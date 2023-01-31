ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Illinois State

State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban

Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
The Center Square

Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban

(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
southwestregionalpublishing.com

Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling

SPRINGFIELD – People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest in...
WAND TV

Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state

Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
The Center Square

DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban

(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
southernillinoisnow.com

Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban

Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
KYTV

Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
wlsam.com

Assault Weapons Ban Opponents Have Won a Round in Court

Opponents of the Assault Weapons Ban have won a round in court. An appellate court has upheld a temporary restraining order that blocks part of the ban. Peter Hancock, Statehouse Reporter for Capitol News Illinois, joins John Howell with the details.
Salon

"Constitutional sheriffs" refuse to enforce new gun control law — but have no legal justification

This article was originally published on The Conversation. A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
Central Illinois Proud

Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?

PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
starvedrock.media

Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief

(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
kmmo.com

GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 18 PARDONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY

Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of January 2023. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
St. Louis local news

