon, sweet potato gnocchi, oven roasted salmon roulade, roasted hen of the woods mushroom risotto, or show-roasted bone-in beef short rib; and dessert of gluten-free dark chocolate brownie sundae, strawberry and pink peppercorn sorbet, maple bourbon creme brulee, warm spiced apple berry cobbler, or raspberry dark chocolate napoleon
• $145 per person, not including tax, beverages, and gratuity – call (518) 668-5928
• The Inn at Erlowest, 3178 Lake Shore Drive, Lake George
The Log Jam Dinner & Diamonds
• Dinner with a chance to win a diamond necklace from M. Rahal Jewelers
• Reservations at (518) 798-1155
• The Log Jam Restaurant, 1484 Route 9, Lake George
Morgan & Co.
• Special menu running from Feb. 11-17, with three options: Dim Sum for Two, with salad, fried calamari, brisket bowl, sticky rice, grilled carrots, and green tea mousse, pistachio cookie and lemon; Chateaubriand, with she-crab soup, candied garlic spare ribs, center cut filet mignon, blackened shrimp, creamed Brussels sprouts, truffle herbed frites, green beans, and chocolate pot du creme; or Lady and the Tramp, with green salad, sausage arancini, tomato lobster marina, seafood bouillabaisse, mini Texas brisket lasagna, and cheesecake
• $125 or $150 per couple depending on choice – call (518) 409-8060 for reservations
The Park Theater “Love in Tuscany”
• Five-course prix fixe menu including charcuterie, duck prosciutto, fazzoletti with ham hock and Tuscan kale, Panzanella, oxtail ragu, and Tuscan chestnut cake, with a selection of wines
• $99 per person – Tickets for sale online
• The Park Theater, 14 Park St., Glens Falls
The Queensbury Hotel
• Three-course dinner including appetizer options of lobster bisque or harvest salad; entree choices of cornish game hen, Arctic char, filet mignon, or mixed mushroom fettuccine; and dessert choices of red velvet cheesecake or coconut dark chocolate tart
• Call (518) 792-1121 for reservations
• The Queensbury Hotel, 88 Ridge St., Glens Falls
Soulstice Sound Valentine’s Day concert
• Soulstice Sound plays rock, jazz and pop at Fort Salem Theater’s Cabaret Room stage; regular seating and VIP tables are both available, with VIP coming with a complimentary bottle of wine or champagne
