State preparing further defense of assault weapons ban
Judge found fault with often-used legislative shortcuts. Wednesday, January 25, 2023|| By Peter Hancock || Capitol News Illinois. Gov. J.B. Pritzker and legislative leaders said they were disappointed but not surprised by a judge’s decision putting a temporary and limited halt to enforcement of the state’s recently passed assault weapons ban.
Judge to decide whether limited or statewide restraining order issued against Illinois’ gun ban
(The Center Square) – Another temporary restraining halting enforcement of Illinois’ gun and magazine ban could be coming soon. On Jan. 10, Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted a ban on the sale and possession of more than 170 semi-automatic firearms and magazines of more than 10 rounds for rifles and 15 rounds for handguns. There’s also a registration required by Jan. 1, 2024, for owners of grandfathered guns bought and owned before the law went into effect. ...
Illinois’ biometric privacy law strengthened by latest high court ruling
SPRINGFIELD – People who’ve been subject to fingerprinting, face or retinal scans as either employees or customers of Illinois companies have five years to file lawsuits if they believe the business violated a stringent state privacy law, the Illinois Supreme Court ruled this week. It’s the latest in...
Injunction sought on behalf of all FOID card holders in state
Decatur, Ill (WAND) – The states new assault weapons ban is under attack once again. This time in Macon County Circuit Court. The lawsuit has been filed on behalf of State Representative Dan Caulkins, (R) Decatur, gun dealers and owners. An injunction has been issued in Effingham County against...
Illinois loses appeal over gun control law, leaving restraining order in effect
Illinois lost an appeal in court on Tuesday as a panel voted to keep a temporary restraining order in place against a newly passed gun control law.
DuPage County sheriff says he is not changing stance on enforcing the gun ban
(The Center Square) – Despite public and internal pushback, DuPage County Sheriff Jim Mendrick says he will not change his stance on enforcing Illinois' gun ban. Gov. J.B. Pritzker enacted the ban on certain semi-automatic firearms and magazines on Jan. 10, with a requirement that already possessed weapons be registered with Illinois State Police by Jan. 1, 2024. Last month, the DuPage County sheriff announced he would instruct his officers...
Bill introduced to repeal assault weapons ban
Southern Illinois Representative Dave Severin has filed a bill to repeal the firearms ban. The legislation claims the law is unconstitutional. Severin says he committed to filing the legislation during a forum of Southern Illinois legislators held recently in Marion. He’s also received hundreds of text message and thousands of emails and petition signatures on how people feel about the law.
Illinois sheriff who called gun control law 'unconstitutional' will now enforce it if implemented
An Illinois sheriff is reversing his stance on enforcing a state assault weapons ban after stating that the bill is unconstitutional in a press release.
Sheriffs in the Ozarks say they will not enforce new ATF AR-15 pistol ruling
SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (KY3) -The ATF has come out with its new guidelines on AR pistols with stabilizing braces. AR pistols with these stabilizing braces will have the same rules and guidelines as a short barrel rifles, meaning that if you own one, you have a few options. All of them must be completed before mid-May, 120 days after the ATF’s original announcement on January 13th.
Attorney General Kwame Raoul Charges Former Coles County Assistant State’s Attorney With Bribery and Misconduct
Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced he charged a former assistant Coles County state’s attorney with 32 counts of misconduct over interactions he had in his official capacity with three Coles County women between the ages of 18 and 35. Formerly from Charleston, Illinois, Brady Allen, 33, now resides in...
Assault Weapons Ban Opponents Have Won a Round in Court
Opponents of the Assault Weapons Ban have won a round in court. An appellate court has upheld a temporary restraining order that blocks part of the ban. Peter Hancock, Statehouse Reporter for Capitol News Illinois, joins John Howell with the details.
"Constitutional sheriffs" refuse to enforce new gun control law — but have no legal justification
This article was originally published on The Conversation. A gun control law signed by Gov. J.B. Pritzker of Illinois in January 2023 immediately faced opposition from a group key to the law's enforcement: sheriffs. They are county-level, locally elected public officials who run jails, provide courthouse security, and, in many counties, are the primary providers of law enforcement services.
Where will the Chinese balloon pass over Illinois?
PEORIA, Ill. (WMBD) — A Chinese balloon that has entered U.S. airspace is expected to soon arrive in Illinois. The balloon was first spotted in Montana Wednesday and was seen over Missouri Friday. According to WMBD Chief Meteorologist Chris Yates, the balloon might have already begun to pass over...
Missouri AG, 19 other AGs in conservative-led states warn Walgreens, CVS over abortion pills
ST. LOUIS — Attorneys general in 20 conservative-led states warned CVS and Walgreens on Wednesday that they could face legal consequences if they sell abortion pills by mail in those states. A letter from Republican Missouri Attorney General Andrew Bailey to the nation's largest pharmacy-dispensing companies was co-signed by...
Lawsuit filed against Indiana DCS settled out of court for more than $1 million
INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Child Services has settled a federal lawsuit after an Indianapolis couple claimed the agency removed their children from their home under false pretenses. The lawsuit claimed two minor children were taken from the home of Adam and Hope Huff in 2018 after the...
Bipartisan bill looks to restrict access to guns for minors in Missouri
ST. LOUIS (KMOV) - A recent wave of crime by young teenagers in St. Louis is garnering attention from lawmakers in Jefferson City as a proposed public safety bill could add restrictions to Missouri gun laws on who can legally possess a firearm in public. House Bill 301, introduced by...
‘If I can save one life’: Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering discusses next steps on gun control
Content warning: This article contains discussions of gun violence. On July 11, Highland Park Mayor Nancy Rotering stood in the Oval Office and spoke with President Joe Biden about the need for a federal assault weapons ban. It was just a week after the mass shooting at the Highland Park Fourth of July parade.
Illinois Secretary Of State: Some Vanity Plates “Too Offensive”
Way back in 1964, a Supreme Court justice named Potter Stewart explained, after an argument before the high court about obscenity, that while he might not be able to define the parameters of the definition, "I know it when I see it." That's pretty much the case when it comes...
Local officials look to Illinois statehouse for pension relief
(The Center Square) – Local officials are urging Illinois state government to assist in addressing local pension deficits. Chicago owes nearly $34 billion in unfunded pension liabilities for public safety workers like police, firefighters and other city positions. Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot spoke at the City Club of Chicago...
GOVERNOR PARSON GRANTS 18 PARDONS FOR THE MONTH OF JANUARY
Governor Mike Parson granted 18 pardons pursuant to Article IV, Section 7 of the Constitution of the State of Missouri for the month of January 2023. Official documents have been filed with the appropriate government agencies and have been sent to the individuals. Families have been or are in the process of being notified.
