WMDT.com
Police: Seaford man arrested after approaching a family, asking to “purchase” child
SEAFORD, Del. – A Seaford man is behind bars following an incident at a local shopping center. Police say the incident happened on Sunday, when a suspect reportedly approached a family at a business in the Seaford Village Shopping Center and asked to “purchase” a child and grabbed the child by the arm. A family member chased the suspect away.
WMDT.com
Traffic stop leads to drug dealing charges for Lewes man
LEWES, Del. – A Lewes man is behind bars on drug dealing charges following a traffic stop Thursday afternoon. Shortly after 4 p.m., a trooper on patrol observed a 2013 Cadillac SRX traveling northbound on Coastal Highway, approaching the intersection at Lewes-Georgetown Highway. The trooper reportedly saw the driver and only occupant of the vehicle talking on his cell phone and conducted a traffic stop in a nearby business parking lot. Contact was made with the driver, identified as 61-year-old Tyler Sutton, and the trooper noticed that he appeared to be extremely nervous. Sutton did not have his license, registration, or proof of insurance in his possession.
9 people injured after head-on crash in Newport, Delaware
Delaware state police say a total of nine people were injured in a crash on Friday night.
Woman charged after young grandson used her gun to kill Nykayla Strawder
The grandmother of a 9-year-old boy who shot and killed 15-year-old Nykayla Strawder last summer has been indicted by a Baltimore grand jury.
Wbaltv.com
Jury finds former Baltimore police detective not guilty in theft case
A jury acquitted a retired Baltimore City police detective who was accused of stealing money. The jury heard closing arguments Monday morning in the trial of retired Baltimore City police Detective Ethan Glover. Just before 5 p.m., the jurors found Glover not guilty on both counts against him after deliberating for four hours.
WMDT.com
Cambridge youth curfew in full effect, police say currently no offenses
CAMBRIDGE, Md. – In Cambridge, the city’s juvenile curfew has officially gone into effect. Cambridge Police Department say as of now they’ve had no violations. In January, the city council adopted the temporary curfew for those 16 years of age and younger. The curfew is from 10...
Police ID Pedestrian Victim In Fatal Bucks Accident
New details are emerging in the investigation into a suspicious death on Street Road in Bucks County. Police in Warrington Township were called to the road's westbound lane at the Neshaminy Creek bridge between Valley and Paul Valley Roads to find a man dead at 3 p.m. on Wednesday, Feb. 1, Daily Voice has reported.
WITN
Million dollars in heroin seized after U.S. 264 traffic stop
NASH COUNTY, N.C. (WITN) - Deputies say they seized a million dollars worth of heroin after a traffic stop on an Eastern Carolina highway. Miguel Canela, of Baltimore, Maryland is charged with trafficking heroin and maintaining a vehicle/dwelling for the purpose of narcotics. Nash County deputies say around 9:00 a.m....
fox29.com
14-year-old arrested for attempted carjacking in Wilmington, police say
WILMINGTON, Del. - Police in Wilmington say a teenager has been arrested in connection with an attempted carjacking. According to officials, the incident occurred on January 26 around 3:22 a.m. Police say officers were dispatched to the 500 block of West 38th Street, where they found a victim of an...
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE NIGHTTIME OCCUPIED BURGLARY: ATTEMPT TO IDENTIFY
(Wilmington, DE 19808) Officers with the New Castle County Division of Police are sharing surveillance footage related to a nighttime occupied burglary that occurred in the Crossings at Limestone Apartment Complex – Wilmington. On Monday, January 30, 2023, at approximately 2:29 a.m. officers were dispatched to the unit block of Patrician Boulevard in reference to an occupied burglary.
WDEL 1150AM
Man stabbed to death in Wilmington
A 59-year-old man is dead after being stabbed. Police said the incident happened Tuesday at about 8:30 p.m. in the 2,200-block of North Pine Street. The stab victim was located and transported to the hospital where he later died. No arrests have been made. Anyone with information is asked to...
