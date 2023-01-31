ContributorsPublishersAdvertisers

Calcasieu Parish News

Two Louisiana Men Cited by Louisiana Wildlife Enforcement Agents for Commercial Fishing Without Proper Licenses. Louisiana – Two Louisiana men were cited by Louisiana wildlife enforcement agents for commercial fishing without the proper licenses. On February 1, the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF) reported that two men...
Eunice News

Domestic squabble turns into a shooting

An argument between a girlfriend and boyfriend ended with the boyfriend getting shot in the back, according to a news release from St. Landry Parish Sheriff Bobby Guidroz. On Jan. 27, Crystal Bell-Edmond called 911 stating she shot her boyfriend in the back, Guidroz stated. She called from the 2800 block of Highway 167. “When deputies arrived at the above address,Crystal Bell-Edmond was in the…
Calcasieu Parish News

City Councilwoman in Louisiana Charged Following a Complaint About an Alleged Altercation with Police Officers. Richland Parish, Louisiana – A city councilwoman in Louisiana has been charged with simple battery of persons with infirmities and public intimidation following a complaint about an alleged altercation with police officers. Louisiana State...
Eunice News

Superintendent won’t seek contract renewal

St. Landry Parish School Superintendent Patrick Jenkins announced he will not seek a renewal of his contract at Thursday’s School Board meeting. Jenkins, who was hired in 2016, cited numerous achievements during his tenure. “However, the time has come for me to move on personally and professionally. Today, I am announcing that I will not seek to renew my contract and will end my employment with…
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Sentenced to Prison for Boating Crash that Killed One and Injured Four. Louisiana – According to the Louisiana Department of Wildlife and Fisheries (LDWF), on January 27 in St. Charles Parish, a Hahnville, Louisiana resident was convicted of vehicular homicide and four counts of first-degree vehicular negligent injuring and sentenced to eight years in prison.
Calcasieu Parish News

Louisiana Man Charged by Federal Grand Jury for Allegedly Possessing Approximately 100 Machine Gun Conversion Devices, Drugs, and Other Crimes. New Orleans, Louisiana – A Louisiana man has been charged in a seven-count indictment for allegedly violating the Federal Gun Control Act and Controlled Substances Act, and attempting obstruction of justice in connection with the possession of approximately 100 machine gun conversion devices, other firearms accessories, and drugs.
Eunice News

St. Landry Parish Sheriff arrests

The following are arrests reported by the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. January 31 Tyrone Tenill Guidry, 46, 300 block of Cotton Avenue, Eunice. Simple burglary, illegal possession of stolen things. Arrested by Cankton Police. Aaron Quade Hatten, 27, 1900 block of Old Highway 190 Road, Port Barre. Bench warrant (4 counts). Arrested by St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office. Tywaina Faye…
