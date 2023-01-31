Read full article on original website
Protocol Labs laying off 21% of staff
Protocol Labs is laying off 21% of its staff, or 89 people, the company announced today in a blog post. Why it matters: Protocol Labs launched Filecoin, one of the biggest projects funded in the 2017 initial coin offering boom, raising approximately $257 million in cryptocurrency at the time (its own materials put the number at $206 million).
Stripe's new investment talk is an effort to rectify past mistakes
When news recently leaked that Stripe is in talks to raise new funding, most of the chatter was about a $60 billion valuation that's well below what the payments giant previously fetched. And that made sense, given how much weight we typically attach to nosebleed prices. Between the lines: What...
Meta stock soars following revenue beat, positive outlook
Shares for Facebook parent Meta jumped more than 17% in after-hours trading Wednesday, after the tech giant beat Wall Street expectations on revenue and user growth. Of note: Meta also provided positive first quarter guidance and said it expects expenses for the full year to be lower than originally forecasted.
OpenAI starts selling subscriptions to its ChatGPT bot
OpenAI announced Wednesday it's starting to sell $20 a month subscriptions to ChatGPT, its trendy AI-driven chatbot that answers questions, write poems and has taken the tech world by storm. Why it matters: ChatGPT seized a powerful spotlight. Now, the monetization begins. Details: ChatGPT will still be available for free...
Charted: Hardest hit in tech layoffs
More than 500 tech companies have announced layoffs since July 2022. Amazon, Google, Meta and Microsoft will each cut more than 10,000 jobs, representing between 5 and 13% of their workforce, per tracking site Layoffs.fyi. Details: Twitter has cut at least 50% of its workforce since Elon Musk bought the...
The stock market is broken
At 9:30am on January 24, the world saw, briefly, just how fragile the stock market is. When it's left to its own devices — which is, essentially, exactly what happened — prices in more than 25o stocks oscillated wildly, causing unacceptable and chaotic trades, many of which had to be torn up after the fact.
Scoop: David Cahn leaves Coatue for Sequoia Capital
David Cahn has agreed to join Sequoia Capital as a partner on its growth team, Axios has learned. He previously was a general partner and COO of venture capital with Coatue Management. Why it matters: This reflects how top VC firms are seeking to bolster their AI and data expertise,...
Tech earnings reveal a powerful industry taking some licks
This week's earnings reports confirmed that Big Tech companies are taking a hit from a slowing economy — but also that they're still raking in tons of money. The big picture: Tech companies have been on a decade-long growth jag, creating a generation of investors and workers who are now experiencing their first significant experience of a downturn, layoffs and retrenchment.
Amazon CEO: We're working "really hard" to cut costs
Amazon's reset isn't over. State of play: The tech and logistics giant will stay on the cost-cutting course it started last year as the anomalous and massively beneficial economic conditions for its business created by the pandemic dissipate. Driving the news: "We're working really hard to streamline our costs and...
Exclusive: YouTube contractors to strike over forced return to office
A group of YouTube contractors in Texas plans to strike later today in protest of rules requiring such workers — even those who have always worked remotely — to report to the office. The workers plan to walk out this morning, with a press conference set for noon, Axios has learned.
Here's what's driving the 2023 stock market rally
Markets have turned downright frisky, as the fear of endless Federal Reserve rate hikes fades. Driving the news: The S&P 500 posted its third-straight gain of more than 1% on Thursday. The Nasdaq continued its recent romp too, rising 3.3%. So far in 2023, the Nasdaq — which is especially...
Bed Bath & Beyond misses bond payment
Bed Bath & Beyond missed interest payments on approximately $1 billion in bonds yesterday and has entered a 30-day grace period during which it can still make the payments, the company confirmed via email. Why it matters: The company is in cash preservation mode as it props up operations while...
China reopening spurs returns in emerging market funds
Emerging market debt and equities have rallied over the last few months. The main driver? China. Why it matters: It’s another example of how the world's second-largest economy sets the pace for the rest of the globe — or at least that’s what investors are banking on.
Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara to step down
Stripe CFO Dhivya Suryadevara will step down due to family matters, she announced on LinkedIn Thursday. Why it matters: The news comes as the payments giant is said to be in talks to raise money at a lower valuation to its last funding round. Driving the news: "I have made...
Elon Musk wins securities fraud case over 2018 tweet
A San Francisco jury on Friday found Elon Musk and Tesla not liable in a trial over a 2018 tweet in which Musk wrote that he had “funding secured” to take the electric carmaker private.. Why it matters: This is a victory for Musk, who has openly pushed...
TikTok’s not as fun as it used to be
Consumer-facing companies grow by delighting consumers and providing them with what they want. That's not how they make money, though. They make money by getting a critical mass of customers, locking them in, and then exploiting them. The delight goes away, but the profits roll in. Why it matters: This...
"Pandemic paranoia" clouds economic reality
The echo of "pandemic paranoia" is one factor preventing many of us from seeing what’s strong about the U.S. economy right now. Why it matters: By many measures, it's booming. But business leaders have issued serious warnings and thrown up yellow flags, while consumers repeatedly signal growing pessimism. State...
Communicator Spotlight: Krista Pilot, AT&T CCO
Krista Pilot is the new chief communications officer at AT&T and will oversee external, internal and financial communications as well as social media for the telecom giant. Why it matters: Pilot brings vast experience to the role as a global communication strategist — having previously led external communications, public affairs and internal communications during her time at PepsiCo.
Central banks vs. the markets
They're all trying. From Washington to London to Frankfurt, major central banks are saying — in every way they can — that they have more work to do to push interest rates high enough to vanquish inflation. But global financial markets just aren't buying it. Why it matters:...
Microsoft's president calls for dialogue on AI
Microsoft President Brad Smith said Thursday that the latest AI technologies require guardrails that can't be established by tech companies alone. In a blog post, Smith called for greater dialogue with governments and other stakeholders, but stopped short of calling for specific regulation. Why it matters: Few laws today govern...