WGMD Radio
Dover Man Arrested on Drug Charges, Resisting Police
A 44-year-old Dover man faces several drug charges following a traffic stop and after he resisted arrest. At the time of the traffic stop, police say Larry Brown came out of the vehicle holding a bag and threw it toward the front of the vehicle. After a brief struggle, police took Brown into custody. In the bag that he threw, officers found 9.4 grams of cocaine and 6.1 grams of marijuana. Brown was released on his own recognizance on the following charges:
nccpdnews.com
UPDATE- Fatal Motor Vehicle Collision, Verbena Drive
(Newark, Del.-19711) The New Castle County Division of Police, Traffic Services Unit, continues to investigate the fatal motor vehicle collision that occurred at the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane in Hitchens Farms. Investigators have identified the victim as Patrick Regan, a 69-year-old man from Newark. The initial investigation...
WMDT.com
Pair arrested for burglary in Lewes
LEWES, Del. – Police arrested two people, including a juvenile, for breaking into a Lewes home Sunday night. Shortly after 10 p.m., troopers responded to a home on Pecan Court for a report that multiple subjects were trying to break into a residence. The homeowner was reportedly not home at the time but saw on his security camera that there was a man holding a large knife and walking around the screened-in porch area. Troopers arrived at the scene and found that a screen door and screen window had been cut, and a glass window had been shattered.
FBI searching Biden's Rehoboth Beach home, lawyer says. Live updates here.
The FBI on Wednesday was conducting a planned search of President Joe Biden's Rehoboth Beach, Delaware home as part of its investigation into the potential mishandling of classified documents.
Police shooting in White Marsh prompts heavy response, sources say
BALTIMORE -- A suspect was hospitalized after a shooting by police Tuesday morning in White Marsh, WJZ has learned from law enforcement sources. The suspect is at Bayview Hospital, sources say, but their condition is unknown. No further information was immediately available on the shooting. There is a heavy police presence in the area of Ebenezer Road & Pulaski Highway near a Royal Farms gas station, police said shortly before 7 a.m. Multiple roads have been closed in the area and commuters should expect delays. A crash involving at least two vehicles is at the location of the scene. This is a developing story and will be updated.
nccpdnews.com
POLICE INVESTIGATE FATAL CRASH INVOLVING PEDESTRIAN – VERBENA DRIVE (NEWARK)
(Newark, DE 19711) The New Castle County Division of Police is currently investigating a fatal motor vehicle crash involving a pedestrian near the intersection of Verbena Drive and Periwinkle Lane – Newark. On Wednesday, February 1, 2023, at approximately 07:31 a.m. Police were dispatched to the Hitchens Farm community in reference to a motor vehicle crash with a pedestrian struck. Upon arrival, officers learned that a gray Subaru had struck a 69-year-old male who was walking along Verbena Drive. After striking the pedestrian the vehicle continued on and collided into a tree.
WMDT.com
Mayor Robin Christiansen filing again for Dover Mayor
DOVER, Del. – Dover Mayor Robin Christiansen has filed for re-election. Mayor Christiansen worked his way through government starting on the city council in May of 1983. He graduated from Dover High School and went on to attend Delaware State College. The mayor says the last year has been challenging, but now the city is in restart mode, meaning the city is in the process of being rebuilt and bringing more jobs to the area. He says if re-elected for another term he will continue his service to the community.
1 dead after car goes off road and into trees in Newark, Delaware
Police are investigating a fatal crash in Newark, Delaware.
WMDT.com
Delaware State Police issue Gold Alert for Felton woman
FELTON, Del. – Delaware State Police have issued a Gold Alert for a 25-year-old woman not seen since early Sunday. Police say Daeonna Chauka was last seen in the Felton area. However, attempts to contact her have been unsuccessful, and there is a concern for her safety and well-being.
