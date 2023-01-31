ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pittsburgh, PA

Comments / 3

 

FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS

More
Related
prosportsextra.com

Steelers Running Back Found Dead

It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
PITTSBURGH, PA
Whiskey Riff

Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations

It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
PHILADELPHIA, PA
Yardbarker

Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen

There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
BUFFALO, NY
The Comeback

Panthers owner admits crucial mistake

Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
CHARLOTTE, NC
USA TODAY Sports Media Group

Report: Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit against Panthers, seeking $5 million in severance

Even though they just got themselves a new head coach in Frank Reich, the Carolina Panthers still can’t seem to completely rid themselves of the last guy. As reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, former head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit against the Panthers last week—claiming his previous employer is refusing to pay his severance compensation. The 48-year-old is seeking approximately $5 million in offset money he alleges is owed to him following his firing this past season.
CHARLOTTE, NC

Comments / 0

Community Policy