Compton, CA

mynewsla.com

Person Wounded in Riverside Shooting

A person in a car that struck a tree in Riverside Friday had been shot, police said. Riverside Police Department officers and Riverside Fire Department firefighters responded just before 4 p.m. to the 600 block of East La Cadena Drive, near Interstate 215, for a reported single-vehicle traffic crash into a tree, police said.
RIVERSIDE, CA
CBS LA

Man arrested for trespassing on Crescenta Valley High School campus arrested again for making criminal threats

The man arrested on Wednesday for trespassing on the Crescenta Valley High School campus has again been taken into custody, after allegedly making criminal threats. Los Angeles County Sheriff's Department says that Friday's arrest is unrelated to the school trespassing incident.Deputies said that while they were investigating Wednesday's incident, "new information came to light on a matter unrelated to the school. The new evidence gave detectives probable cause to arrest the suspect for felony criminal threats."The man, 41-year-old Brandon Santora, was seen walking through the high school Wednesday afternoon, carrying a large duffel bag and dressed in dark-colored clothing. His presence...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Pedestrian Killed on 10 Freeway in La Puente

A man was struck and killed by a vehicle Saturday on the San Bernardino (10) Freeway in La Puente, authorities said. California Highway Patrol officers were called at 4:28 a.m. to the Francisquito Avenue off-ramp of the eastbound 10 Freeway where they found the pedestrian lying in the freeway lanes, CHP Officer Elizabeth Kravig told City News Service.
LA PUENTE, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Charged with Fatal Attack on Bicyclist in Dana Point

A 39-year-old Long Beach man was charged Friday with murder in the killing of a bicyclist in Dana Point. Vanroy Evan Smith also faces a sentencing enhancement for the personal use of a deadly weapon. Smith is accused of killing Dr. Michael John Mammone, 58, about 3 p.m. Wednesday at...
DANA POINT, CA
mynewsla.com

Man Shot and Killed in Long Beach; Suspect Sought

LONG BEACH, CA
2urbangirls.com

Authorities ID man found dead on freeway onramp

MISSION HILLS, Calif. – Authorities Thursday identified a man whose body was found on a freeway onramp in Mission Hills. The California Highway Patrol received a call at about 7:45 a.m. Tuesday from the Los Angeles Police Department regarding a road closure for a death investigation at the Sepulveda Boulevard on-ramp to the eastbound Ronald Reagan (118) Freeway, according to the CHP.
LOS ANGELES, CA
CBS LA

Man found shot to death in Long Beach; search for suspect underway

Police are searching for a suspect who fatally shot a man in Long Beach on Wednesday. The incident occurred just before 6 p.m. in the 700 block of Broadway Court, according to Long Beach Police Department. Officers were dispatched to the scene after multiple gunshots were heard in the area. Upon arrival, they found a man suffering from multiple gunshot wounds to his upper body. The man was rushed to a nearby hospital where he was later pronounced dead. His identity has been withheld pending notification of next of kin. "Detectives determined that an unknown male suspect approached the victim as he was in an alley," police said in a statement. "The suspect fired multiple gunshots toward the victim, striking him and resulting in the victim's death."Investigators do not believe that the shooting was random, but are still searching for a motive. There was no information immediately available on a suspect.Anyone with additional information was asked to contact detectives at (562) 570-7244.
LONG BEACH, CA
KTLA

Missing man found dead in Ventura County

A man who was reported missing earlier this week was found dead in Ventura County, officials said Thursday. Zachary Zernik, 22, was last seen on Jan. 28 around 8 a.m. He did not show up to work on Jan. 30, and his vehicle was found at the Wendy/Potrero trailhead in the Thousand Oaks area on […]
VENTURA COUNTY, CA
KTLA.com

Father shot and killed while driving in Los Angeles County

Loved ones are grieving after a freeway shooting left a young father of two dead in Westchester. The fatal shooting happened along the 405 Freeway off-ramp near the Los Angeles International Airport on Saturday night. The victim, Carl Flenoy, Jr., 28, is a Navy veteran and a father of two...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
mynewsla.com

Garden Grove Officer Gets Diversion in Threats Case

A 12-year veteran of the Garden Grove Police Department was granted a request Thursday to have his case of beating and threatening two transients while on duty diverted into a program for the military. Kevin Dinh, 39, had been charged with four counts of attempted criminal threats, two counts of...
GARDEN GROVE, CA
mynewsla.com

County Authorities Identify Man Killed Walking on Freeway

A pedestrian who was struck and killed by a car while walking near the interchange from the westbound Glenn Anderson (105) Freeway and the Harbor (110) Freeway was identified Thursday. The collision was reported at 11:41 p.m. Monday and California Highway Patrol officers responded to the freeway interchange near the...
LOS ANGELES COUNTY, CA
onscene.tv

One Dead, Three Injured In Possible DUI Crash | Los Angeles

INCIDENT DATE/TIME: 01/31/23 1:48 A.M LOCATION: 958 S Hoover St CITY: Los Angeles DETAILS: Authorities responded to a report of a traffic accident with people trapped. Firefighters arrived to find a three-vehicle traffic accident with one person trapped in a dodge charger. Firefighters started to work on getting the trapped victim out of the car as additional units arrived. Firefighters were able to remove enough of the wreckage from the victim but he was beyond medical aid and was pronounced deceased at the scene. Paramedics treated three other people included one male that was in custody on suspicion of DUI he was transported to a local hospital in unknown condition. Two other victims were transported in unknown condition to a local hospital. For licensing, contact info@onscene.tv Follow our other platforms! IG – https://www.instagram.com/onscenetv/?hl=en FB – https://www.facebook.com/onscenetv/
LOS ANGELES, CA
mynewsla.com

One Killed, Another Injured on 60 Freeway in Jurupa Valley

One person was killed and another injured in Jurupa Valley Friday when they attempted to cross the Pomona (60) Freeway but were struck by a pickup during an insurance information exchange following an accident. The fatality occurred about 1:30 a.m. Friday on the westbound 60, just east of Valley Way,...
JURUPA VALLEY, CA

