Herkimer County, NY

Snowmobiler airlifted after accident in Herkimer County

By Michael Mahar
 3 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0mI1Ck_0kXn0TWX00

STILLWATER RESERVOIR, N.Y. ( NEWS10 ) — Two snowmobilers were rescued at the Stillwater Reservoir on Saturday in two different incidents, with one being airlifted to a local hospital. One involved an unnamed 53-year-old, and the other involved an unnamed 14-year-old, who had to be airlifted for injuries.

Forest Rangers say they overheard radio traffic from Herkimer County 911 reporting a snowmobile accident on Stillwater Reservoir. Once they arrived around 4:40 p.m., they found two snowmobilers from Pennsylvania. They say a 53-year-old suffered a head injury and did not remember the accident. The subject also suffered from abdominal pain and a significant hand injury. They were later taken by an Old Forge Ambulance to a local hospital. Forest Rangers did not mention their current condition.

Later, around 6 p.m., a 14-year-old was having difficulty breathing and was suffering from chest pain. The unnamed individual was airlifted for their injuries. Forest Rangers did not mention their current condition.

Forest Rangers did mention that these accidents were caused by a pressure crack that crossed the main portion of the lake where the trail crosses. Snowmobilers are urged to take caution when riding on frozen lakes.

