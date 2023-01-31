Read full article on original website
PIERRE, S.D. (KELO) — One day after having her committee assignments taken away, a member of the South Dakota Senate had her voting privileges in that chamber removed. A motion to strip Republican Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller of her voting powers was approved by more than two-thirds of the Senate Thursday afternoon. It does not remove her from office.
A gag order in a child custody case in Colorado is so unusual that it's drawing international attention and has led to legislation at the state capitol. While gag orders typically apply to specific information in a court file, like children's names, a judge in Arapahoe County issued a blanket gag order for the mom only.For almost two years, Kalea Aine couldn't even say why she was being kept behind bars during the height of COVID-19, without an attorney."Most people said, 'What is your crime? Why are you here?' I couldn't answer them," Aine said. The gag order was so restrictive...
A South Dakota judge has shot down a state lawmaker’s attempt to stop an investigation into disturbing comments she made about vaccines and breast-feeding to a staffer. Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller is accused of badgering the staffer in a work meeting—telling her the COVID vaccine she got was dangerous for her baby and encouraging her not to formula feed. In a particularly weird twist, Frye-Mueller reportedly told the staffer her husband could suck on her breasts to bring in her milk. The Senate has removed Frye-Mueller from committees and suspended her voting rights while it investigates—prompting her lawsuit.Read it at Argus Leader
PIERRE, S.D. (SDBA) -- The special state Senate committee looking into an incident by Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller with a state employee recommends the Rapid City Republican be censured and reinstated. The Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion met for nearly four hours Tuesday evening. In addition to censure and...
PIERRE — The Senate voted 33 to 1 on Wednesday to censure and to reinstate Sen. Julie Frye-Mueller, after the Senate Select Committee on Discipline and Expulsion finished its investigation into an interaction the Rapid City Republican senator had with a legislative staffer. It's been a week since Frye-Mueller...
Utah Senators Mitt Romney and Mike Lee have joined a Republican-backed bill that takes aim to permanently restrict federal funding and federal services for abortions.
Derrick Evans spent three months in federal prison for "impeding, obstructing, or interfering with law enforcement during a civil disorder."
Investigators have been unable to identify the culprit behind the historic leak of last year’s Supreme Court draft opinion overturning abortion rights nationwide, the court’s marshall said Thursday, although the hunt continues. A report from the top US court’s Office of the Marshal released Thursday detailed how they...
Arizona television personality Kari Lake's first foray into politics failed in a spectacular manner, in large part because she alienated a substantial segment of voters in her own party who either flipped to her opponent or chose to skip voting for anyone for governor. That's according to a post-election analysis...
An election worker handles vote-by-mail ballots coming out of a sorting machine (JASON REDMOND/AFP via Getty Images) On Wednesday, The Daily Beast reported that Albert Turner Jr., the chair of the commission of Perry County, Alabama, has been indicted in an election fraud scheme. Turner, who is also the son...
Gov. Kristi Noem (R-SD) signed an executive order Friday that forbids state business with telecommunications companies with ties to "evil foreign governments."
MSNBC’s Ari Melber reports on Dominion Voting Systems’ billion-dollar defamation suit against Fox News. The voting machine company is accusing the network of perpetuating lies about the 2020 election. Fox denies the allegations. The New York Times reports Fox anchor Sean Hannity went under oath and said he “did not believe” Donald Trump’s election lies. The trial is expected to take place in April.Jan. 24, 2023.
She was charged with 26 counts of providing false information in registering and voting, three of fraudulent registration, and 23 of fraudulent voting.
The Jan. 6 defendant famously propped his feet on a desk in then-Speaker Nancy Pelosi’s Capitol suite.
According to reports, Vice President Kamala Harris requested that everyone who attended her speech on Sunday in Tallahassee, Florida, sign a paper attesting to their vaccination status.
On the second anniversary of the January 6, 2021, riot, one of the first rioters to enter the US Capitol that day was sentenced to 46 months behind bars.
(The Center Square) - Should assault weapons be legal in New Mexico? Banning them is a major second-term priority, Democratic Governor Michelle Lujan Grisham said in her 2023 State of the State address this week. The governor said she wants to crack down on crime in her address. She said this will include hiring and training 1,000 law enforcement officers across the state. However, she also said that she wants...
This article originally appeared at Common Dreams. It is licensed under a Creative Commons Attribution-Share Alike 3.0 License. Feel free to republish and share widely. South Dakota's Republican governor and attorney general on Tuesday issued a threatening letter directed at the state's pharmacists in response to a recent move by the Biden administration to ease restrictions on dispensing abortion pills amid the GOP's nationwide assault on reproductive freedom.
A Michigan woman has entered a plea to a felony charge for her alleged role in election tampering back in 2020. The Attorney Genera’s Office says Kathy Funk of Flint Township pleaded no contest to one count of Misconduct in Office.
South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem is getting heat from some state Freedom Caucus members who say her executive branch has “overstepped” its constitutional authority.
