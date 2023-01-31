Read full article on original website
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses
Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
New housing assistance program helping buy dream homes for first responders, teachers
BATON ROUGE, La. (WAFB) - There’s a new housing assistance program, “Keys for Service,” which aims to support first responders and certified teachers in Louisiana with purchasing their dream homes. Joshua Hollins, Executive Director of the Louisiana Housing Corporation, said the program offers eligible participants a 4%...
Colorado woman arrested in St. Landry Parish on exploitation of the infirmed charges
A Colorado woman was arrested in St. Landry Parish on charges of exploitation of the infirmed that allegedly stem back to 2020.
Louisiana State Police: 16 Charged With Medical Insurance Fraud & Theft
Sixteen suspects are in custody or are wanted on charges of medical insurance fraud and theft. The Louisiana State Police Insurance Fraud/Auto Theft Unit Houma Field Office started investigating the suspects in 2021. The group reportedly scammed AFLAC out of $85,000 through phony medical documents in 2019 and 2020 claiming...
Local law firm provides disaster relief services to low-income survivors
Lake Charles, LA (KPLC) - Southwest Louisiana disaster survivors have a great opportunity to get some help with application services if needed. Acadiana Legal Services Corporation brought their office unit to the Central Library in order to aid disaster survivors. This mobile unit in particular is referred to as the...
St. Landry Crime Stoppers: Help needed locating Raymond Howard
On January 26, 2023, a St Landry Parish Correctional Officer was escorting seven offenders from the courtroom back to the St. Landry Parish Jail.
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent will step down at end of contract
ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) — The superintendent of St. Landry Parish schools will not be running for re-election. He made the announcement at Thursday’s school board meeting. “I informed the board as well as the public that I will not be seeking an extension to my contract, however, I will be completing the school year,” […]
Domestic squabble turns into a shooting
An argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend ended with the boyfriend getting shot in the back, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On Jan. 27, Crystal Bell-Edmond called 911 stating she shot her boyfriend in the back, Guidroz stated. She called from the 2800 block of Highway 167. “When deputies arrived at the above address,Crystal Bell-Edmond was in the…
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers
City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
Superintendent won’t seek contract renewal
St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins announced he will not seek a renewal of his contract at Thursday’s School Board meeting. Jenkins, who was hired in 2016, cited numerous achievements during his tenure. “However, the time has come for me to move on personally and professionally. Today, I am announcing that I will not seek to renew my contract and will end my employment with…
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Theft After Allegedly Stealing from His Employer Using Company Debit Card
Louisiana Man Arrested Charged with Theft After Allegedly Stealing from His Employer Using Company Debit Card. Bossier City, Louisiana – Caddo Parish Sheriff Steve Prator reported on January 31, 2023, that an employee of the Louisiana company Magnolia Plumbing was arrested for allegedly stealing money from the company. Brad...
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four
Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022
Authorities in Louisiana Asking for Help Locating Man Missing Since June 2022. Louisiana – On January 31, 2023, the Beauregard Parish Sheriff’s Office announced that it is attempting to locate Christopher Smith, of DeRidder, Louisiana for a welfare concern. According to authorities, Christopher was last seen in June...
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes
Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests
The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 31 Tyrone Tenill Guidry, 46, 300 block of Cotton Avenue, Eunice. Simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things. Arrested by Cankton Police. Aaron Quade Hatten, 27, 1900 block of Old Highway 190 Road, Port Barre. Bench warrant (4 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Tywaina Faye…
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property
Louisiana Man Arrested in Connection with Theft of a UTV and Other Property. Jeff Davis Parish, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been arrested in connection with the burglary and theft of a UTV, generators, and other property. The Jeff Davis Parish Sheriff’s Office reported on January 31, 2023,...
Jury convicts Opelousas man in 2016 slayings
The jury convicted Jamarcus McLendon in connection with the shooting deaths of Nakia Ramar Jr. and Shawn Parish.
Is It Legal To Warm Up Your Car On Cold Mornings In Louisiana?
You probably wouldn't think twice about warming up your car on a cold winter morning in Louisiana. I mean, you've probably got some ice on the windows, your seats are freezing, and your heater isn't going to warm up right away. Not to mention the fact you paid for that remote car starter. So of course you're not going to hesitate to warm your car up.
LDAF Accepting Applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program
Baton Rouge, La. – The Louisiana Department of Agriculture and Forestry’s (LDAF) Commissioner Mike Strain, D.V.M., announced LDAF is now accepting applications for the 2023 Specialty Crop Block Grant Program (SCBGP). Applications must be received no later than the close of business (4:30 p.m.) March 14, 2023. LDAF...
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Injured Another
Two-Vehicle Crash on LA 125 Results in the Death of One Louisiana Woman and Another Injured. LaSalle Parish, Louisiana – A two-vehicle crash on Louisiana Highway 125 resulted in the death of one Louisiana woman and injured another. Louisiana State Police (LSP) reported that on January 28, 2023, at...
