luvernejournal.com
Brantley Bank announces employee promotions
On Jan. 18, the Brantley Bank & Trust Board of Directors announced the promotions of several key employees. The promotions elevated members of the local bank’s team to vice president positions within the institution’s lending, operations, human resources, information security, marketing, and deposit departments. “All of these employees...
wbrc.com
FEMA reaches out to storm survivors with functional challenges in getting help in 8 counties
WEST ALABAMA, Ala. (WBRC) - When we think of storm survivors we don’t often think about those with disabilities or those with functional challenges who need help. That adds a new layer of much-needed assistance for those struggling to get back on their feet since the January tornado in west Alabama. That’s why a FEMA leader will visit a few counties in the coming days to help those very people. When we talk about those with functional needs, we’re talking about those who may be pregnant...need sign language or someone who is in a wheelchair.
selmasun.com
City of Tuscaloosa taking donations for Selma tornado recovery effort
The City of Tuscaloosa is taking donations for the ongoing tornado recovery effort in Selma. According to a WVUA 23 story, donations will be taken through Feb. 3 and can be dropped off at any Tuscaloosa Fire Rescue station. The following are being accepted:. Nonperishable food. Toiletries. Diapers for babies...
WSFA
Montgomery neighborhood association opposes proposed homeless shelter
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Salvation Army is facing opposition from people in a neighborhood after they announced their plans to relocate to south Montgomery. The Seth Johnson Neighborhood Association met with Maj. Harvey Johnson on Jan. 26 to listen to his reasons for placing a homeless shelter on that side of town.
lowndessignal.com
Lowndes County Sheriff welcomes veteran investigator Tony Green
Lowndes County Sheriff Chris West welcomed a new investigator to the office Thursday when veteran law enforcement agent Tony Green joined the department for his first day providing safety services to area citizens. Green, a Buffalo, New York native and retired U.S. Navy Reserve veteran, brings with him over 40...
National Unclaimed Property Day set for Feb. 1
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WIAT) — State Treasurer Young Boozer has announced that Feb. 1 is National Unclaimed Property Day. Nearly 33 million people have unclaimed property, financial accounts or items of value in which the owner has not initiated any activity for a number of years. When that happens and the company can’t locate the owner, […]
selmasun.com
Cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro area
Stacker compiled a list of cities with the most expensive homes in Montgomery metro using data from Zillow. Originally published on stacker.com, part of the BLOX Digital Content Exchange.
alabamanews.net
‘A New Calling For West Montgomery’
The City of St Jude played a huge role, not just for the Selma to Montgomery March, but the land itself was a safe place for all African Americans at a time when they were not welcomed especially in many parts of the south. Although there is a vast history tied to St. Jude, it has recently been disconnected from the community in West Montgomery, a large part due to the COVID-19 pandemic which forced the church to close its doors and stop the services it provided to people in need.
WSFA
2 workers thrown from bucket lift in Troy after truck strikes them
TROY, Ala. (WSFA) - Troy police say two men were injured in an automobile incident while working on a building this week. Police responded to the accident in the 100 block of North 3 Notch Street shortly before 2:30 p.m. Tuesday. Police Chief Randall Barr said they found the two victims in the roadway.
Greenville Advocate
Christopher Bradley Bush convicted in 2018 murder of “JJ” Mount
Christopher Bradley Bush, 48, of McKenzie was found guilty Thursday of murder for the 2018 shooting death of Butler County resident Joshua James “JJ” Mount at Hazelet Bridge located in Covington County on Aug. 3, 2018. A Covington County jury deliberated less than 35 minutes before handing down...
WSFA
LIVE: Montgomery mayor to hold State of the City Address
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Montgomery Mayor Steven Reed is set to hold his 2023 State of the City Address. The event starts at 6 p.m. and can be watched live in the video stream below. Not reading this story on the WSFA News App? Get news alerts FASTER and FREE...
elmoreautauganews.com
Montgomery Deputies Seek Amanda Sayer concerning Theft of Property 1st Degree; Reward Offered for Info
The Montgomery County Sheriff’s Office is searching for the location of fugitive, Amanda Sayer, 44. Sayer is described as a white female, 5’4 ft.in height, weighing approximately 175 lbs. Sayer is wanted for Theft of Property 1st Degree. Court documents indicate that Sayer stole a 2006 GMC Envoy.
WSFA
Montgomery planning to tear down abandoned apartment complex
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - Demolition and developments will be in progress soon in north Montgomery. District 3 Councilwoman Marche Johnson said an old apartment complex on Northgate Drive has been abandoned and dilapidated for at least a decade. “It has deteriorated over the years, and it’s really become an eyesore...
wtvy.com
1 in critical condition, 1 injured after roadside accident in Troy
DOTHAN, Ala. (WTVY) - A roadside accident in downtown Troy landed two men in the hospital. According to the Troy police department, officers arrived on the scene at North Three Notch Street around 2:30 p.m. on Tuesday. Witnesses told police that the two men were ejected out of the lift...
WSFA
Gun found on campus of Prattville school Thursday
PRATTVILLE, Ala. (WSFA) - A gun was found at a Prattville school on Thursday, school officials confirmed. According to Autauga County Schools Superintendent Tim Tidmore, the gun was found at the end of the school day at Prattville Junior High School. When asked who reported the gun being on campus,...
californiaexaminer.net
The 24-year-old Police Officer Who Was Shot And Killed In Selma Has Been Identified As Gonzalo Carrasco Jr.
On Tuesday, a police officer in Selma, Alabama, was shot and killed, and that officer has now been identified. The officer was identified by the authorities as Gonzalo Carrasco Jr., who is 24 years old. Two years of his life were spent working for the department. Nathaniel Dixon, age 23,...
WSFA
Man sentenced to 30 years in 2015 Montgomery Burger King murder
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - One of four suspects charged with capital murder in a 2015 deadly armed robbery has been sentenced. According to Montgomery County District Attorney Daryl Bailey, Travon Williams was sentenced to life in prison by Judge James Anderson on Wednesday. The deadly robbery happened on Sept. 27th,...
wbrc.com
Alabama inmate’s death appears to be caught on video; family calling for change
BIRMINGHAM, Ala. (WBRC) - Can you imagine having to learn your son has been murdered through a text message, then seeing that killing caught on video hours later?. That’s the unimaginable situation an Andalusia pastor and his wife found themselves in last October when they learned their son had been stabbed to death inside Donaldson prison.
WSFA
1 dead in Wednesday morning north Montgomery shooting
MONTGOMERY, Ala. (WSFA) - The Montgomery Police Department has opened its 10th homicide investigation of 2023 after finding a man dead from a gunshot wound Wednesday morning. Police and fire medics responded to the 100 block of Kiwanis Street at 9:25 a.m. on reports of a person having been shot. First responders found a man who was pronounced dead on the scene.
