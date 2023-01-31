Read full article on original website
Mama4paws
3d ago
oh my God I am sorry you lost all your belonging but you and you family and K-9 are all safe. I will keep all of you in my prayer. GOD BLESS.🙏🙏🙏🙏🙏🦴🦴
Reply
3
Jones County deputy’s home catches fire
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WHLT) – Crews responded to a fire at a Jones County deputy’s home in the Glade community on Tuesday, January 31. Officials with the Jones County Sheriff’s Department said the fire was reported just after 1:00 a.m. on Bell Road. Fire crews responded to the scene to find that the roof had […]
WDAM-TV
Fatal accident claims the life of one on MS-589
COVINGTON COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A woman lost her life in a single-vehicle accident in Covington County on Thursday evening. According to the Southwest Covington Volunteer Fire Department, the accident occurred around 5:30 p.m. in the 500 block of MS-589 between Sumrall and Seminary. The driver of a Nissan Murano...
WDAM-TV
Richton home damaged in Wednesday afternoon fire
RICHTON, Miss. (WDAM) - The home of a Greene County Sheriff’s Department deputy and Richton Police Department officer was majorly damaged in a fire Wednesday afternoon. According to family members, the fire started around 2 p.m. at the home on 701 Bay Avenue in Richton. The home belonged to...
WDAM-TV
Trial for former LPD officer accused of assault set for Monday
JASPER COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A former Laurel police officer is expected to be in court next week in Jasper County. According to the Jasper County Circuit Court, Christopher Wade Robertson’s trial is set to begin on Monday, Feb. 6, at the Jasper County Courthouse in Paulding. Robertson is...
WDAM-TV
Sharon VFD firefighter receives heroism award
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Sharon Volunteer Fire Department firefighter was honored for his bravery during a dangerous situation that happened last year. On September 26, 2022, Kris Lecabellec was traveling on Highway 15 South at Tucker’s Crossing just after a major single-car rollover occurred. Lecabellec was one...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg runaway reported found & safe
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department reported that Brianna Cooper has been found and is safe. Earlier on Friday, the HPD reported that 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was a runaway that had been last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday at her residence on Mamie Street. Family members believed...
WDAM-TV
SCAM ALERT: Dixie Electric warning customers of scam calls
LAUREL, Miss. (WDAM) -Dixie Electric Power Association is advising any customer who receives a phone call about owing payment to hang up and call the company’s direct number. The company said it will never ask you for payments in the form of pre-paid cards or amazon gift cards, which...
WDAM-TV
JCSD deputies capture wanted man after foot pursuit
JONES COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A wanted man was captured in Jones County after a foot pursuit through a wooded area on Tuesday afternoon. According to the Jones County Sheriff’s Department, Jermain Ross, 36, fled on foot when spotted by JCSD Deputy Xavier Thigpen and Deputy Jared Hutto. He was wanted on a Jones County Justice Court warrant.
WDAM-TV
HPD seeking information on stolen air compressor
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department needs your help locating a stolen air compressor in an ongoing larceny investigation. The air compressor, (similar one pictured below), was stolen from a construction site in the 6000 block of U.S. Highway 98 overnight on Jan. 30, 2023. If you have...
WDAM-TV
Hattiesburg police ask for help finding runaway juvenile
HATTIESBURG, Miss. (WDAM) - The Hattiesburg Police Department issued an alert for a runaway girl on Friday morning. HPD said 12-year-old Brianna Cooper was last seen around 10 p.m. on Thursday, Feb. 2, at her residence on Mamie Street. Cooper is about 5 ft. 8 in. tall and weighs 130...
WALA-TV FOX10
Mount Vernon man gunned down in Greene County, Mississippi
GREENE COUNTY, MS. (WALA) - A Mount Vernon man was gunned down in Mississippi while he was visiting his girlfriend last week. The Greene County Sheriff’s Office says the victim, 22-year-old Logan Wainwright, was ambushed. Deputies say Wainwright was shot several times while sitting in his car. They say...
George Co. woman arrested 2 times in 12 days, caught with ‘felony amount’ of meth: Deputies
GEORGE COUNTY, Miss. (WKRG) — The same woman arrested 12 days ago for allegedly cutting phone lines and possessing a stolen gun is back in jail for methamphetamine, according to a Facebook post from George County Sheriff’s Office. Paula Carol Clements, 53, of Lucedale was charged with one count of felony possession of a controlled […]
WDAM-TV
Laurel man dies in single-vehicle crash in Forrest County
FORREST COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - A Laurel man died after sustaining injuries in a single-vehicle crash on Thursday, Jan. 26. According to the Mississippi Highway Patrol, 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee was traveling west on Hwy 98 when his 2017 Hyundai Elantra left the road and struck a tree. Lee was...
WDAM-TV
FCSO welcomes new K9 to deputy team
The volunteers at AARP said they try to make these appointments as comfortable and short as possible. Southern Bone and Joint opens Orthopedic Urgent Care. The clinic opened on Wednesday located on the second floor of the main location in Hattiesburg on Veterans Memorial Drive. HB 1158 passes in House,...
darkhorsepressnow.com
Jones County: Three arrested after vehicle pursuit
Jones County Sheriff’s Department narcotics agents arrested three people and detained one other person on Monday following a short vehicle pursuit In Ellisville. JCSD narcotics agents arrested the following individuals after the vehicle pursuit ended with the fleeing vehicle crashing on Blank Street in Ellisville:. Paul Marsh, age 40...
prentissheadlight.com
Police seeking driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County
Law enforcement officials are seeking a driver who dragged a pregnant horse to death in Jefferson Davis County. The horse was found dead on Highway 13 North just outside of Prentiss late Friday afternoon. A call came in to the Jefferson Davis County Sheriff’s Department late Friday reporting a dead...
WTOK-TV
Part of Hwy. 145 in Clarke County to be closed temporarily
CLARKE COUNTY, Miss. (WTOK) - A road closure is planned for a portion of Highway 145 in Clarke County. A bridge replacement project will start at 6 a.m. Monday, Feb. 13. Both directions of traffic will have to detour between Early Lane and County Road 128. It’s not known how long it will take to replace the bridge.
WDAM-TV
Bar fight leaves several people injured Saturday night, Forrest Co. Sheriff’s Office investigating
PINE BELT, Miss. (WDAM) - The Forrest County Sheriff’s Office is currently investigating an altercation that happened at The Mayor’s Office Bar & Grill this past Saturday night. According to a statement provided by the sheriff’s office, several people were injured in the altercation that started a fight...
darkhorsepressnow.com
20-Year-Old Killed In Wreck In Forrest County
On Thursday, January 26, at approximately 3:00 a.m., the Mississippi Highway Patrol responded to a fatal crash on Highway 98 in Forrest County. A 2017 Hyundai Elantra driven by 20-year-old Mykel S. Lee of Laurel, was driving west on Highway 98 when the car left the road and hit a tree.
WDAM-TV
3 arrested Saturday after narcotics found during safety checkpoint on U.S. 98
MARION COUNTY, Miss. (WDAM) - Three people were arrested on drug charges Saturday during a safety checkpoint on U.S. Highway 98. According to the Marion County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were conducting the safety checkpoint on U.S. 98 East and Enon Road, when they made contact with a vehicle driven by Crystal Miller, 33, of Pensacola, Fla. The sheriff’s office says Miller gave the deputies false information about her identity.
Comments / 2