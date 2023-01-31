Hawks outpace Wolverines, 67-54

EVELETH—The Hermantown girls’ basketball team controlled the pace of play Monday night against Rock Ridge.

And because of that, the Hawks built a small lead that felt insurmountable to the Wolverines, even when it was as small as six points. Eventually, Hermantown built their lead further, coming away with the 67-54 win over home standing Rock Ridge.

Wolverines head coach Byron Negen said his team lacked the focus they needed on both sides of the ball Monday night.

“Right from the beginning,” Negen said. “There was too much standing around offensively and defensively. In the first half, Hermantown had second and third chances offensively and we just weren’t boxing out to prevent those. Offensively, we were just standing around and not creating enough movement on our end.”

Rock Ridge got on the board first when Emma Lamppa scored on the opening possession with a drive to the hoop. That wasn’t a sign of further things to come, however, as neither team had much luck hitting their early shots but the Hawks managed to take an early lead despite that.

Lauryn Biondi scored on an inbounds play before Kellyn Biondi gave Hermantown the lead with a jumper. Liv Birkeland had her first bucket of the night not long after with a score on the drive, 6-2.

Emma Lamppa continued to produce offensively for Rock Ridge, picking up a steal and hitting the open layup. After a Birkeland bucket, Lamppa took it to the hoop and was fouled, sinking two free throws to keep the deficit at two.

Hermantown got four straight points thanks to two singletons from Emma Herstad and a transition bucket from Birkeland, forcing a timeout from Negen with his team trailing by six.

“[Hermantown was] getting to the bucket in the first half,” Negen said. “Birkeland did a nice job of shooting the ball and taking it to the hoop which opened up their game. Even when we got the extra chances, they weren’t going in like they were for them.”

Rock Ridge cut the deficit to three shortly after the break when Morgan Marks pulled up from long range and knocked down a three. The Hawks kept a slight lead but Rock Ridge managed to work their way into a tie after trailing 18-13. Chance Colbert scored on the drive to the hoop before Emma Lamppa knocked down a three to knot things up.

Their work was undone shortly after when empty possessions for Rock Ridge turned into points for Hermantown. Birkeland sank back-to-back threes to bring the lead back out to six. The Wolverines went point for point with the Hawks the rest of the half, trailing 29-24 at the break.

Despite the message being clear to his team at halftime about picking up the defensive intensity, Rock Ridge couldn’t stop the Hermantown offense in the early minutes of the second half.

The Hawks stretched their lead out to 12 with four straight points from Herstad. After Emma Lamppa stopped the run with a three, Herstad added another two in the paint before Birkeland scored on the drive. Herstad then added a lay-in, 39-27.

Maija Lamppa found the bucket on a drive for Rock Ridge, but Herstad answered with a smart cut to the basket for two more. Marks then nailed another three to get the deficit under 10 for the Wolverines.

Rock Ridge managed to get the lead to five later in the half thanks to some solid work on both sides of the ball. Buckets from Emma Lamppa, Alex Flannigan and Ava Dahl made things close, but the Hawks stumped the Wolverines enough near the end to pull away for the 13-point win.

Seeing his team start the second half in a similar way to the first, Negen said after the game that it just wasn’t what he expected out of his team at this point in the season.

“We’re a team that needs to push the ball up the court and make things happen right away. We let the defense set up and didn’t give ourselves any of those opportunities tonight. Hermantown dictated the pace of the game and we weren’t responding to it.”

Birkeland, who scored her 1,000th career point during the second half, led the Hawks with 26 points. Herstad added 16. Emma Lamppa led Rock Ridge with 21. Maija Lamppa finished with 16.

Looking ahead, Negen says finding ways to bring the pressure defensively will be key for his team in the coming days.

“It starts on defense. It didn’t matter what we were doing defensively, Hermantown was still getting to the basket. If we play good defense, that promotes our offense and then good things happen. Offensively, we just have to move the ball better. It got a little better in the second half and we had some chances but overall, it has to start with the defense and that just wasn’t very good tonight.”

Rock Ridge (12-8) travels to International Falls on Friday.

HHS 29 38—67

RR 24 30—54

Hermantown: Liv Birkeland 26, Emma Herstad 16, Kellyn Biondi 6, Lauryn Biondi 4, Bailey Hermanson 13, Aurora Decker 2; Three pointers: Birkeland 4, Hermanson 2; Free throws: 9-11; Total fouls: 14; Fouled out: none.

Rock Ridge: Chance Colbert 2, Maija Lamppa 16, Emma Lamppa 21, Alex Flannigan 2, Morgan Marks 8, Ava Dahl 5; Three pointers: E. Lamppa 3, Marks 2; Free throws: 9-17; Total fouls: 16; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi East 55,

Carlton 27

CARLTON—The Mesabi East girls’ basketball team picked up a road win in Carlton on Monday night, downing the Bulldogs 55-27.

The Giants were led by Alyssa Prophet’s 19 points and three three-pointers. Marta Forsline added 15. Maija Hill finished with eight.

Carlton was paced by Sara Cid’s 10 points. Korah Crane chipped in with eight.

Mesabi East (12-6) travels to Hibbing on Thursday.

CHS 9 18—27

ME 34 19—55

Carlton: Madison Asleson 3, Korah Crane 8, Eliza Decaigny 4, Sara Cid 10; Three pointers: Asleson 1; Free throws: 3-6; Total fouls: 12; Fouled out: none.

Mesabi East: Maija Hill 8, Gianna Lay 4, Alyssa Prophet 19, Paige Vandervort 1, Marta Forsline 15, Sophia Holsclaw 2, Allie Lamppa 5, Adriana Jerde 1; Three pointers: Prophet 3; Free throws: 5-11; Total fouls: 6; Fouled out: none.