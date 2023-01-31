ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pierre, SD

Senate votes to strip member of voting rights

PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
State lawmaker takes action after a mom jailed for violating "unconstitutional" Gag order

A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
Judge Rules Against Lawmaker in South Dakota ‘Suckling’ Advice Scandal

A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
Committee recommends Senator Frye-Mueller be censured

PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- The special state Senate committee looking into an incident by Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller with a state employee recommends the Rapid City Republican be censured and reinstated. The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met for nearly four hours Tuesday evening. In addition to censure and...
Hannity admits the lie: See smoking gun evidence as Fox chief testifies in billion dollar case

MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
New Mexico Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham calls for a statewide assault weapons ban

(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
South Dakota GOP governor threatens felony charges for pharmacists prescribing abortion pills

This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
