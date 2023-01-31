Read full article on original website
FROM LOCAL CONTRIBUTORS
Pittsburgh uncovered...Giants, B-25's, and a Mayan blessing...the mystical secrets of our three rivers.Becker WestPittsburgh, PA
This building downtown has an ice hockey rink on its roofTed RiversPittsburgh, PA
4 Amazing Burger Places in PennsylvaniaAlina AndrasPennsylvania State
New Kensington man appeals conviction for fatal shooting and claims the jury persecuted him with harsh sentenceJade Talks CrimeNew Kensington, PA
Renowned Sports Doctor DiesOnlyHomersPittsburgh, PA
Steelers Running Back Found Dead
It’s never a good day when you’re learning about someone passing away especially if you’re attached to that person. And if you’re a Pittsburgh Steelers fan and have been a fan of the team for awhile this might have hit you hard. Former Steelers running back...
NFL Coach Calls Out Patrick Mahomes, Refs, League for Flopping in Chiefs win vs. Bengals
This unidentified NFC coach apparently was trying to be funny with a comment about Patrick Mahomes. Still, you don’t often see the word “flopped” adjacent to the name of one of the most dynamic quarterbacks in the NFL. Let’s go back to the final seconds of the...
Yardbarker
Steelers Legend Terry Bradshaw Was Despondent And Begged Al Davis To Be Traded In 1974
The Pittsburgh Steelers have had an incredible run since Art Rooney decided to hire Chuck Noll in 1969. Noll, Dan Rooney, and Dick Haley built an incredible roster that delivered four Super Bowl victories in six seasons in the mid to late 1970’s. They drafted multiple Hall of Famers starting with Joe Greene and built the best defense in NFL history.
A mic'd-up Joe Burrow had a classy message for Patrick Mahomes after the AFC Championship
The Kansas City Chiefs had every reason to bask in their AFC Championship win on Sunday, especially given an entire week’s build-up where the Bengals provided their share of bulletin-board material. That all seemingly backfired for the Bengals as Kansas City won, 23-20. But for as disappointing as the loss was for Bengals quarterback Joe...
Eagles Quarterback Jalen Hurts Breaks Hearts Across America After Debuting Girlfriend During NFC Championship Celebrations
It’s the sound of hearts breaking across Philadelphia and the state of Pennsylvania… and let’s be honest, everywhere else in the country, too. Eagles quarterback Jalen Hurts made a very rare public appearance with his girlfriend Bryonna “Bry” Burrows after the NFC Championship game this past Sunday, which is a surprise to many fans, as he is extremely private about his life outside of football.
New England Patriots Will Try To Sign Superstar Quarterback
The New England Patriots are currently set up well with two young quarterbacks, Mac Jones and Bailey Zappe, who both have winning records as starting quarterbacks during their short tenure in the league.
Lamar Trade to Falcons: Ravens Get 3 First-Round Picks?
Lamar Jackson, the 2019 NFL MVP, is clearly unhappy with the state of things here in Baltimore. So ... do the Falcons want to give up three first-round picks for the QB?
Joe Burrow drops truth bomb on AFC Championship Game trash talk with Chiefs
There was a lot of back-and-forth in the media between the Cincinnati Bengals and Kansas City Chiefs ahead of the AFC Championship Game, and despite the loss, Joe Burrow does not seem to regret any of it. “I just think that’s what makes football fun,” Burrow said, via PFT’s Michael...
Can Cowboys Simply Cut or Trade Dak Prescott?
No judgment about the player here, just the actual dollars and the actual results of "cutting or trading Dak'' that establish that Prescott is not literally "untrade-able'' ... he's virtually "untrade-able.''
Joe Burrow Addresses Bengals-Chiefs Trash Talk After Loss
Kansas City players had a lot to say after a hotly contested title game.
Aaron Rodgers Pointedly Addresses Packers Trade Rumors
The quarterback is still contemplating whether he will return for his 19th NFL season or not.
Yardbarker
Bills GM has one criticism for QB Josh Allen
There are not a lot of holes in Josh Allen's game, but Buffalo Bills general manager Brandon Beane has one criticism that he would like to see his quarterback work on in the future. Try not to get hit as much. Along with being sacked 33 times and taking hits...
Insider Believes Steelers Hire Matt Canada Replacement This Offseason
The Pittsburgh Steelers could bring in their next offensive coordinator before the season.
Cowboys Trade For Bengals WR Tee Higgins? Dak Help - And Follow the Money
The Bengals will need to pay both Joe Burrow and Ja'Marr Chase soon, so could there be an opening for the Cowboys to trade for Tee Higgins?
Report: Joe Burrow Makes Decision On 2023 Pro Bowl Participation
The Bengals' other Pro Bowlers a ramping up for the game this weekend.
Steelers Might've Found Their Next Linebacker in Alabama
There are tons of good linebackers in Mobile for the Pittsburgh Steelers to choose from.
Panthers owner admits crucial mistake
Following the introductory press conference of Frank Reich on Tuesday, Carolina Panthers owner David Tepper admitted he made a mistake when hiring Matt Rhule. It’s the first time that Tepper acknowledged that hiring Rhule, or the process that made him such a tantalizing candidate to begin with, was a mistake. Rhule, who is now the Read more... The post Panthers owner admits crucial mistake appeared first on The Comeback: Today’s Top Sports Stories & Reactions.
Pittsburgh Steelers Mourn Death of Super Bowl-Winning Running Back Sidney Thornton
A two-time Super Bowl-winning running back who played for the Pittsburgh Steelers has recently passed away, according to the team. The NFL team made the announcement that former running back Sidney Thornton died this week via its Twitter account on Wednesday. “We are saddened by the loss of former Steelers...
Yardbarker
The Steelers Will Have A Tough Decision To Make In 2023 About A Particular Wide Receiver's Future
Certain injuries as well as other factors paved the way for players on the Pittsburgh Steelers to see the first legitimate action of their career in 2022. Going forward, the franchise will have to make key decisions regarding the future of guys who were essentially fill-in players for the majority of the season.
Report: Matt Rhule filed arbitration suit against Panthers, seeking $5 million in severance
Even though they just got themselves a new head coach in Frank Reich, the Carolina Panthers still can’t seem to completely rid themselves of the last guy. As reported by CBS Sports lead NFL insider Jonathan Jones, former head coach Matt Rhule filed an arbitration suit against the Panthers last week—claiming his previous employer is refusing to pay his severance compensation. The 48-year-old is seeking approximately $5 million in offset money he alleges is owed to him following his firing this past season.
